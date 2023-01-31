Read full article on original website
Wrong-way driver leaves 2 injured in crash on US-22
Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials with the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office tell 7NEWS that an individual driving the wrong direction on US-22 led to an accident that left two injured. On Friday evening an individual driving the wrong way crashed head-on with another vehicle near the Main Street exit to Weirton. Officials say two people […]
Pothole repair to close I-79 southbound lanes in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency pothole repairs on I-79 southbound in Marion County will close both lanes for several hours on Thursday. Both southbound lanes will be closed from milepost 135 to 134.5 for emergency pothole repair, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. Officials said emergency pothole repair...
Wheeling overdose alert in effect through Saturday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling is bracing for what could be a weekend of drug-related health emergencies. The city has sent out an overdose spike alert which will stay in effect through Saturday. The alert goes out when at least three overdoses are recorded in a day or two in the surrounding region. Police say […]
Dozens of school delays announced as a burst of winter weather hits Pittsburgh overnight
PITTSBURGH — Dozens of schools announced they would be delayed after snow hit the Pittsburgh region late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Many of the schools experiencing delays are south of Pittsburgh. A complete list of school closings and delays can be found here.
Police release name of person in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in West Virginia
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) -Moundsville police have released the name of the person who got struck by a vehicle in Marshall County. Man in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Marshall County The man is 63-year-old Harold Franklin Williams Williams was struck by a vehicle on First Street and Jefferson Avenue on Thursday. […]
Power outage planned in Mon County Wednesday
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 112 customers will be out of power for part of the day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
5 News Investigates: Anmoore facility facing violations after oil spill
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - An Anmoore manufacturer is facing multiple violations stemming from an oil spill at the facility. On Dec. 29, oil was found discharging from an outlet at Amsted Graphite Materials. Crews respond to oil spill in Elk Creek. According to a state DEP report, the outlet...
Ohio deputies save man from farm accident
Deputies in Ohio were presented with a life saving award after a farm accident. Monroe County Sheriff, Charles Black presented Lt Norman, Deputy Boucher, and Deputy Schwendeman a Life Saving award for an incident that they responded to on August 8, 2022. All three deputies responded to a property on Flauhaus Road. According to deputies, […]
‘Next LVL Energy’ bringing hundreds of jobs to Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major energy business just cut the ribbon for a new facility in Harrison County. Diversified Energy has tens of thousands of oil and gas wells across Appalachia. It held a ribbon cutting Friday morning for its new subsidiary called “Next LVL Energy.”. Its mission...
Crews respond to early morning house fire
ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous fire crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Preston County Tuesday morning. Crews were dispatched to the fire on Sugar Valley Rd. in Albright just before 6 a.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center. Officials said there were no reported injuries as a...
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Barn collapses in early morning fire
TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews were on the scene of a barn fire early this morning for more than four hours. Crews were dispatched to the structure fire on Number 4 Rd. in Tunnelton around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Preston County 911 Center. When crews arrived on...
Mon EMS now able to transport patients to Hope Hill Sobering Center
Intoxicated patients in Morgantown can now be sent to a new sobering center rather than ending up in the emergency room, or worse.
Man in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Marshall County
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Marshall County on Thursday. Moundsville Police Chief Tom Mitchell says the incident happened on First Street and Jefferson Ave in Moundsville Police say the man is a Moundsville resident in his 50’s but a name was not released at this time. Moundsville […]
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-70; Hazmat called
A hazmat team has been called to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Washington County.
Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, said they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu items, with a site on Thompson Drive with a spring opening planned. McKown said her knowledge of the area helped in the decision-making process.
UPMC East fire possibly sparked by patient trying to light cigarette
The staff at UPMC East in Monroeville battled a different kind of emergency situation over the weekend. A hospital spokesperson told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a patient may have tried to light a cigarette while on oxygen. This happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. Check out other top headlines from...
Woman suing a bar after drinking too much, falling off a stool
A Westmoreland County bar is being sued by a woman who says she’s a quadriplegic because she was served too much alcohol and fell off a stool. Mary Jo Jordan says her injuries two years ago were caused by staff negligence at the Lone Star Inn
Law enforcement professional with Morgantown ties reacts to Memphis police brutality case
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Former police chief in Morgantown and founder of Benchmark Professional Seminars, a law enforcement training company, Ed Preston believes a lack of proper training and self-control played major roles in the beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police. On MetroNews’ “Talkline,” Preston said none of the officers...
