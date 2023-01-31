ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grading Alabama's No. 1-ranked class

QB — A+ Alabama signed not one, but two big-time signal callers in Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan. The Tide staff identified both passers as top targets early in the cycle, and pursued them as such. Alabama is setting up its post-Bryce Young era QB room nicely. Both are on campus this spring.
Alabama Football: Two sleepers on 2023 Crimson Tide offense

Alabama football is set to return several marquee contributors from its 2022 offense. Running back Jase McClellan and receivers Ja’Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton each had over 600 yards from scrimmage, and could be breakout candidates in 2023. If these veterans don’t produce quickly, however, they could be supplanted...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alabama's Big Announcement

The University of Alabama unveiled its official NIL collective, named "Yea Alabama," on Thursday. While the group's stated mission is to "cultivate and harness name, image and likeness opportunities for Alabama student-athletes" across the board, much of the reaction to the announcement has been ...
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
