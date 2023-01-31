Sure, The Crown is already expected to end after its sixth season, but according to former cast member Helena Bonham Carter, that’s not a minute too soon. The first season of acclaimed Netflix drama may have started on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1952, but the series has since spanned decades of the British royal family’s history, and it has been confirmed that the forthcoming final episodes will include the early days of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship. However, since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be stepping away from being working royals, fans of The Crown have clamored for the show to dig into even more recent events. Bonham Carter, who portrayed Princess Margaret in the show’s third and fourth seasons, doesn’t agree.

1 DAY AGO