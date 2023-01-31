ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Car’s engine compartment destroyed in blaze in The Villages

A car’s engine compartment was destroyed in a blaze Friday afternoon in The Villages. The Villages Public Safety Department swiftly arrived on the scene and extinguished the car fire at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belvedere Boulevard and Churchill Downs, near The Villages High School. No one...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages

WISCONSIN – A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is again proposing to give Milwaukee officials the power to install automated speed cameras in an effort to combat a scourge of reckless driving, but the bill faces opposition from a key legislator who says the city needs more police officers on patrol, not cameras.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Railroad work will cause major blockage next week on County Road 466

Railroad work will cause a major blockage next week on County Road 466 in Oxford. County Road 466 will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning Monday at the railroad crossing between U.S. 301 and County Road 105. CSX Transportation is scheduled to perform track maintenance, which is expected...
OXFORD, FL
Temporary lane closure planned on SW 27th Avenue in Ocala

Ocala motorists can expect a temporary lane closure on SW 27th Avenue, near the intersection of SW 19th Avenue, beginning on Monday, February 6 through Wednesday, February 8. The lane closure is due to the installation of an existing sewer force main. On the affected dates, SW 27th Avenue will be reduced to one southbound traffic lane.
OCALA, FL
Marion County firefighters battle mobile home fire in Citra

Marion County firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of NW 155th Street and N U.S. Highway 441 in Citra on Thursday afternoon after receiving a report that a mobile home in the area was on fire. Shortly after 3 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue’s North County units responded to the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Speeding apartment dweller arrested on notorious cut-thru route in The Villages

A speeding apartment dweller was arrested on a notorious cut-thru route in The Villages. Kayla Nichole Ramos, 36, who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartments on County Road 466 at Cherry Lake Road, was driving a black Jeep SUV at 8:23 a.m. Monday on Chula Vista Avenue at Amarillo Place when she was caught on radar traveling at 41 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Traffic and speeding on Chula Vista Avenue has been a source of anxiety for Villagers for many years.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Cadillac with sparking undercarriage leads to driver’s arrest at downtown Wildwood eatery

A man driving a Cadillac with an undercarriage that was scraping and sparking on the roadway was arrested at a downtown Wildwood eatery. Douglas Gale Long, 50, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of the beige 2003 Cadillac four-door shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday when an officer noticed the scraping and sparking and pulled over the vehicle in the parking lot of the Coney Island Drive Inn on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WILDWOOD, FL
The Villages obtains permit for interior demolition of Rialto Theater

The Villages has obtained a permit for interior demolition of the Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. The permit was issued this week by the Town of Lady Lake. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood in May, will be moving from La Reina building at Spanish Springs to the shuttered movie theater.
LADY LAKE, FL
Wildwood man arrested after gun discharges hitting another man in leg

A Wildwood man was arrested after a gun accidentally discharged hitting another man in the leg. Stanley James Baker, 23, who lives at 710 Lee St., said he was showing the other person how to disengage the hammer of a .357-caliber revolver when the gun accidentally went off, striking the other individual in the lower left leg at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the garage at Baker’s home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WILDWOOD, FL
Speeding driver arrested with felony amount of marijuana on U.S. 301

A speeding driver was arrested with a felony amount of marijuana on U.S. 301. Naudya Lu Parmelee, 21, of Ocala, was driving a black 2017 Chrysler at 10:20 p.m. Thursday southbound on U.S. 301 in Oxford when she was caught on radar traveling at 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
OXFORD, FL
Several residents say Ocala/Marion County needs more grocery shopping options

In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the amount of grocery stores in Ocala/Marion County, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “As one of the many seniors and residents west of I-75 in the northwest area of Ocala, I want to voice my opinion about the abusive high prices that Publix has, taking advantage of being the only food store in our area. I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income and it’s a shame that I can only afford to buy a few things at this store. Where are our taxes and those from all the new corporations opening in Ocala going? We demand our local government to look into this and provide all of us with options when it comes to prices and access with less distance to drive,” says Ocala resident Lou Betances.
OCALA, FL
Salt Shack coming to Clermont

Salt Shack’s founders said they are excited to bring the “rustic-refined” eatery featuring fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails to Clermont’s lakefront. They plan to work swiftly and hope to open within a few months. “We have been looking for a very unique place to...
CLERMONT, FL

