Kansas State

KAKE TV

Kansas lawmakers discussing proposed bullying bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met on Wednesday to discuss a proposed bill that would require schools to adopt new policies in hopes of preventing bullying. The bill is designed to designate one person in the school district as the primary contact. A local middle school student, Logan Williamson, has...
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Kansas lawmakers looking at higher penalties for excessive speeding

Kansas legislators are considering legislation to significantly increase penalties for motorists going 30 miles or more over the speed limit. Authorities say the current fine structure calls for an initial fine for $195 for exceeding the speed limit at 30 miles per hour over the limit, plus fifteen bucks per mile over 3 mph. Under the proposed legislation, those figures would rise to $500 and $20, respectively. Second and third offenses reportedly would boost that first number to $750 and $1,000. A Kansas House committee on transportation held a hearing on the bill Thursday.
KANSAS STATE
flatlandkc.org

Kansas Encourages Rural Housing With Massive Influx of Funds

Projects Help House Rural Kansans Who Might Otherwise Fall Through the Cracks. Linda Underwood was faced with finding a new, affordable home in Atchison, Kansas, on a fixed retirement income. Her quandary coincided with the opening of the 1913 Apartments, a 17-unit apartment in Atchison’s historic, downtown YMCA. The...
ATCHISON, KS
adastraradio.com

Report: 11 Kansas Children Died from Fentanyl Overdoses in 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Eleven Kansas kids died from fentanyl overdoses in 2020, the first time the state has tracked the deaths of children from the drug. The state’s child death review board examines the deaths of all children under age 17 in the state. It operates a few years behind, which is why information from 2020 was reviewed.
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family

Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS

