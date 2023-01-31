ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache, Box Elder counties, USU delay school start on Tuesday

By Cassidy Wixom
 3 days ago
Multiple school districts announced a two-hour delay for school on Tuesday in northern Utah due to extreme weather conditions. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Multiple school districts announced a two-hour delay for school on Tuesday in northern Utah due to extreme weather conditions.

Utah State University announced Monday evening that offices are closed until 10 a.m. and any classes that begin before 10 a.m. are canceled "due to continued extreme temperatures."

Classes beginning at 10:30 a.m. will continue with normal schedules for the Logan, Brigham City and Tremonton campuses.

Cache County School District posted on its website that the National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning for Cache Valley with predicted temperatures of several degrees below zero with wind chill values falling as low as 30 degrees below zero.

"Because of this, we are going to utilize another two-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 31. All schools will start exactly two hours later than normal," the school district's website says.

Cache County School District officials said bus stops will arrive two hours later than normal and no morning preschool or kindergarten classes will be held Tuesday. BTECH buses will not be running Tuesday morning and students who normally ride those buses will not be penalized for being absent.

"We encourage parents to also take actions as appropriate to respond to cold weather conditions, such as dressing children warmly, driving children to bus stops, etc. We live in a large valley and conditions can vary widely, so family-based decisions are important as colder temperatures are going to be with us for at least a few days," the school district said.

Logan City School District and Box Elder School District also announced a two-hour delay for school.

