Did You Make Plans for Valentine's Day? It's Quickly Approaching!
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford Exchange
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban City
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
villages-news.com
Karen Habanek
Karen Habanek (nee Schutz), age 71, passed away January 31, 2023 at home in The Villages, FL. Devoted wife of John (m. 1975); loving mother of John Jr. (Teresa Fyffe) and Jamie. Daughter of Bernie and Jim Schutz (d. 1992); sister to Diane Rayne (Manfred, d. 2017). Proud GK to Liliya Fyffe, beloved aunt, and loyal friend. Karen was a resident of Chesterland, OH for nearly 60 years and active in that community. She served as executive assistant to her dear friend Earl for over 30 years. She cultivated a warm and comfortable home for her family and with thoughtful details Karen made even ordinary things beautiful. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading.
villages-news.com
Edna Wilder
Edna Wilder, age 94, passed away January 30, 2023 while under the care of Cornerstone Hospice at Serenades Memory Care Assisted Living in The Villages, Florida. Edna was born August 13, 1928 in Woods Mills, New York, one of nine children of the late Frank Allen and Martha Tooly Pitts. She is predeceased by her husband, Charles H. Wilder, Jr. (Herb), son Reginald, and grandson James Tanner. She is survived by daughters Nancy Cummings (James), Pamela LaLonde (Joseph), Susan Tanner (Timothy), and son David (Lois), 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, brother Franklin (Shank) Pitts, sisters Janice Rodriguez, Sandra Pitts, and Patricia Pattison Wood.
villages-news.com
Franklin Bollhorst
Franklin Bollhorst passed away at the age of 83 on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Frank was born in New Jersey and lived there until moving to The Villages seventeen years ago. He was an Army Veteran, and he had a career in banking, starting as a bank teller and moving up to become an Executive Vice President when he retired. When he started he made $50 a week, and he had to ask the bank president for a $2 per week raise upon the birth of his first son.
WCJB
Florida Horse Park hosts Grandview Invitational International Draft Horse Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Grandview Invitational International Draft Horse Show starts on Friday. The event run from Friday until Sunday at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala. Gates open today at 8 a.m., and the show starts at noon. They will hold events that include the Belgian four horse...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Leesburg teacher crowned Ms. Elite Lake County
Brittany Montgomery, an English language teacher at Carver Middle School in Leesburg, was crowned Ms. Elite Lake County last Saturday at the 10th annual Miss Lake County pageant. She was the reigning 2021-2022 Mrs. Lake County. “As one of the older women, it’s my job to help mentor the younger...
villages-news.com
Andrea J. Turner
Andrea J. (Liberator, aka Brown) Turner, age 80, part-time resident of Ravenna, Ohio and Wildwood, Florida went home to meet our Lord January 29, 2023 after her courageous battle with Cancer. Andrea is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Mark S. Turner, married 40 years and her 4 children...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/3/23 - Sunday 2/5/23
Are you looking for something to do this weekend here in Lake County Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Fresh Friday Karaoke Takeover: come and sing karaoke at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 5:30 - 8:00 pm and win prizes for the loudest applause (bring your friends). There will be a cash bar and $150 total in prizes.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Salt Shack coming to Clermont
Salt Shack’s founders said they are excited to bring the “rustic-refined” eatery featuring fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails to Clermont’s lakefront. They plan to work swiftly and hope to open within a few months. “We have been looking for a very unique place to...
Pasco County Festivals February 2023
Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
villages-news.com
Eugene Robert Sauer
Eugene Robert “Bob” Sauer, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully at age 82 this January 24th following a prolonged illness. A bright, loving and dedicated husband, brother, grandfather, businessperson, volunteer, gardener and golfer, Bob was born to Eugene and Madeline Sauer in Orange, New Jersey. After graduating from Seton Hall Preparatory School in 1958, Bob went on to study Mathematics at Hoboken’s Stevens Institute of Technology, and then earned a Masters Degree in Business there as well.
WATCH: Deputies have close call with Florida Black Bear
Deputies in Lake County, Florida came a little too close a black bear while searching for a subject.
villages-news.com
Mother-in-law accused of stealing $6,000 while babysitting
A mother-in-law has been accused of stealing $6,000 in cash while babysitting. Rebecca Nixon Clifford, 57, of Belleview, was arrested this week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of grand theft. Clifford routinely watched the children for her daughter-in-law while she was at work, according to...
villages-news.com
Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?
I don’t think anyone should have to show ID at the squares. However, I believe that the Villagers pay for the entertainment through part of their amenity fee. Sumter County does not pay for it… is that correct?!. Dawn Cullen. Village of Bonita.
villages-news.com
Stunning Sunset Glowing Over Lake Sumter Landing In The Villages
Check out this stunning sunset glowing over Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. Thanks to Miles Zaremski for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Harris Chain shows out with a big weigh-in
LEESBURG, Fla. – Two bags over 27 pounds and a bunch more in the 20s is a pretty good way to get the year rolling in the Southern Division. Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats at the Harris Chain of Lakes was certified fresh, and if you like big Florida bass, you’ve come to the right place.
villages-news.com
Cadillac with sparking undercarriage leads to driver’s arrest at downtown Wildwood eatery
A man driving a Cadillac with an undercarriage that was scraping and sparking on the roadway was arrested at a downtown Wildwood eatery. Douglas Gale Long, 50, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of the beige 2003 Cadillac four-door shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday when an officer noticed the scraping and sparking and pulled over the vehicle in the parking lot of the Coney Island Drive Inn on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
click orlando
1st Black woman to serve as Ocala police officer invited back, gets her old badge
OCALA, Fla. – Monday afternoon, a Marion County trailblazer — the first-ever Black female officer hired at the Ocala Police Department more than a half-century ago — was honored. On the first day of Black History Month, the department invited her back to give her a special...
Hernando County bus aide accused of ‘jabbing the kids in the ribs’
Concerned parents reached out to 8 On Your Side regarding issues with a bus aide within Hernando County School District.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
Florida Gun Expo draws crowd
The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
