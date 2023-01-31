Franklin Bollhorst passed away at the age of 83 on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Frank was born in New Jersey and lived there until moving to The Villages seventeen years ago. He was an Army Veteran, and he had a career in banking, starting as a bank teller and moving up to become an Executive Vice President when he retired. When he started he made $50 a week, and he had to ask the bank president for a $2 per week raise upon the birth of his first son.

