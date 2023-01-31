Read full article on original website
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
FDA pulls authorization for COVID antibody treatment over lack of effectiveness
Evusheld, the preventative monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, has lost its emergency use authorization in the U.S. as it is most likely not effective against the strains of the coronavirus currently circulating.
verywellhealth.com
What Are Liver Spots?
Liver spots are small, dark spots on the skin that develop from excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light, usually from the sun. They are not skin cancer. They are cosmetic in nature and are generally not cause for concern. This article discusses what liver spots look like, what causes them,...
mpo-mag.com
Abbott Earns U.S. and European Approvals for New Technologies
Abbott has announced two approvals as part of its growing suite of electrophysiology products in the global market:. The company’s TactiFlex Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled, an ablation catheter with a flexible tip and contact force sensing, received CE Mark1 for treating people with abnormal heart rhythms like atrial fibrillation (AFib)
MedicalXpress
Patients with brain cancer may benefit from treatment to boost white blood cells
Patients with glioblastoma, a devastating brain cancer, receive treatment that frequently leads to the unfortunate side effect of low white blood cell counts that lasts six months to a year. The low numbers of white blood cells are associated with shorter survival—but the specific reason for the prolonged drop in white blood cells and the link with shorter survival has vexed scientists.
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
Giving lower-income families a hand up will help America compete
People in need don’t want a handout; they want a hand-up that will enable them to improve their circumstances and lead more productive, successful lives. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is giving workers, students and families the hand-up they need to compete in the connected 21st century digital economy. Created in 2021 as part of…
MedicalXpress
New EEG procedure accurately measures distress caused by tinnitus
While it's especially common in older adults, tinnitus—a potentially devastating ringing in the ears—can affect people of all ages. Most often described as consistent buzzing, hissing or humming, tinnitus is usually caused by an underlying condition, like age-related hearing loss, an ear injury or heart disease and affects approximately one in five people in North America.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Daprodustat for Anemia From Chronic Kidney Disease in Adult Dialysis Patients
Daprodustat (Jesduvroq, GSK) is the first oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor to gain approval in the United States. The FDA has approved daprodustat (Jesduvroq, GSK) for the once daily treatment of anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults administered dialysis for at least 4 months. The oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) is the first drug to gain approval for the treatment of anemia in more than 30 years and the only HIF-PHI approved in the United States.
MedicalXpress
Colorectal cancer surgery: Modifying gut microbiota could reduce postoperative complications
In a promising study, Canadian researchers have shown for the first time in mice that modifying intestinal flora before surgery could reduce postoperative complications in colorectal cancer patients. Published in the journal Gut, the study by scientists at the CHUM Research Center (CRCHUM) in Montreal identified two bacterial strains that...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
New Type 2 Diabetes Drug Brenzavvy Approved in United States
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Brenzavvy (bexagliflozin) as the latest addition to the SGLT2 inhibitor class of type 2 diabetes drugs, according to a press release from TheracosBio, the maker of the new drug. SGLT2 inhibitors are a class of type 2 diabetes drugs that have...
mpo-mag.com
CGM Devices Could Become Main Glucose Monitoring Solution in U.S.
Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices could become the leading solution for a growing U.S. diabetes population if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s proposed changes to reimbursement are accepted and implemented, according to GlobalData. The data and analytics company notes that fully reimbursed CGM systems would provide relief to a huge number of diabetes patients, the majority of which currently have to undergo invasive self-testing several times a day.
mpo-mag.com
Sightpath Medical Acquires Accusite Surgical
Sightpath Medical and Accusite Surgical are now one company, with the former acquiring the latter. “This strategic combination bolsters Sightpath Medical’s market position and enhances our ability to deliver variable, tailored access to the expert personnel, equipment, and supplies surgeons need to provide critical eye care," Sightpath Medical President/CEO Joel Gaslin said. "We are delighted to begin integrating the Accusite Surgical business into ours and are equally excited to welcome Lynn Godfrey, who is an experienced and creative executive, to our management team. We look forward to growing Sightpath Medical together.”
ophthalmologytimes.com
Diagnosis and treatment: Manage dry eye with these tips
Physicians explain how winter exacerbates symptoms of disease. Two photos taken of a patient with dry eye which are currently treated with cyclosporine drops, omega 3 supplements, punctal plugs and amniotic membrane. (Images courtesy of James Kelly MD) Reviewed by James Kelly, MD, and Veronica Ramsarat, OD. Dry eye disease...
mpo-mag.com
Onshoring Medical Device Manufacturing Can Strengthen Supply Chains
The medical device supply chain has been hit hard by various challenges, ranging from COVID-19 lockdowns to component shortages. These prolonged difficulties have made some manufacturers consider medical device onshoring. The onshoring approach brings the products closer to those who’ll eventually use them. Reshoring medical device manufacturing is a similar...
MedicalXpress
Study finds link between blood components and brain disorders
A Mater Research study has identified a previously unknown genetic link between platelets and Parkinson's Disease, with findings published in Cell Genomics. The study, led by Mater Research and The University of Queensland's Associate Professor Jake Gratten and Dr. Yuanhao Yang, analyzed data from large-scale genetic studies to improve understanding of cause and effect relationships between blood measures and common neurological and psychiatric disorders.
mpo-mag.com
Varian's Halcyon, Ethos Radiotherapy Systems Earn FDA, EU Nods
Features HyperSight imaging solution to capture high-quality images. Varian (a Siemens Healthineers company) has earned U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and CE mark approval for its Halcyon and Ethos radiotherapy systems, which feature the company’s HyperSight imaging solution. HyperSight helps capture high-quality patient images during daily...
