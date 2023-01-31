Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Shania Twain Once Turned Down Prince’s Offer To Make “The Next Rumours” With Her
Tomorrow, pop-country overlord Shania Twain will release her new album Queen Of Me. (Allow me to recommend her single “Giddy Up!,” a very silly song that is also a banger.) To promote the album, Twain recently sat down for an hour-long interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. During that conversation, she said that she’s once gotten a truly wild offer from Prince, a story that opens up all kinds of theoretical what-if possibilities.
Stereogum
Storefront Church & George Clarke – “Waking Up” (Evan Dando Cover)
Next month, Lukas Frank, the Los Angeles artist who records as Storefront Church, will release his new EP The Covers. On that record, Frank and his peers team up to take on other people’s songs. We’ve already heard Storefront Church cover Low’s “Words” with Phoebe Bridgers and the Willy Wonka song “Pure Imagination” with Circuit Des Yeux. Today, Lukas Frank has shared another cover.
Stereogum
Watch Circuit des Yeux Cover Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits Of My Labor”
Circuit des Yeux mastermind Haley Fohr is the latest artist to participate in Song That Found Me At The Right Time, a series of covers presented by Sounds Of Saving and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Fohr recorded a cover of Lucinda Williams’ 2003 track “Fruits Of My Labor” and talked about her mental health in a video.
Stereogum
Billy Joel Led The Campaign For Warren Zevon’s First Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination
The late, great singer-songwriter Warren Zevon is among this year’s nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Zevon died in 2003, and he’s been eligible for the Rock Hall since 1994, but he’s never been nominated until now. That may be partially because Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner, who co-founded the Hall and served as chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation until 2020, famously held a grudge against Zevon. But other Wenner foes such as Rush have been inducted since he stepped down, so maybe Zevon has a shot.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Slaughter Beach, Dog – “This Is The Day” (The The Cover)
Former Modern Baseball frontman Jake Ewald continues to steadily release music under his project Slaughter Beach, Dog. In 2020, Ewald released surprise LP At The Moonbase and followed it up with a 2021 cover of Townes Van Zandt’s “If I Needed You.” Last year around this time they shared a collab with then-tourmates Anika Pyle and Trace Mountains, “Just Like Me.” Now, Slaughter Beach, Dog have shared a cover of The The’s classic 1983 track “This Is The Day” via Ewald’s Substack, Pause For Effect.
Stereogum
.gif from god – “a kiss for every hornet”
Richmond’s .gif from god make frantic, explosive screamo that often veers into pure metallic chaos. Six years ago, the band released a split with Vein. Both bands have gone in hugely different directions since then, and both of them seem to be playing to different scenes, but if you like the intricate splatter of Vein’s Errorzone, then you’ll probably find a lot to like in .gif from god. Today, .gif from god announced plans to release a new EP, their first new music since their 2019 full-length debut approximation_of_a_human.
Stereogum
Watch Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Kick Off Tour, Play Letter To You Songs Live For The First Time
Last year, Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band announced massive tours of both Europe and North America. Tickets were expensive — up to $5,000 in some cases — and Springsteen himself addressed the complaints that followed: “I’m going, ‘Hey, why shouldn’t that money go to the guys that are going to be up there sweating three hours a night for it?'” The whole ticket-pricing saga has been its own story, but there are the prices, and then there’s the actual experience of seeing Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band live. However much the tickets cost, that show is still a beautiful thing.
Stereogum
The Album Leaf & Bat For Lashes – “Near”
The Album Leaf (Jimmy LaValle) has announced Future Falling, his first new record in seven years. Since releasing 2016’s Between Waves, LaValle has focused primarily on scoring films and writing soundscapes for the app Calm. Future Falling, which is mixed by Joshua Eustis, will be out in May and features collabs with Kimbra and Bat For Lashes. Today, we get to hear his track with Natasha Khan, “Near.”
Stereogum
Girl Ray – “Everybody’s Saying That”
The last LP from Girl Ray — one of the Best New Bands Of 2017 — was 2019’s Girl. We haven’t heard much from the London trio since then besides the one-off “Give Me Your Love” and a cover of “Murder On The Dancefloor.” Today, Girl Ray are sharing their first new music since 2021 — quite exciting — in the form of a song called “Everybody’s Saying That.”
