Debby Friday – “I GOT IT” (Feat. Uñas)
In March, Toronto musician Debby Friday is releasing her first album for Sub Pop, GOOD LUCK. She shared the infectious “SO HARD TO TELL” from it last month, and today she’s back with a new single, the stomping party-ready track “I GOT IT.” “This track is a ‘Get in the Uber, Bitch!’ ode to nightlife, purgatory, and club rats everywhere,” she said in a statement. “Uñas and I had been wanting to collab for a while and this was a case of right vibe, right time.” Check out a self-directed video for the song below.
Model/Actriz – “Amaranth”
Next month, the Brooklyn group Model/Actriz are releasing their debut full-length album, Dogsbody. They’ve shared two tracks from it already, “Mosquito” and “Crossing Guard,” and today they’re back with another one, “Amaranth.” “I see this as an upward spiral song,” frontman Cole Haden said in a statement. “It is the redemption arc. It is this album’s answer to the function of ‘Memory’ from Cats the Musical.” Hmm… Check it out below.
Zorn – “The Spell Of The Fairy Tree”
I’ve never seen the Philadelphia metal-punk band Zorn live, but their show is, by all reports, an utterly fucknuts spectacle: Coffins, Satanic costumes, general violence. Even without being in the room, though, you can get some sense of Zorn’s feral intensity from their records. I was really into Zorn’s 2019 cassette Hardcore Zorn, and now they’ve announced plans to release their self-titled debut LP next month. As you can see above, it’s got some very serious cover art.
Shana Cleveland – “A Ghost”
In March, La Luz frontwoman Shana Cleveland will release a new solo project, Manzanita. Earlier in January, we heard lead single “Faces In The Firelight,” and today Cleveland has another track from the album out. “A Ghost” comes with a video directed by Vice Cooler and was inspired by the prank show Just For Laughs.
The Album Leaf & Bat For Lashes – “Near”
The Album Leaf (Jimmy LaValle) has announced Future Falling, his first new record in seven years. Since releasing 2016’s Between Waves, LaValle has focused primarily on scoring films and writing soundscapes for the app Calm. Future Falling, which is mixed by Joshua Eustis, will be out in May and features collabs with Kimbra and Bat For Lashes. Today, we get to hear his track with Natasha Khan, “Near.”
Orbital – “Are You Alive?” (Feat. Penelope Isles)
UK rave scene dance veterans Orbital broke up in 2014 but have a new album called Optical Delusion on the way. Today they have a new single out, a collaboration with Penelope Isles, the young indie rock band led by siblings Lily and Jack Wolter. Both acts are based out of Brighton, where they met because Penelope Isles’ studio space is upstairs from Orbital’s. They’ve teamed up on a song called “Are You Alive?”
Death Valley Girls – “Magic Powers”
Later this month, the awesome and impossible-to-categorize Los Angeles band Death Valley Girls will release their new LP Islands In The Sky. I have heard the album, and I can report that it is awesome. We’ve already posted the early tracks “What Are The Odds” and “Sunday,” and now Death Valley Girls have also shared a new single called “Magic Powers.” It rocks.
NOVA ONE – “dangerous”
Back in 2020, Providence’s Roz Raskin released lovable, their debut album as NOVA ONE. The dreamy guitar-pop specialist has since posted minimal covers of Robyn and Angel Olsen classics, and today they’ve announced their new LP, create myself. The album is out at the end of March, preceded...
Girl Ray – “Everybody’s Saying That”
The last LP from Girl Ray — one of the Best New Bands Of 2017 — was 2019’s Girl. We haven’t heard much from the London trio since then besides the one-off “Give Me Your Love” and a cover of “Murder On The Dancefloor.” Today, Girl Ray are sharing their first new music since 2021 — quite exciting — in the form of a song called “Everybody’s Saying That.”
Steve Lacy Breaks Down “Bad Habit” On CBS Mornings
Steve Lacy scored his first #1 hit last year with “Bad Habit.” The track picked up a number of Grammy nominations, including for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Lacy was featured on CBS Mornings in the lead-up to this weekend’s award ceremony, and he talked about how the track came to be.
Westerman – “CSI: Petralona”
Westerman has announced his sophomore album, An Inbuilt Fault, his follow-up to 2020’s Your Hero Is Not Dead. The London born, Athens, Greece-based musician recorded it with Big Thief’s James Krivchenia and some other musicians out in Los Angeles. He previewed it last fall with “Idol; RE-run,” which landed on our best songs of the week list, and today he’s back with another single, “CSI: Petralona.”
