Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem and Steve Lacy to Headline Unique, Festival-Like ’Re:SET’ Tour of 12 Cities
Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem and Steve Lacy are three artists that don’t have much in common — except that they each have a lot of pent-up demand for concerts that has gone unfulfilled, for different reasons. The supergroup Boygenius’ entire touring history until now has been limited to a single month in 2018; LCD Soundsystem’s itinerary in recent years has concentrated on long residencies in a handful of cities; and Lacey did a proper tour in 2022, but mostly in small venues booked before he suddenly became a star. That commonality may be coincidental to what the three artists have in store...
Stereogum
Orbital – “Are You Alive?” (Feat. Penelope Isles)
UK rave scene dance veterans Orbital broke up in 2014 but have a new album called Optical Delusion on the way. Today they have a new single out, a collaboration with Penelope Isles, the young indie rock band led by siblings Lily and Jack Wolter. Both acts are based out of Brighton, where they met because Penelope Isles’ studio space is upstairs from Orbital’s. They’ve teamed up on a song called “Are You Alive?”
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Return With ‘V,’ First New Album in Five Years
Unknown Mortal Orchestra return from a five-year gap between albums next month with V, the globe-trotting indie pop project’s first LP since 2018’s Sex & Food and IC-01 Hanoi. UMO mastermind Ruban Nielson was inspired by “West Coast AOR, classic hits, weirdo pop, and Hawaiian Hapa-haole music” for the band’s upcoming double album, which was written amid the pandemic and family crises saw the singer and his brother Kody Nielson jumping around from Portland to Hawaii to Palm Springs, where the majority of V’s tracks were conceived and recorded. However, it was during his stay in Hawaii — where he helped...
Triangle
Albums and tours to look out for in 2023
From Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance,” 2022 was a great year for music, and 2023 seems like it will be no different. Whether it is tours, new singles or album announcements, more and more artists are pushing out highly anticipated projects in the new year. Here are just a few of the exciting things to come!
Dave Matthews Band Announce Tour and New Album, Share Song: Listen
Dave Matthews Band are releasing a new album, Walk Around the Moon, on May 19 via RCA. The record is led by the new song “Madman’s Eyes,” which you can hear below. Walk Around the Moon is Dave Matthews Band’s first studio album since June 2018’s Come Tomorrow. They worked on the new album with producer Rob Evans and executive producer John Alagia. In May, the group will start a North American tour in support of the new album. Find the tour schedule below.
Les Claypool's reunited Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will perform Pink Floyd's Animals album in full on a huge North American tour
The Primus frontman teams up with Sean Lennon after a two-decade hiatus
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour
Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
New York Post
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss are touring in 2023. Here’s what to know
The year’s most anticipated bluegrass tour is finally here. Led Zeppelin frontman turned sensitive singer-songwriter Robert Plant is teaming up once again with accomplished vocalist Alison Krauss for their second “Raising The Roof Tour” in as many years. This time around, the duo, which released their critically-acclaimed...
Stereogum
Bonny Light Horseman – “Once On Another Day”
Last year, Bonny Light Horseman — the folk group made up of Anaïs Mitchell, Josh Kaufman, and Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson — released Rolling Golden Holy, their second album but first of all-original songs. Included on vinyl copies of the album was a bonus track called “Once On Another Day,” which was sandwiched between songs 8 and 10 on the tracklist. Today, the trio has released “Once On Another Day” on its own digitally — it’s a muted hymnal number filled with some lovely harmonies. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Speakers Corner Quartet – “Can We Do This” (Feat. Sampha)
Speakers Corner Quartet, a group blending jazz and electronica, was technically formed more than 15 years ago by DJ Snuff as the house band for a recurring hip-hop and spoken-word night at London indie venue Brixton Jamm. In 2009, they released an EP called Further Back Than The Beginning, and in 2021, the collective got going again, with Kwake Bass (drums/synths), Biscuit (flute), Peter Bennie (bass), and Raven Bush (violin/synths) performing at the Barbican. Now it looks as if the quartet is starting something up again; they’ve released a new song, “Can We Do This,” featuring Sampha.
