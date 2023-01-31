Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem and Steve Lacy are three artists that don’t have much in common — except that they each have a lot of pent-up demand for concerts that has gone unfulfilled, for different reasons. The supergroup Boygenius’ entire touring history until now has been limited to a single month in 2018; LCD Soundsystem’s itinerary in recent years has concentrated on long residencies in a handful of cities; and Lacey did a proper tour in 2022, but mostly in small venues booked before he suddenly became a star. That commonality may be coincidental to what the three artists have in store...

3 DAYS AGO