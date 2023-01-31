Read full article on original website
Related
Disney and Russell T. Davies are bringing a bigger budget to Doctor Who, but not way bigger
Doctor Who is taking some big swings for its next season ahead of its 60th anniversary, bringing back not only original (reboot) showrunner Russell T. Davies, but fan-favorite stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate as well—and if you want to get into the weeds of it, Tennant is also playing a new incarnation of the Doctor, not the same Doctor he played when he was originally on the show. On top of that, Disney+ has bought up the show’s international streaming rights (it’ll still air on the BBC in places that get the BBC), giving it a bigger and more accessible platform than it has had in years (and maybe ever).
M. Night Shyamalan on the joy of smaller films, why he hates sequels and what makes Dave Bautista special
Few directors are as idiosyncratic and successful as M. Night Shyamalan. Dusting off the “twist guy” expectations he received in the wake of 1999’s The Sixth Sense, Shyamalan has spent the last decade following his whims, taking risks, and challenging himself: he completed an unlikely superhero trilogy, dipped his toe in found footage, and shepherded an ambitious television project at Apple TV+.
10 episodes that highlight The Wonder Years' uncommon empathy
With TV Club 10, we point you toward the 10 episodes that best represent a TV series, classic or modern. They might not be the 10 best episodes, but they’re the 10 episodes that’ll help you understand what the show’s all about. In 1988, at the end...
Alan Cumming blames Hollywood misogyny for the lack of a Romy And Michele's High School Reunion sequel
Sexism is, in fact, everywhere, but Hollywood has its own special issues with misogyny. One such example is the entertainment industry’s historically terrible treatment of older women (see: Amy Schumer’s “Last Fuckable Day” sketch). This can be blamed for lots of injustice, including, in Alan Cumming’s opinion, the lack of a Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion sequel.
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a "steamy" kiss between Velma and Daphne was cut from Scooby-Doo
The Sarah Michelle Gellar Revival Tour continues to pay dividends this week, as the Wolf Pack star—and, y’know, TV legend—continues to drop fascinating tidbits about her long career in the industry. Today, that includes a recent appearance where she talked about 2002's Scooby-Doo, directed by James Gunn—and specifically a “steamy” kiss between her character and Linda Cardellini’s Velma that was cut from the film, along with other supposedly “adult” material.
Shrinking fully embraces grief and Phoebe Bridgers
That was the line that hooked me. Because if Shrinking was going to lure me into its arguably pat if well-meaning comedy, it might as well do it with current queen of sad, Phoebe Bridgers. And, of course, Shrinking’s decision to anchor its third episode on Ms. Bridgers’ music (which...
HBO Max cancels Pennyworth, tragically cutting short the origin of Batman's butler
Dooming millions, planet-wide, to toil in darkness without the knowledge of the critical backstory of the man who makes Bruce Wayne’s bed and cooks his eggs, HBO Max announced tonight that it was canceling Pennyworth—or, as it’s known to the masses by its immortal subtitle, The Origin Of Batman’s Butler.
In today's least shocking news, the Squid Game reality show is reportedly an exploitative, rigged mess
Shockingly, the extremely ill-advised Netflix reality game show based on the Netflix scripted series about a game show where the powerful exploit the poor through a series of extremely dangerous challenges is, wait for it, exploitative, dangerous, and now allegedly scripted as well. Whoever could have guessed!. An unnamed participant...
Time to let go: James Cameron finally admits that there was a way for Jack to survive Titanic
Ok Titanic fans, YouTube video essayists, and “Let’s debate this topic” Hinge prompt users everywhere: it’s time to put this one to rest once and for all. From the mouth of James Cameron himself, Jack could have maybe, possibly survived his watery grave at the end of Titanic. But there are still, according to the director, “a lot of variables” to consider. And no, he couldn’t have just gotten on the door with Rose.
Helena Bonham Carter thinks The Crown should avoid that whole Prince Harry memoir situation
Sure, The Crown is already expected to end after its sixth season, but according to former cast member Helena Bonham Carter, that’s not a minute too soon. The first season of acclaimed Netflix drama may have started on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1952, but the series has since spanned decades of the British royal family’s history, and it has been confirmed that the forthcoming final episodes will include the early days of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship. However, since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be stepping away from being working royals, fans of The Crown have clamored for the show to dig into even more recent events. Bonham Carter, who portrayed Princess Margaret in the show’s third and fourth seasons, doesn’t agree.
Brian Cox praises "really, really gifted" X2: X-Men United director Bryan Singer in the year 2023
Brian Cox certainly isn’t afraid to speak his mind, unless you’re a Succession fan hoping he’ll drop Logan Roy’s infamous catchphrase off-camera. In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the veteran actor had some significantly kinder words to share–about his X2: X-Men United director Bryan Singer.