Stereogum
Lollapalooza Docuseries Coming To Paramount+
A three-part Lollapalooza docuseries is coming to Paramount+. The streaming service announced today that it has greenlit Lolla: The Story Of Lollapalooza, to be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and FunMeter, the studio behind HBO’s McMillion$, in partnership with the festival’s current promoter, C3 Presents. It’ll be directed by Michael John Warren, who helmed Jay-Z’s Fade To Black.
Stereogum
The 1975 Started Their Manchester Show By Playing Their Whole First Album In Order
The 1975’s current tour is called The 1975 At Their Very Best. Usually, the band plays two sets: first a conceptual performance heavy on songs from their recent album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, then a greatest-hits set. I caught the final show of the tour’s North American leg back in December, and although the new stuff was hitting, the old stuff was hitting. But despite pulling from all eras of their career, the setlist was noticeably light on material from the band’s self-titled debut album. That wasn’t the case Wednesday.
Stereogum
Bonny Light Horseman – “Once On Another Day”
Last year, Bonny Light Horseman — the folk group made up of Anaïs Mitchell, Josh Kaufman, and Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson — released Rolling Golden Holy, their second album but first of all-original songs. Included on vinyl copies of the album was a bonus track called “Once On Another Day,” which was sandwiched between songs 8 and 10 on the tracklist. Today, the trio has released “Once On Another Day” on its own digitally — it’s a muted hymnal number filled with some lovely harmonies. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Model/Actriz – “Amaranth”
Next month, the Brooklyn group Model/Actriz are releasing their debut full-length album, Dogsbody. They’ve shared two tracks from it already, “Mosquito” and “Crossing Guard,” and today they’re back with another one, “Amaranth.” “I see this as an upward spiral song,” frontman Cole Haden said in a statement. “It is the redemption arc. It is this album’s answer to the function of ‘Memory’ from Cats the Musical.” Hmm… Check it out below.
Stereogum
Grammys Detail Tributes To Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, & Takeoff
The Grammy Awards will be upon us this weekend, and the ceremony’s performances are starting to be revealed. Already announced performers include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, and Brandi Carlile to represent this year’s crop of nominees. Today, the Recording Academy has announced some of the tribute performances that are set to take place during the night.
Stereogum
Slipknot – “Bone Church”
Listen: I’m sorry. I know this is going to be a controversial statement. I know this will ruffle some feathers. But sometimes — not often, but every once in a while — you need to take these motherfuckers to the bone church. Ask Slipknot. Slipknot know what I’m talking about.
Stereogum
Bob Nastanovich Shares Two Previously Unpublished David Berman Poems
Two previously unpublished David Berman poems have made their way out into the world thanks to Bob Nastanovich, Berman’s friend and Silver Jews bandmate. Berman, who passed away in 2019, published one official volume of poetry while he was alive, Actual Air, which was reprinted by Drag City. The two new poems, “My Trial Was In June” and “The Calm Reflectors,” are available on the Post45 website as part of a new collection of pieces analyzing Berman’s art. The poems come from Nastanovich’s private collection.
Stereogum
Watch Public Image Ltd.’s Unsuccessful Eurovision Audition
Public Image Ltd. went up against five other acts on a special edition of RTE’s The Late Late Show for the right to represent Ireland at Eurovision in Liverpool this May. (Although John Lydon was born in England, his parents were from Ireland, so the band competed for the right to represent the Emerald Isle.) Ultimately, the band came in fourth place, so they will not be competing in the tournament.
Stereogum
Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring Because Of Declining Health
For more than 50 years, metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has been an absolute road dog, touring constantly and getting into some famous onstage antics. Osbourne hasn’t properly toured since 2018, and he’s long been planning a return to the road. A 2022 European tour with Judas Priest was initially postponed, and it was set to begin in May. On Twitter today, Osbourne announced that he won’t be able to do the tour and that he won’t be able to tour at all anymore: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.”
Stereogum
Ducks Ltd. – “Invitation” (The Feelies Cover Feat. Mo Troper & Ratboys’ Julia Steiner)
Last year, Ducks Ltd. announced a cover series called The Sincerest Form Of Flattery and shared two entries, one a cover of Jesus And Mary Chain that featured Illuminati Hotties and another of The Cure that featured Jane Inc. Today, the Toronto duo is back with their first new cover in a few months. This time it’s of the Feelies’ 1991 track “Invitation.” Their take on it features contributions from Mo Troper, Ratboys’ Julia Steiner, and local musicians Paul Erlichman, Kurt Marble, and Katie Ryan.
Comments / 0