Shania Twain Once Turned Down Prince’s Offer To Make “The Next Rumours” With Her
Tomorrow, pop-country overlord Shania Twain will release her new album Queen Of Me. (Allow me to recommend her single “Giddy Up!,” a very silly song that is also a banger.) To promote the album, Twain recently sat down for an hour-long interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. During that conversation, she said that she’s once gotten a truly wild offer from Prince, a story that opens up all kinds of theoretical what-if possibilities.
TV Star – “Room”
The Seattle band TV Star has members who have played with heavy-hitters like Regional Justice Center and Militarie Gun, but the music that they make is soft and sweet, inspired by psych and dreamy rock music. Later this month, they’re releasing their debut EP, Hallucinate Me, after a couple years building up stray singles. Today, they’re sharing a new song, “Room,” which is breezy and billowing and glides along on some majestic vibes and a floaty, impassioned vocal from bandleader Ashlyn Nagel. Check it out below.
Stream Year Of The Knife’s Ferocious New Surprise Dust To Dust EP
In 2020, the Delaware metallic hardcore band Year Of The Knife followed a few devastating EPs with their full-length debut Internal Incarceration. Converge’s Kurt Ballou produced the record, and it ruled. Since then, Year Of The Knife have gone through some changes. Madison Watkins, once the band’s bassist, has taken over as lead singer, replacing Tyler Mullen. They’ve been playing shows with their new lineup for a while. Today, with zero advance warning, they’ve dropped a beast of a new EP, and Watkins’ vocals sound hard as hell.
Jeff Rosenstock & Skatune Network Turn Vampire Weekend’s “A-Punk” Into A Ska Song
Vampire Weekend have always been at least a little bit of a secret ska-punk band. There’s definitely some hup-hup-hup pickitup-pickitup energy to tracks like “Cousins” and “This Life,” and I heard that thread the moment that I first heard “A-Punk,” my favorite song on Vampire Weekend’s self-titled 2008 debut. (Evidently, that’s a lot of people’s favorite VW song; it’s their most-streamed track by far.) Today, a new cover takes “A-Punk” and turns it into full-on ska.
Speakers Corner Quartet – “Can We Do This” (Feat. Sampha)
Speakers Corner Quartet, a group blending jazz and electronica, was technically formed more than 15 years ago by DJ Snuff as the house band for a recurring hip-hop and spoken-word night at London indie venue Brixton Jamm. In 2009, they released an EP called Further Back Than The Beginning, and in 2021, the collective got going again, with Kwake Bass (drums/synths), Biscuit (flute), Peter Bennie (bass), and Raven Bush (violin/synths) performing at the Barbican. Now it looks as if the quartet is starting something up again; they’ve released a new song, “Can We Do This,” featuring Sampha.
My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest – “forever”
Last year I was blown away by “The Longing Machine,” a 23-minute song by one-person Albuquerque screamo act My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest. Today the band — now a duo — is back with news of a new LP called fragment dropping this Monday, and they’ve shared its closing track. This one is a more manageable 5:48, but at that length you can be assured “forever” is still epic and intense. Tapping into the sprawling structural sensibility of a band like Respire, My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest masterfully venture out into their genre’s harsh and harrowing extremes while still anchored to some sort of accessibility. Not that anyone would mistake “forever” for pop music, but where some static-laden screamo repels me by pressing too far into shrill atonal freakouts, this stuff simply electrifies. Listen below along with some other recent My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest material.
Terrace Martin – “Chucks” (Feat. Channel Tres)
Terrace Martin’s 2021 album DRONES is up for a Grammy Award this weekend, nominated in the Best Progressive R&B Album category. Today, the Los Angeles musician has linked up with Channel Tres for a new single, “Chucks.”. “The song ‘Chucks’ is a sonic picture that represents New Los...
The Tallest Man On Earth – “Every Little Heart”
Kristian Matsson, the Swedish singer-songwriter who puts out music as the Tallest Man On Earth, hasn’t released an album of original songs since 2019’s I Love You, It’s a Fever Dream, though last year he put out a covers album, Too Late For Edelweiss. Today, Matsson is...
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Layla”
Last October, Unknown Mortal Orchestra — the psych-pop project led by Ruban Nielson — released a new single, “I Killed Captain Cook,” and teased a double album for release in 2023. Well, today they are making that announcement official: the double-album V is due out March 17 and, according to a press release, it “draws from the rich traditions of West Coast AOR, classic hits, weirdo pop and Hawaiian Hapa-haole music.” UMO are also sharing a lead single, “Layla,” which comes with a music video directed by Vira-Lata and is meant to be the first of a two-part series.
