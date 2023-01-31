Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
DeFi enjoys a prolific start to 2023: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. 2023 started on a bullish note for the entire crypto market, including the DeFi ecosystem, with most of the tokens posting double-digit gains...
CoinTelegraph
Neon Link announces limited presale of NEON token that will power a thousand blockchain games
After a year of development and innovation in blockchain gaming technology, GameFi pioneer company, Neon Link, is opening the presale of its native NEON coin that will cover all the transactions within its ecosystem. London, England, Feb. 2, 2023 — Neon Link, a blockchain gaming company building a technologically robust...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin bulls plan to flip $23K to support by aiming to win this week’s $1B options expiry
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has been trading above $22,500 for 12 days. Of course, this situation can change even if Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell issues positive statements about the economy in today’s post-FOMC presser. Even if the decision matches the market consensus, the post-meeting statement should be investors’...
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B
Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
CoinTelegraph
Value of WisdomTree’s crypto holdings fell 61.9% in Q4
United States fund manager WisdomTree saw the value of its digital asset holdings decline sharply in the fourth quarter, reflecting the prolonged bear market in Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. WisdomTree’s cryptocurrency funds held $136 million worth of assets as of Dec. 31, 2022, down from $163 million at the...
CoinTelegraph
Why are Bitcoin and crypto pumping after the Fed meeting? Watch Market Talks live
In this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Budd White, chief product officer and co-founder of Tacen, a United States-based software company developing compliance software for a well-regulated crypto space. To kick things off, we get to know White a little better and find out his background and...
CoinTelegraph
Indonesia targets launch of its national crypto exchange by June
Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade is reportedly aiming to roll out a national crypto exchange by June this year, six months after its previous target of December 2022. Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan shared the new target launch date on Feb. 2 at the opening of Crypto Literacy Month in Jakarta, noting that the government is currently reviewing which companies meet their criteria to become part of the exchange, according to local reports.
CoinTelegraph
Are Cosmos’ ecosystem growth and roadmap enough to sustain ATOM’s current 50% monthly rally?
In September 2022, Interchain Foundation, the team behind Cosmos’ development , introduced the Cosmos ATOM 2.0 whitepaper. The document proposed significant changes to Cosmos’s design, including a tokenomics upgrade to fund the Cosmos ecosystem development and reduce ATOM inflation. While the whitepaper launch acted as a bullish catalyst...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain Futurist Conference — Canada’s biggest crypto conference returns for fifth year
The fifth annual Blockchain Futurist Conference is set to take place on Aug. 15 and 16, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. The event will be returning to Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana Pool Bar — an unconventional venue providing a one-of-a-kind crypto experience. The conference is organized by Untraceable, a veteran blockchain events company that has been organizing iconic crypto events for over a decade.
CoinTelegraph
Metacade presale rockets past $5M as GameFi investors hurry to buy MCADE
London, United Kingdom, Feb. 2 2023 – The Metacade presale is selling out fast with stage three coming to a close after just 12 days. The presale of the play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse arcade saw its previous rounds sell out in four weeks, raising $2.7 million, but this has been dwarfed in comparison to the third stage selling out at lightning speed and bringing the project to raise $5 million in just several days.
CoinTelegraph
Community mocks Charlie Munger for his obsession with China’s Bitcoin ban
The cryptocurrency community has ridiculed well-known Bitcoin (BTC) critic Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, for calling the United States to follow in the footsteps of China and ban crypto. In an op-ed article in The Wall Street Journal, the 99-year-old investment veteran has once again slammed crypto, calling...
CoinTelegraph
Only 4 people controlled Tether Holdings as of 2018: Report
Just four men controlled 86% of stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings Limited as of 2018, according to documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal in connection with United States authorities investigations. Probes by the New York Attorney General’s office and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission into Tether Holdings in 2021 exposed...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain IM apps to reach over half-billion dollar valuation by 2030
Blockchain use cases continue to surface as the technology becomes more accessible, with some use cases, such as blockchain-based messaging applications, on the cusp of mass adoption. According to a new report from Grand View Research, the global blockchain messaging application market size is forecasted to hit a valuation of...
CoinTelegraph
Binance re-enters South Korea with GOPAX exchange
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance is coming back to South Korea with a new acquisition of the local crypto trading platform Gopax. Binance has acquired a majority stake in the Digital Currency Group-backed Gopax, re-entering South Korea after exiting the market two years ago, the company officially announced on Feb. 3. The funding for the transaction came from a finance-initiated investment project known as the Industry Recovery Initiative, to which Binance pledged $1 billion.
CoinTelegraph
Kraken shuts down Abu Dhabi office, suspends support for AED
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has closed its office in Abu Dhabi less than 12 months after receiving regulatory approval to operate in the region. According to a Feb. 2 report from Bloomberg, Kraken shut down its Abu Dhabi office, laying off roughly eight people on the team focused on the Middle East and North Africa, or MENA. The exchange had been licensed to offer services in the Abu Dhabi international financial center and Abu Dhabi Global Market since April 2022 — prior to the market downturn affecting many crypto firms.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin awaits Fed Powell speech as sellers cement $23.5K resistance
Bitcoin (BTC) preserved its active trading range into the Feb. 1 Wall Street open as markets looked to the day’s key macroeconomic data. $23,500 becomes the level to beat for Bitcoin bulls. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it continued to move in a narrow...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research wallet receives $13M from Bitfinex, other sources
Nearly $13 million has been moved into the consolidation wallet of bankrupt crypto trading firm Alameda Research in just 24 hours, data from blockchain security firm PeckShield revealed on Feb. 2. The address received $6 million in Tether (USDT) and $2.5 million in Ether (ETH) from the hot wallet of...
CoinTelegraph
Fungify raises $6M to build new NFT lending primitive
Utilizing Chainlink’s NFT floor pricing feeds, Fungify offers instant NFT sales, NFT collateralized loans and a yield-bearing blue chip NFT index. Fungify DAO has announced the completion of its funding round. The round, led by CitizenX, also included Distributed Global, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Taureon Capital, Anagram, Flow Ventures and...
CoinTelegraph
What is crypto tax-loss harvesting, and how does it work?
Crypto tax planning can help optimize taxes by identifying opportunities to minimize tax liability on cryptocurrency transactions. For instance, donating cryptocurrency to a charitable organization can provide a tax deduction and also avoid capital gains tax on the donated assets. Crypto tax-loss harvesting is another strategy that cryptocurrency investors use...
CoinTelegraph
Overstock-funded tZERO Crypto exchange will shut down March 6
The tZERO Crypto exchange, whose majority owner is Overstock, will shut down on March 6, the company announced via Twitter on Feb. 3. The company says that it will continue to focus on its regulated securities products after the shutdown, as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulators clarify the legal status of crypto assets.
