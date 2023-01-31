Read full article on original website
pa.gov
Apple Studios, LLC Filming to Close Route 113 (Bedminster Road) in Bedminster, Tinicum Townships
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Apple Studios, LLC will be filming on Route 113 (Bedminster Road) in Bedminster and Tinicum townships, Bucks County. Tuesday, February 14 through Saturday, February 18, and Tuesday, February 21 through Thursday, February 23, from 4:00...
pa.gov
Bridge Construction Planned Next Week on U.S. 1, Rockhill Drive in Bensalem Township
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge construction will continue next week on U.S. 1 and Rockhill Drive between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Penndel/Business U.S. 1 interchanges under a project to reconstruct, widen and improve a 1.3-mile section of U.S. 1 in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County.
pa.gov
PennDOT to Begin Project to Repair State Highways Damaged from Hurricane Ida in Chester, Montgomery Counties
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Tuesday, February 7, on a project to repair eight state highways in Chester and Montgomery counties that suffered damaged from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021. Under this project,...
pa.gov
Bridge, Guiderail Repair Planned Next Week on I-95 in Philadelphia and Delaware County
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that regional bridge and guiderail repairs will continue next week on the Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and Delaware counties. Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:. Wednesday, February 8, and Thursday, February 9, from 7:00...
pa.gov
PECO Utility Improvement to Close Hanover Street in North Coventry Township, Pottstown Borough
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that PECO Energy will be performing utility construction beginning Monday, February 20, on Hanover Street in North Coventry Township, Chester County, and Pottstown Borough, Montgomery County. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:. Monday, February...
pa.gov
PECO Utility Improvement Begins Next Week on Route 896 (Newark Road) in Penn Township
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that PECO Energy will begin aerial utility construction next week on Route 896 (Newark Road) in Penn Township, Chester County. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:. Monday, February 6, through Monday, March 13, from...
pa.gov
Route 3014 McKees Rocks Bridge Single-lane Restrictions Today in McKees Rocks
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 3014 (McKees Rocks Bridge) in McKees Rocks Borough, Allegheny County, today, February 2 weather permitting. The McKees Rocks Bridge will utilize a single-lane alternating traffic pattern until 3 p.m. today as crews conduct pothole patching on and...
pa.gov
Shapiro Administration Announces Grants Available for Snowmobile, ATV Projects
Harrisburg, PA -- Today, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Acting Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the department is now accepting applications for grants to aid snowmobile- and all-terrain vehicle-related projects. “Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts and as the statewide leader in...
pa.gov
Commonwealth Employment Opportunities
Pennsylvania has all of the essentials — the lowest cost of living in the Northeast U.S., affordable real estate, prominent world-ranked universities, and top-ranked health institutions. We also take pride in our rich history. As the birthplace of our nation, Pennsylvania was founded centuries ago on the idea that...
pa.gov
Pennsylvania Awarded $8.8 Million Funding Boost, Plus Performance-Based Increase for Low-Income Senior Nutrition Programs
Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration announced today that the department received a more than $8.8 million increase in federal funding for food access for low-income seniors through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Pennsylvania will receive more than 17.6% of $50 million in American Rescue Plan grants the USDA awarded to 47 states to boost each state's program in 2023 and 2024.
pa.gov
Department of Banking and Securities Issues Cease and Desist Order Against Diamond Money Order Company
Affected Consumers Can File a Complaint With the Department Online. Harrisburg, PA - On January 31, 2023, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities issued an Order to Cease and Desist against Diamond Money Order Company, LLC, a Pennsylvania-licensed money transmitter located in Levittown, Pennsylvania, and its owners, Han-Young Huang and Michael Blicharski.
