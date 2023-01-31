Read full article on original website
Animal Shelter Offers Purrr-fect Spot For Your Ex
HAMILTON, OH– An animal shelter in Ohio is helping you celebrate Valentine’s Day with the purrr-fect gift for your ex. The shelter will put the name of your ex on a litter box. The cost is $5. The shelter will also post a pic of the box with the name of your ex. The idea is being used aas a fundraiser for the animal shelter and it sounds like the purrr-fect idea for jilted lovers.
Frigid Start to Weekend
Happy Friday! Abundant sunshine has returned after a messy Thursday, but temperatures are struggling to crack 50° in the Piedmont, while highs are hovering around freezing in the mountains. The coldest air we’ve seen since Christmas arrives tonight. Lows will be in the single digits, teens, and 20s across the area as we wake up on Saturday. Despite the frigid start to the weekend, temperatures will be warming up in a hurry. The 60s will return for many around the Metro by Monday.
27-Year-Old Woman Arrested In Case Of Baby Found Dead Near Railroad Tracks
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. – The Richmond Co. Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the case of the dead baby found near railroad tracks in East Rockingham. Sheriff Mark Gulledge said on Thursday that his investigators arrested 27-year-old Kimberly Dawn Harris of Rockingham. She has been charged with murder and felony conceal/fail to report a death. Harris is in jail without bond.
Proposed Bill Could Eliminate NC Sheriffs From Pistol Purchase Permit Process
CHARLOTTE — It’s a law that’s been on the books for more than 100 years in North Carolina. But, now some lawmakers are hoping to repeal it. Senate Bill 40 or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal would remove state law requirements that anyone buying a gun must first obtain a permit from their local sheriff’s office.
