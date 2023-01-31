Read full article on original website
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Stereogum
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Layla”
Last October, Unknown Mortal Orchestra — the psych-pop project led by Ruban Nielson — released a new single, “I Killed Captain Cook,” and teased a double album for release in 2023. Well, today they are making that announcement official: the double-album V is due out March 17 and, according to a press release, it “draws from the rich traditions of West Coast AOR, classic hits, weirdo pop and Hawaiian Hapa-haole music.” UMO are also sharing a lead single, “Layla,” which comes with a music video directed by Vira-Lata and is meant to be the first of a two-part series.
Stereogum
TV Star – “Room”
The Seattle band TV Star has members who have played with heavy-hitters like Regional Justice Center and Militarie Gun, but the music that they make is soft and sweet, inspired by psych and dreamy rock music. Later this month, they’re releasing their debut EP, Hallucinate Me, after a couple years building up stray singles. Today, they’re sharing a new song, “Room,” which is breezy and billowing and glides along on some majestic vibes and a floaty, impassioned vocal from bandleader Ashlyn Nagel. Check it out below.
Stereogum
The 1975 Started Their Manchester Show By Playing Their Whole First Album In Order
The 1975’s current tour is called The 1975 At Their Very Best. Usually, the band plays two sets: first a conceptual performance heavy on songs from their recent album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, then a greatest-hits set. I caught the final show of the tour’s North American leg back in December, and although the new stuff was hitting, the old stuff was hitting. But despite pulling from all eras of their career, the setlist was noticeably light on material from the band’s self-titled debut album. That wasn’t the case Wednesday.
Stereogum
NOVA ONE – “dangerous”
Back in 2020, Providence’s Roz Raskin released lovable, their debut album as NOVA ONE. The dreamy guitar-pop specialist has since posted minimal covers of Robyn and Angel Olsen classics, and today they’ve announced their new LP, create myself. The album is out at the end of March, preceded...
Stereogum
Watch Public Image Ltd.’s Unsuccessful Eurovision Audition
Public Image Ltd. went up against five other acts on a special edition of RTE’s The Late Late Show for the right to represent Ireland at Eurovision in Liverpool this May. (Although John Lydon was born in England, his parents were from Ireland, so the band competed for the right to represent the Emerald Isle.) Ultimately, the band came in fourth place, so they will not be competing in the tournament.
Stereogum
Westerman – “CSI: Petralona”
Westerman has announced his sophomore album, An Inbuilt Fault, his follow-up to 2020’s Your Hero Is Not Dead. The London born, Athens, Greece-based musician recorded it with Big Thief’s James Krivchenia and some other musicians out in Los Angeles. He previewed it last fall with “Idol; RE-run,” which landed on our best songs of the week list, and today he’s back with another single, “CSI: Petralona.”
