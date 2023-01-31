ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

2 men injured in Cobb shooting, police say

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRhcp_0kXQWeAQ00

Two men were shot Tuesday morning in a Cobb County neighborhood, according to authorities.

Details are limited, but Cobb police confirmed the shooting took place around 5:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Main Station Drive in the Main Station neighborhood between Smyrna and Powder Springs.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man, Antoine McCain, who said he shot 34-year-old Ricky Robinson, police said in a statement.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that McCain also shot himself. Both men were taken to a hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gVfs_0kXQWeAQ00

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

It is not clear if McCain intentionally turned the gun on himself or if the men knew each other. Police did not say if either man would face charges, and no other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 2

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb police investigate Marietta area shooting

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a shooting on Main Station Drive near Marietta. The release said that around 5:32 a.m., police received a call about a shooting, and Cobb County...
MARIETTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Suspects arrested in Dunwoody multiple car break-ins identified

Police have identified the four teenagers who were arrested Jan. 26 after allegedly breaking into dozens of vehicles at a hospital and apartment complex in Dunwoody. All face multiple felony charges, including theft, obstruction of justice,  possession of marijuana, stolen firearms, and burglary tools. A fifth juvenile who was not identified also faces multiple charges. […] The post Suspects arrested in Dunwoody multiple car break-ins identified appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pair wanted in connection to Milton car break-in, police say

MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are looking for two male suspects in connection to a car break-in at the Centennial Village Subdivison. Officers said the two suspects were together when the white suspect pictured entered an unlocked vehicle sitting in a driveway on Genesis Way. Police said a neighbor who...
MILTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student

KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
KENNESAW, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
91K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy