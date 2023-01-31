The 1975’s current tour is called The 1975 At Their Very Best. Usually, the band plays two sets: first a conceptual performance heavy on songs from their recent album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, then a greatest-hits set. I caught the final show of the tour’s North American leg back in December, and although the new stuff was hitting, the old stuff was hitting. But despite pulling from all eras of their career, the setlist was noticeably light on material from the band’s self-titled debut album. That wasn’t the case Wednesday.

1 DAY AGO