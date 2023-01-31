Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's Been 16 Years Since Missing Boys Shawn Hornbeck & Ben Ownby Were Rescued From AbductorNikRichwoods, MO
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Melba Charlene (Hensley) Brooks, 80, Hillsboro
Melba Charlene (Hensley) Brooks, 80, of Hillsboro died Jan. 22, 2023, in Gilbert, Ariz. Born Dec. 20, 1942, in Steele, she was the daughter of the late Mary Brockman and Orvil Hensley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Brooks. She is survived by a son: Christopher (Tina)...
myleaderpaper.com
Kenneth Wendel, 72, Barnhart
Kenneth Wendel, 72, of Barnhart died Jan. 31, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home. Mr. Wendel worked as a lineman for Ameren. Born April 2, 1950, in Granite City, he was the son of the late Margaret (Shanta) and Hubert Wendel. He is survived by his wife: Darlene (Hutchinson) Wendel;...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman hurt in crash near Hillsboro
Dawn M. McPherson, 47, of Festus was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, in a two-vehicle accident on Old Hwy. 21 south of Hayden Road north of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At. 3:04 p.m., Samantha S. Landers, 26, of Desloge was driving north in a 2017 Jeep...
myleaderpaper.com
Frankie Ray Patton, 73, Pevely
Frankie Ray Patton, 73, of Pevely died Jan. 25, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Patton was a retired chemical worker for Columbia Chemicals in St. Louis. He enjoyed playing cards, working puzzles, watching movies and having a good cup of coffee. Born Feb. 2, 1949, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Mary Ellen (Helms) and Albert Henry Patton.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man, Cadet pair hurt in crash
A Hillsboro man and a Cadet man and woman were injured Sunday evening, Jan. 29, at Hwy. A and Pioneer Road east of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:55 p.m., Charles A. Voigt, 65, of Hillsboro was driving west in a 2011 Ford F-350 and turned into the path of an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Zachary R. O’Neail, 32, of Cadet. The front of the Chevrolet struck the right side of the Ford, the report said.
myleaderpaper.com
Walter ‘Jim’ Riddle, 91, Clarksville, Tenn., formerly of Otto
Walter “Jim” Riddle, 91, of Clarksville, Tenn., formerly of Otto, died Dec. 15, 2022, in Clarksville, Tenn. Mr. Riddle was a heavy equipment operator and a member of Local 513. He was Methodist. Born Oct. 3, 1931, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Goldie (Wright) and Clarence Riddle.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman seriously hurt in crash between Imperial and Arnold
A Festus woman is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night, Jan. 31, on I-55 at mile marker 188.4 between Imperial and Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:35 p.m., Christine M. Bishop, 36, of Festus was driving north on the interstate in a...
myleaderpaper.com
THE COUNTY LINE: St. Pius graduate pumps new blood into officials’ ranks
By day, Jeremy Isenman is a data scientist working for Nestle Purina PetCare (formerly Ralston Purina) in downtown St. Louis. By night, he patrols the hardwood as a high school basketball official. Friday night, he worked the championship game of the boys Bruce Thomas Tournament at Herculaneum, won convincingly by Windsor 52-36 over Northwest.
myleaderpaper.com
Barnhart man, woman hurt in crash in Otto
A man and woman, both 35 and both from Barnhart, were injured Sunday night, Jan. 29, in a one-car accident on Hwy. 21 near the 184.6 mile marker in the Otto area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:17 p.m., Cody B. Leu was driving a 2004 Saturn Ion...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus can clinch JCAA title tonight
The Festus boys basketball team can clinch the Jefferson County Activities Association large-schools championship tonight with a win at Hillsboro. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Tigers have a record of 16-3, haven’t lost a game in 2023, have won nine straight and are 6-0 in the conference. JCAA...
myleaderpaper.com
Gast pours in 32, Holland hits 1,000
Kyle Gast recorded 32 points for the second time in three games and made four free throws in as many attempts in overtime to help lift Fox over host Hillsboro 70-66 on Jan. 27. The 6-3 junior swingman rained shots from everywhere, draining four 3-point baskets in seven tries and...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man seriously hurt when struck by car while standing along interstate
An Arnold man was seriously injured Sunday evening, Jan. 29, when he was standing outside his car on I-270 south of Clayton Road in St. Louis County and was struck by the car after it was struck by two other vehicles, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. A St. Louis...
myleaderpaper.com
New place, new fun: Leader Wedding Fair set for Feb. 5
Are you busily planning your own wedding? Helping someone else plan theirs? Or maybe you’re just a fan of looking at dresses and flowers and tasting cake samples. Whatever the motivation, you’ll have plenty to see and learn at the annual Leader Wedding Fair, held this year in a new location. This year’s event is slated for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6020 Old Antonia Road, in Imperial.
myleaderpaper.com
Student directed: Hillsboro High to present pair of one-act plays
Students will be running the show for an upcoming performance at Hillsboro High School. The Hillsboro High Drama Club will present two comedic one-act plays – “Check Please” and “Check Please: Take 2” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the school, 123 Leon Hall Parkway.
myleaderpaper.com
FMS Tiger Talent stretches out on "Once Upon a Mattress"
The Festus Middle School Tiger Talent program is bringing to life a new twist on the classic "Princess and the Pea" fable with "Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition." A cast of about 50 seventh and eighth graders, with a backstage and tech crew of 30 more, has been enlisted to present a musical chock full of memorable moments. Cast and crew are directed by Michelle Ganey with assistance by Charles Labitzka. The play opened Thursday, Feb. 2, and will continue with performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, and then return for a 7 p.m. curtain time on Friday, Feb. 10, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, all at the Festus R-6 Performing Arts Center. Admission is $5 per person.
myleaderpaper.com
County sees two more COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19 Jefferson County is in the yellow, or medium, level on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) three-color COVID-19 warning system. Brianne Zwiener, Jefferson County Health Department public information officer, recommends anyone who is considered high risk for serious illness from the virus wear a mask in public places.
Comments / 0