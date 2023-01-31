Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Grading Alabama's No. 1-ranked class
QB — A+ Alabama signed not one, but two big-time signal callers in Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan. The Tide staff identified both passers as top targets early in the cycle, and pursued them as such. Alabama is setting up its post-Bryce Young era QB room nicely. Both are on campus this spring.
Alabama Football: Two sleepers on 2023 Crimson Tide offense
Alabama football is set to return several marquee contributors from its 2022 offense. Running back Jase McClellan and receivers Ja’Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton each had over 600 yards from scrimmage, and could be breakout candidates in 2023. If these veterans don’t produce quickly, however, they could be supplanted...
Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Football Back on Top, Philon Chooses Auburn
The Crimson Tide is back atop the football recruiting world while the top basketball player in the state is headed to the Plains.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alabama's Big Announcement
The University of Alabama unveiled its official NIL collective, named "Yea Alabama," on Thursday. While the group's stated mission is to "cultivate and harness name, image and likeness opportunities for Alabama student-athletes" across the board, much of the reaction to the announcement has been ...
Crimson Tide, Nick Saban’s NIL announcement should strike fear into rival schools
The Alabama football program figures to be one of the two or three most motivated teams in the country in 2023 after failing to make the College Football Playoff in the 2o22 season. It seems like Nick Saban is leaving no stone unturned in an effort to put the Crimson Tide on top in football and the other major intercollegiate sports.
WATCH: Notre Dame OC Arrives in Tuscaloosa for Interview
Earlier reports of Tommy Rees visiting Tuscaloosa to interview with Nick Saban were confirmed when Rees was seen entering an SUV at the Tuscaloosa National Airport following the touchdown of the Crimson Tide Foundation's 2011 Cessna jet. Here is video of Rees getting into the car from Tide 100.9's own...
Alabama picks former Notre Dame coach as offensive coordinator
Alabama has its next offensive coordinator as former Notre Dame play-caller Tommy Rees has accepted the position, according to multiple reports. Rees previously served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Notre Dame since the 2020 season. Rees quickly emerged as the top target for ...
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at LSU
The Crimson Tide is seeking a season sweep over the Tigers in Baton Rouge.
Top Basketball Player in 2024 Class from Alabama Announces Top Six, Commitment Date
The Crimson Tide is among the final six teams for the No. 1 player in the state and No. 5 point guard in the country for the Class of 2024.
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Mountain Brook residents complain about lengthy multimillion-dollar house construction
Residents near a multimillion-dollar Mountain Brook residence made it very clear Monday night they are not happy with construction that has dragged on for more than five years. “I'm here today is to get an answer to a question, which is, ‘What is the City of Mountain Brook going to...
