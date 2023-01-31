HAMILTON, OH– An animal shelter in Ohio is helping you celebrate Valentine’s Day with the purrr-fect gift for your ex. The shelter will put the name of your ex on a litter box. The cost is $5. The shelter will also post a pic of the box with the name of your ex. The idea is being used aas a fundraiser for the animal shelter and it sounds like the purrr-fect idea for jilted lovers.

OHIO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO