The Festus Middle School Tiger Talent program is bringing to life a new twist on the classic "Princess and the Pea" fable with "Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition." A cast of about 50 seventh and eighth graders, with a backstage and tech crew of 30 more, has been enlisted to present a musical chock full of memorable moments. Cast and crew are directed by Michelle Ganey with assistance by Charles Labitzka. The play opened Thursday, Feb. 2, and will continue with performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, and then return for a 7 p.m. curtain time on Friday, Feb. 10, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, all at the Festus R-6 Performing Arts Center. Admission is $5 per person.

FESTUS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO