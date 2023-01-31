2 men injured in Cobb shooting, police say

Two men were shot Tuesday morning in a Cobb County neighborhood, according to authorities.

Details are limited, but Cobb police confirmed the shooting took place around 5:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Main Station Drive in the Main Station neighborhood between Smyrna and Powder Springs.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man, Antoine McCain, who said he shot 34-year-old Ricky Robinson, police said in a statement.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that McCain also shot himself. Both men were taken to a hospital.

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

It is not clear if McCain intentionally turned the gun on himself or if the men knew each other. Police did not say if either man would face charges, and no other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.