Netflix drops Sky High series trailer (no, not that Sky High)
We are truly saddened to be the bearers of bad news, but the iconic 2005 Disney Channel Original Movie Sky High is not actually coming back as a Netflix series, despite what this headline (and our wildest hopes and dreams) might suggest. We’re assuming this is largely because Nicholas Braun (who was very much in the original movie and very, very blonde) is a little busy with Succession right now, but fingers crossed he can work on something else as soon as season 4 premieres.
Blindspotting gets the good kind of extended sentence: a second season (and some first-look images)
Helen Hunt fans and general good cable TV enjoyers, this Wednesday is one worth celebrating. After nabbing the go-ahead for a second season over a year and a half ago, the next installment of Starz’s half-hour comedy Blindspotting—which follows a family trying to make it work when one of them is incarcerated—officially has a release date this year. Co-created by Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, the acclaimed series wrapped up its inaugural season in August 2021, tackling systemic racism, mass incarceration, and the complexities of having a mother-in-law in one fell swoop.
Guy Ritchie abandons allof his favorite tricks in this deadly serious trailer for The Covenant
Guy Ritchie has a very particular sense of style he likes to bring to his films, which are generally full of quippy, bombastic action that typically centers on very Bri’ish gangsters or cops or detectives shooting people and blowing stuff up. That was sort of the entire appeal of his 2019 film The Gentlemen, which involved a sprawling cast of criminals quipping at each other and killing each other. He put an even finer point on it with Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, a more heavily comedic action film that looks like it pushes past self-parody and dives right into outright self-mockery (the movie’s release was quietly delayed last year, presumably because the bad guys are Ukrainian gangsters).
Netflix orders a second season of That '90s Show
Buoyed by the undeniable and unstoppable power of Double Nostalgia—first, for the decade in question itself, and then also for the show it serves as a sequel revival to—Netflix’s That ’70s Show follow-up That ’90s Show has apparently been a big enough hit for the streamer that it’s already rolling out the renewal notices. And while “Hey, we’re for sure giving you a second season” has become less of a guarantee of a renewal in the streaming ecosystem than it used to be—what with the wave of shows that have found themselves un-renewed in recent months—we’d be surprised if this return trip to the land of Formans and Kelsos wouldn’t actually get its own return trip.
Serena Williams advocates for kindness and forgiveness in regard to Will Smith's Oscar slap
Nearly a year after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, Serena Williams offers a graceful reflection on the incident. Although she says the altercation “overshadowed” the honors received by not one, but two films, Williams ultimately sides with compassion over judgment. “I thought it was...
5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Connie Britton in Dear Edward; Pedro Pascal Photo: Apple TV+; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO (Getty Images) Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, February 3, to Sunday, February 5. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]
Avatar producer confirms Oona Chaplin will be the leader of those scary "Ash" Na'vi we've been hearing about
Now that Avatar: The Way Of Water has cemented the franchise’s status as a certified cinematic steamroller, with two separate movies currently sitting at the top of the all-time box office charts, the movie’s producers have started talking in a slightly more concrete way about their plans for the third, fourth, and fifth films in James Cameron’s space-faring odyssey. (There’s nothing like getting all the money to boost your confidence, it turns out.) Specially, producer Jon Landau—whose collaborations with Cameron, dating back to 1997 and Titanic, have now made him one of the single most successful movie producers in human history—has revealed a few more details about each film, including confirming that Oona Chaplin will star in the third movie as one of its primary antagonists, Varang, the leader of the “aggressive” Ash People.
Fathers war for a son's soul in the tense trailer for Bruiser
Hulu released the first trailer for its upcoming family drama Bruiser today, showcasing Miles Warren’s first feature film, about a young man named Darious (Jalyn Hall), whose life becomes far more complicated after he learns that a “charismatic drifter” (Trevante Rhodes) is actually (from what we can presume from the trailer) his birth father. This sets off a series of conflicts with the father who’s been raising him (Shamier Anderson), whose “strict but loving” relationship with his son is thrown into contrast with the more easy-going Rhodes. Shinelle Azoroh also stars, as Darious’ mother.
DC’s Swamp Thing might have ensnared James Mangold as director
It seems DC fans will be fed well for the next several years as news about the future of the DCU continues to roll out. The newly announced slate of films will take the studio, headed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, through the year 2025. This first “chapter,” titled “Gods and Monsters,” will conclude with a big-screen Swamp Thing, which may have landed a big-name director in James Mangold.
