Did You Make Plans for Valentine's Day? It's Quickly Approaching!Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
villages-news.com
Car’s engine compartment destroyed in blaze in The Villages
A car’s engine compartment was destroyed in a blaze Friday afternoon in The Villages. The Villages Public Safety Department swiftly arrived on the scene and extinguished the car fire at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belvedere Boulevard and Churchill Downs, near The Villages High School. No one...
villages-news.com
Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages
WISCONSIN – A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is again proposing to give Milwaukee officials the power to install automated speed cameras in an effort to combat a scourge of reckless driving, but the bill faces opposition from a key legislator who says the city needs more police officers on patrol, not cameras.
villages-news.com
Railroad work will cause major blockage next week on County Road 466
Railroad work will cause a major blockage next week on County Road 466 in Oxford. County Road 466 will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning Monday at the railroad crossing between U.S. 301 and County Road 105. CSX Transportation is scheduled to perform track maintenance, which is expected...
ocala-news.com
Temporary lane closure planned on SW 27th Avenue in Ocala
Ocala motorists can expect a temporary lane closure on SW 27th Avenue, near the intersection of SW 19th Avenue, beginning on Monday, February 6 through Wednesday, February 8. The lane closure is due to the installation of an existing sewer force main. On the affected dates, SW 27th Avenue will be reduced to one southbound traffic lane.
Semi truck fire snarls morning traffic in Hernando County
A semi truck caught fire in Hernando County on Thursday, causing a headache for commuters.
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters battle mobile home fire in Citra
Marion County firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of NW 155th Street and N U.S. Highway 441 in Citra on Thursday afternoon after receiving a report that a mobile home in the area was on fire. Shortly after 3 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue’s North County units responded to the...
villages-news.com
Speeding apartment dweller arrested on notorious cut-thru route in The Villages
A speeding apartment dweller was arrested on a notorious cut-thru route in The Villages. Kayla Nichole Ramos, 36, who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartments on County Road 466 at Cherry Lake Road, was driving a black Jeep SUV at 8:23 a.m. Monday on Chula Vista Avenue at Amarillo Place when she was caught on radar traveling at 41 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Traffic and speeding on Chula Vista Avenue has been a source of anxiety for Villagers for many years.
villages-news.com
Cadillac with sparking undercarriage leads to driver’s arrest at downtown Wildwood eatery
A man driving a Cadillac with an undercarriage that was scraping and sparking on the roadway was arrested at a downtown Wildwood eatery. Douglas Gale Long, 50, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of the beige 2003 Cadillac four-door shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday when an officer noticed the scraping and sparking and pulled over the vehicle in the parking lot of the Coney Island Drive Inn on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Handyman who works in The Villages arrested in brawl over Fruity Pebbles
A handyman who works in The Villages was arrested in a brawl over Fruity Pebbles. Joshua Lee Poole, 44, was arrested on two counts of battery following the altercation Tuesday night at the San Pedro Villas in the Village of Rio Grande, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Fowl flocking to feast on fish at pond being drained in The Villages
Birds are flocking to the water near the Village of Ashland and so are some onlookers. For nearly a week, water has been drained from the Ashland Pond, which is located behind the postal station. A pump has been running to drain water from the pond so that a pipe...
villages-news.com
The Villages obtains permit for interior demolition of Rialto Theater
The Villages has obtained a permit for interior demolition of the Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. The permit was issued this week by the Town of Lady Lake. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood in May, will be moving from La Reina building at Spanish Springs to the shuttered movie theater.
click orlando
‘These poor trees:’ Clermont citrus farm rallies after back-to-back hurricanes, freezes
CLERMONT, Fla. – “These poor trees, they have gone through two hurricanes and two nights of freezes in the last few months, they are hanging in there though,” said Tara Boshell with Showcase of Citrus in Clermont. In late December, as people were preparing for Christmas, Boshell...
villages-news.com
Wildwood man arrested after gun discharges hitting another man in leg
A Wildwood man was arrested after a gun accidentally discharged hitting another man in the leg. Stanley James Baker, 23, who lives at 710 Lee St., said he was showing the other person how to disengage the hammer of a .357-caliber revolver when the gun accidentally went off, striking the other individual in the lower left leg at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the garage at Baker’s home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County
One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County Thursday morning, troopers said.
click orlando
Crash involving big rig hauling lumber closes I-95 in Volusia for hours
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A big rig hauling lumber jackknifed Tuesday morning in Volusia County, forcing troopers to close Interstate 95 for hours, officials said. According to troopers, the crash happened around 7:13 a.m. on I-95 north near State Road 442, mile marker 248, in New Smyrna Beach. [TRENDING:...
villages-news.com
Speeding driver arrested with felony amount of marijuana on U.S. 301
A speeding driver was arrested with a felony amount of marijuana on U.S. 301. Naudya Lu Parmelee, 21, of Ocala, was driving a black 2017 Chrysler at 10:20 p.m. Thursday southbound on U.S. 301 in Oxford when she was caught on radar traveling at 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WATCH: Deputies have close call with Florida Black Bear
Deputies in Lake County, Florida came a little too close a black bear while searching for a subject.
villages-news.com
Unlicensed driver from Nicaragua charged with DUI after hitting traffic sign
An unlicensed driver from Nicaragua has been charged with driving under the influence after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement returned lab results indicating he was driving at three times the legal limit. Eliezer Danilo Peinado, 26, of Lady Lake, was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with DUI...
ocala-news.com
Several residents say Ocala/Marion County needs more grocery shopping options
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the amount of grocery stores in Ocala/Marion County, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “As one of the many seniors and residents west of I-75 in the northwest area of Ocala, I want to voice my opinion about the abusive high prices that Publix has, taking advantage of being the only food store in our area. I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income and it’s a shame that I can only afford to buy a few things at this store. Where are our taxes and those from all the new corporations opening in Ocala going? We demand our local government to look into this and provide all of us with options when it comes to prices and access with less distance to drive,” says Ocala resident Lou Betances.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Salt Shack coming to Clermont
Salt Shack’s founders said they are excited to bring the “rustic-refined” eatery featuring fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails to Clermont’s lakefront. They plan to work swiftly and hope to open within a few months. “We have been looking for a very unique place to...