Stereogum
Watch Circuit des Yeux Cover Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits Of My Labor”
Circuit des Yeux mastermind Haley Fohr is the latest artist to participate in Song That Found Me At The Right Time, a series of covers presented by Sounds Of Saving and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Fohr recorded a cover of Lucinda Williams’ 2003 track “Fruits Of My Labor” and talked about her mental health in a video.
iheart.com
Music: The 2023 Rock Hall Nominees Are Out, Slipknot, Pantera, Limp Bizkit
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees yesterday for the 2023 Class. There are 14. Eight of them are FIRST-TIME nominees. They are: Sheryl Crow . . . Missy Elliott . . . Joy Division/New Order . . . Cyndi Lauper . . . George Michael . . . Willie Nelson . . . The White Stripes . . . and Warren Zevon.
Stereogum
Girl Ray – “Everybody’s Saying That”
The last LP from Girl Ray — one of the Best New Bands Of 2017 — was 2019’s Girl. We haven’t heard much from the London trio since then besides the one-off “Give Me Your Love” and a cover of “Murder On The Dancefloor.” Today, Girl Ray are sharing their first new music since 2021 — quite exciting — in the form of a song called “Everybody’s Saying That.”
Two Michigan Bands Nominated For 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class
The Rock Hall has announced 14 acts up for nomination this year.
Stereogum
Slipknot – “Bone Church”
Listen: I’m sorry. I know this is going to be a controversial statement. I know this will ruffle some feathers. But sometimes — not often, but every once in a while — you need to take these motherfuckers to the bone church. Ask Slipknot. Slipknot know what I’m talking about.
Stereogum
The Album Leaf & Bat For Lashes – “Near”
The Album Leaf (Jimmy LaValle) has announced Future Falling, his first new record in seven years. Since releasing 2016’s Between Waves, LaValle has focused primarily on scoring films and writing soundscapes for the app Calm. Future Falling, which is mixed by Joshua Eustis, will be out in May and features collabs with Kimbra and Bat For Lashes. Today, we get to hear his track with Natasha Khan, “Near.”
Stereogum
.gif from god – “a kiss for every hornet”
Richmond’s .gif from god make frantic, explosive screamo that often veers into pure metallic chaos. Six years ago, the band released a split with Vein. Both bands have gone in hugely different directions since then, and both of them seem to be playing to different scenes, but if you like the intricate splatter of Vein’s Errorzone, then you’ll probably find a lot to like in .gif from god. Today, .gif from god announced plans to release a new EP, their first new music since their 2019 full-length debut approximation_of_a_human.
Stereogum
Blood Runs Cold – “Residuals” & “Kill Yourself”
Blood Runs Cold are a new metallic hardcore band from Long Island fronted by Koyo vocalist Joey Chiarmonte. Their filthy, detuned-to-hell debut single contains two songs, “Residuals” and “Kill Yourself,” that let Chiarmonte try out a far more guttural vocal style than Koyo’s pop-punk harmonies. More generally speaking, the band told Brooklyn Vegan, “Most of the songs come from a frustrated or hateful place. Depression, mortality, frustration with the ways people operate both in subcultures and broader society inspired the lyrics for the record.” Hear both tracks below.
Stereogum
Shania Twain Once Turned Down Prince’s Offer To Make “The Next Rumours” With Her
Tomorrow, pop-country overlord Shania Twain will release her new album Queen Of Me. (Allow me to recommend her single “Giddy Up!,” a very silly song that is also a banger.) To promote the album, Twain recently sat down for an hour-long interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. During that conversation, she said that she’s once gotten a truly wild offer from Prince, a story that opens up all kinds of theoretical what-if possibilities.
