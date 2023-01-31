ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF- 7News

Wrong-way driver leaves 2 injured in crash on US-22

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials with the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office tell 7NEWS that an individual driving the wrong direction on US-22 led to an accident that left two injured. On Friday evening an individual driving the wrong way crashed head-on with another vehicle near the Main Street exit to Weirton. Officials say two people […]
WEIRTON, WV
WDTV

Pothole repair to close I-79 southbound lanes in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency pothole repairs on I-79 southbound in Marion County will close both lanes for several hours on Thursday. Both southbound lanes will be closed from milepost 135 to 134.5 for emergency pothole repair, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. Officials said emergency pothole repair...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling overdose alert in effect through Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling is bracing for what could be a weekend of drug-related health emergencies. The city has sent out an overdose spike alert which will stay in effect through Saturday. The alert goes out when at least three overdoses are recorded in a day or two in the surrounding region. Police say […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Police release name of person in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in West Virginia

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) -Moundsville police have released the name of the person who got struck by a vehicle in Marshall County. Man in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Marshall County The man is 63-year-old Harold Franklin Williams Williams was struck by a vehicle on First Street and Jefferson Avenue on Thursday. […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia

FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

5 News Investigates: Anmoore facility facing violations after oil spill

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - An Anmoore manufacturer is facing multiple violations stemming from an oil spill at the facility. On Dec. 29, oil was found discharging from an outlet at Amsted Graphite Materials. Crews respond to oil spill in Elk Creek. According to a state DEP report, the outlet...
ANMOORE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies save man from farm accident

Deputies in Ohio were presented with a life saving award after a farm accident. Monroe County Sheriff, Charles Black presented Lt Norman, Deputy Boucher, and Deputy Schwendeman a Life Saving award for an incident that they responded to on August 8, 2022. All three deputies responded to a property on Flauhaus Road. According to deputies, […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Crews respond to early morning house fire

ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous fire crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Preston County Tuesday morning. Crews were dispatched to the fire on Sugar Valley Rd. in Albright just before 6 a.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center. Officials said there were no reported injuries as a...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Barn collapses in early morning fire

TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews were on the scene of a barn fire early this morning for more than four hours. Crews were dispatched to the structure fire on Number 4 Rd. in Tunnelton around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Preston County 911 Center. When crews arrived on...
TUNNELTON, WV
WDTV

Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, said they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu items, with a site on Thompson Drive with a spring opening planned. McKown said her knowledge of the area helped in the decision-making process.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wtae.com

UPMC East fire possibly sparked by patient trying to light cigarette

The staff at UPMC East in Monroeville battled a different kind of emergency situation over the weekend. A hospital spokesperson told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a patient may have tried to light a cigarette while on oxygen. This happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. Check out other top headlines from...
MONROEVILLE, PA

