Montgomery County, PA

Bridge Construction Planned Next Week on U.S. 1, Rockhill Drive in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge construction will continue next week on U.S. 1 and Rockhill Drive between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Penndel/Business U.S. 1 interchanges under a project to reconstruct, widen and improve a 1.3-mile section of U.S. 1 in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PECO Utility Improvement to Close Hanover Street in North Coventry Township, Pottstown Borough

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that PECO Energy will be performing utility construction beginning Monday, February 20, on Hanover Street in North Coventry Township, Chester County, and Pottstown Borough, Montgomery County. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:. Monday, February...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Shapiro Administration Announces Grants Available for Snowmobile, ATV Projects

​Harrisburg, PA -- Today, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Acting Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the department is now accepting applications for grants to aid snowmobile- and all-terrain vehicle-related projects. “Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts and as the statewide leader in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Commonwealth Employment Opportunities

Pennsylvania has all of the essentials — the lowest cost of living in the Northeast U.S., affordable real estate, prominent world-ranked universities, and top-ranked health institutions. We also take pride in our rich history. As the birthplace of our nation, Pennsylvania was founded centuries ago on the idea that...
HARRISBURG, PA
Pennsylvania Awarded $8.8 Million Funding Boost, Plus Performance-Based Increase for Low-Income Senior Nutrition Programs

​Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration announced today that the department received a more than $8.8 million increase in federal funding for food access for low-income seniors through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Pennsylvania will receive more than 17.6% of $50 million in American Rescue Plan grants the USDA awarded to 47 states to boost each state's program in 2023 and 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Department of Banking and Securities Issues Cease and Desist Order Against Diamond Money Order Company

Affected Consumers Can File a Complaint With the Department Online. Harrisburg, PA - On January 31, 2023, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities issued an Order to Cease and Desist against Diamond Money Order Company, LLC, a Pennsylvania-licensed money transmitter located in Levittown, Pennsylvania, and its owners, Han-Young Huang and Michael Blicharski.
LEVITTOWN, PA

