KMBC.com
‘We keep giving people more reasons to leave Kansas’: Kansas officials react to marijuana legalization across the state line
OLATHE, Kan. — While the Missouri side was quite busy on Friday morning as legal marijuana arrived in the Show Me State, officials in Kansas remain disappointed with the lack of action. Kansas is one of just four states in the nation where marijuana is completely illegal. Kansas Gov....
KAKE TV
Kansas lawmakers discussing proposed bullying bill
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met on Wednesday to discuss a proposed bill that would require schools to adopt new policies in hopes of preventing bullying. The bill is designed to designate one person in the school district as the primary contact. A local middle school student, Logan Williamson, has...
KMBC.com
As Missouri legalizes marijuana, Kansas remains an outlier with marijuana laws
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas is one of four statesin the nation where marijuana is illegal. The other three are Idaho, Wyoming, and South Carolina. Along State Line Road, people in Kansas could face jail time for possessing marijuana. But 50 feet away, anyone over the age of 21 in Missouri can buy it and smoke it.
lawrencekstimes.com
Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in Kansas Legislature are political bullying tactic, activists say
TOPEKA — The Kansas GOP is testing the waters with new legislation meant to discredit the LGBTQ community, activists say, with bills seeking to criminalize gender-affirming care and drag show performances for children, and a revised ban on transgender athletes. House Bill 2238, a new form of the “fairness...
kfdi.com
Kansas lawmakers looking at higher penalties for excessive speeding
Kansas legislators are considering legislation to significantly increase penalties for motorists going 30 miles or more over the speed limit. Authorities say the current fine structure calls for an initial fine for $195 for exceeding the speed limit at 30 miles per hour over the limit, plus fifteen bucks per mile over 3 mph. Under the proposed legislation, those figures would rise to $500 and $20, respectively. Second and third offenses reportedly would boost that first number to $750 and $1,000. A Kansas House committee on transportation held a hearing on the bill Thursday.
Wichita Eagle
Remember those anonymous texts before Kansas abortion vote? They could become illegal
Former Kansas Congressman Tim Huelskamp was the elephant not in the room. Even though he’s been out of office for six years, the former Republican representative and staunch abortion opponent looms over a new effort to require “paid for” disclosures in text messages sent to influence Kansas elections on state constitutional amendments.
flatlandkc.org
Kansas Encourages Rural Housing With Massive Influx of Funds
Projects Help House Rural Kansans Who Might Otherwise Fall Through the Cracks. Linda Underwood was faced with finding a new, affordable home in Atchison, Kansas, on a fixed retirement income. Her quandary coincided with the opening of the 1913 Apartments, a 17-unit apartment in Atchison’s historic, downtown YMCA. The...
Why a rare, wild chicken is stirring controversy in Kansas
The lesser prairie chicken, a declining animal found in parts of western Kansas, is stirring up a heated debate over government overreach.
DA is ready to charge people, businesses for Delta-8 THC
Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said that when law enforcement officers bring him evidence of Delta 8 THC crimes, he is ready to file charges when appropriate.
adastraradio.com
Report: 11 Kansas Children Died from Fentanyl Overdoses in 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Eleven Kansas kids died from fentanyl overdoses in 2020, the first time the state has tracked the deaths of children from the drug. The state’s child death review board examines the deaths of all children under age 17 in the state. It operates a few years behind, which is why information from 2020 was reviewed.
Former Wichita car dealership owner banned in Kansas, must pay $45k
The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in a Sedgwick County District Court.
KMBC.com
Callers still experiencing wait times, disconnection with Kansas labor department phone lines
TOPEKA, Kan. — Nearly three years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that caused a surge in unemployment claims, the Kansas Department of Labor continues to resolve claim concerns as it undergoes a nearly $44 million modernization of its systems. If people are not able to get through,...
Kansas to OK secret incentives deal for $1 billion-plus megaproject in Wichita, sources say
The State Finance Council will meet at 4 p.m. to discuss an incentives package.
kcur.org
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
KAKE TV
Kansans left with eerie feeling as suspected Chinese spy balloon passes over
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Fatima Ortiz and her friends love using TikTok, but being a China-based app, she's sometimes nervous about privacy. "Nobody ever has privacy anymore with TikTok, Instagram," said Ortiz. However, she says what was all over her For You page Friday felt even more violating. "I don't...
Wichita Eagle
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
KAKE TV
Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
NWS: Unknown balloon seen flying over Northeast Kansas, Northwest Missouri
SABETHA (KSNT) – A unidentified balloon has been reportedly seen flying above areas of Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service and 27 News viewers are reporting sightings of a balloon floating through the sky in Northeast Kansas. The National Weather Service of Kansas City reports via social media that it has received reports from […]
Oklahoma Jailed Women Who Couldn’t Stop Their Abusers. Will a New Law Help?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2015, Kerry King was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating her and her young daughter. That’s a slight simplification (read more about her case...
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
