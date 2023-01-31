Read full article on original website
Stereogum
The Lost Days (Tony Molina + Sarah Rose Janko) – “In The Store”
Back in 2021, Tony Molina and Sarah Rose Janko starting making music together as the Lost Days, writing songs in East Oakland, where Janko lived at the time, and then recording them in West Oakland. Those early tracks were released as the Lost Demos, first on cassette and later on vinyl. The pair kept writing songs with each other, even as Janko moved to New Orleans, and today they’re announcing their first full-length album, In The Store.
Stereogum
Daughter – “Party”
Daughter announced their new album Stereo Mind Game in January, ending a seven-year drought of proper LPs. At the time, they shared “Be On Your Way.” Today the British trio has shared a second advance track. “Party” finds singer Elena Tonra reflecting on her decision to get sober: “I fear the time wipe out/ For fear that I’d forget/ The worst night of my life/ Or even worse, the best.” Her words are accompanied by a steadily intensifying indie-rock backdrop and a music video by Tiff Pritchett, which you can watch below.
Stereogum
Issei Herr – “Prelude (An Eternity Of Light)” & “Aubade (The Farewell Is A Beginning)”
Brooklyn cellist and composer Issei Herr runs in the same circles as Rachika Nayar and Maria BC, who (respectively) contributed some production touches and guest vocals to Herr’s new album Distant Intervals. Dropping in April on NNA Tapes, the album was recorded mostly on cello in Herr’s bedroom closet. Herr laid down hundreds of layers of sound and samples into a sort of ambient-classical meditation on the distance between our real lives and our dreams and ideals.
Stereogum
Stream Keep’s Hazy, Dreamy New Album Happy In Here
I promise you: This album doesn’t sound anything like the cover art. I understand that you’re skeptical. I’m skeptical, too. But unless that cover art screams “warm, gooey shoegaze” to you, then we’re looking at a cognitive-dissonance situation. The Richmond band Keep started out...
Stereogum
Shalom – “Soccer Mommy”
Last month, Shalom announced her debut Ryan Hemsworth-produced album Sublimation with “Happenstance,” which landed on our list of the best songs of the week. Today, she’s back with a new single, “Soccer Mommy,” which is indeed named after the Sophie Allison project. “This song is...
Stereogum
Chris Brown Apologizes To Robert Glasper For Mocking His Grammy Win
Chris Brown has apologized to Robert Glasper after venting his frustration around losing Best R&B Album to Glasper at last night’s Grammys. Upon losing to Glasper’s Black Radio III, Brown wrote on his Instagram Stories “Y’all playing. Who da fuck is this?,” “who the fuck is Robert Glasper,” and “I Gotta get my skills up.. ima start playing the harmonica.”
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
Stereogum
Indigo De Souza – “Younger & Dumber”
Indigo De Souza — Artist To Watch and one of the Best New Bands Of 2021 — has announced her new album, All Of This Will End. The follow-up to her 2021 breakthrough, Any Shape You Take, will be out April 28 via Saddle Creek and comes with a debut single, “Younger & Dumber,” which has a self-directed music video.
Stereogum
Lonnie Holley – “I Am A Part Of The Wonder” (Feat. Moor Mother)
The Alabama visual artist Lonnie Holley was a part of the so-called outsider art world for a long time before he made his way to music, working with artists like the Black Lips and Bradford Cox. Next month, Holley will follow 2021’s Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection, his collaborative album with Matthew E. White, with the new LP Oh Me Oh My. We’ve posted the album’s title track, which features Michael Stipe, and the album also has contributions from people like Bon Iver and Sharon Van Etten. On his newest single, Lonnie Holley links up with Moor Mother.
Stereogum
Chlöe Bailey Cast In Big-Screen Adaptation Of Bob Dylan Musical Girl From The North Country
Chlöe Bailey is set to star in a big-screen adaptation of Girl From The North Country, a Broadway musical featuring Bob Dylan songs. According to Variety, Olivia Colman and Woody Harrelson will also lead the adaptation, and stage show playwright Conor McPherson will write and direct. As Variety lays...
Stereogum
Barrie – “Races”
About a year ago, the Brooklyn-based indie-popper Barrie Lindsay released the album Barbara. Since then, Barrie has dropped a bunch of individual tracks: “Nocturne Interlude,” “Unholy Appetite,” “Doesn’t Really Matter.” Today, Barrie announces plans to follow Barbara with a new EP called 5K.
Stereogum
LIES – “Resurrection”
Mike and Nate Kinsella — cousins who have pioneered underground music in bands like Cap’n Jazz, American Football, Joan Of Arc, and Make Believe — released their first two songs under a new project, LIES, last May. Now, the Kinsellas are announcing their self-titled debut album as LIES. It’ll be out later in March and features the lead single “Resurrection,” which comes with a music video directed by Atiba Jefferson.
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: Kelela Raven
It doesn’t feel like Kelela has been away for five and a half years. Maybe that’s just because the rest of the world hasn’t quite caught up with her yet. On her 2013 mixtape Cut 4 Me, Kelela Mizanekristos established a sound, a mood, and an idea. She sang with soft, yearning power over sharp, architectural dance tracks, and she sounded like an emissary from a better future. Over her next two big releases, the 2015 EP Hallucinogen and the 2017 album Take Me Apart, Kelela developed and refined that approach. And then: Nothing. Over the last half-decade, though, Kelela’s few records, so artfully conceived and executed, never lost their sting. They remain as striking and absorbing and ever, and they still move bodies.
Stereogum
Philip Selway – “Strange Dance”
Later this month, Radiohead drummer Philip Selway will release his third solo album, Strange Dance. We’ve already heard lead single “Check For Signs Of Life” and “Picking Up Pieces,” and now Selway is sharing the ghostly, sweetly ominous title track. True to its name, the hazy, clattering, and undeniably lovely “Strange Dance” does sound like something the supernatural would waltz to — hovering slightly above the floor, of course.
Stereogum
Tomorrow X Together Ends SZA’s #1 Album Reign With 98% Of Sales On CD
Tomorrow X Together have the first new #1 album of 2023. The K-pop group’s five-song EP The Name Chapter: Temptation debuts atop the Billboard 200 this week with 161,500, almost none of those via streaming. As New York Times points out, 98% of the band’s total comes from CD sales — an anomaly in today’s mainstream, except in K-pop, where interest in collectible CDs runs high. Tomorrow X Together released 14 different editions of the EP; some are autographed, while some come with mystery bonuses like photo books and postcards.
Stereogum
Scowl – “Opening Night”
The Santa Cruz rock band Scowl are about to head out on a massive North American tour with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Zulu, and TrippJones. Today, they’ve announced the Psychic Dance Routine EP, their follow-up to their 2021 debut album How Flowers Grow. It was produced by Will Yip, and they’re introducing it with the fearsomely catchy “Opening Night.”
Stereogum
Billie Marten – “Nothing But Mine”
Last month, Billie Marten announced her fourth album, Drop Cherries, with the lead single “This Is How We Move.” Today, the British singer-songwriter is back with another song from the new album, the lovely “Nothing But Mine.”. “This was one we did right after dinner, everyone was...
Stereogum
JJUUJJUU – “Nowhere”
Back in September, the psych-rock group JJUUJJUU released their first new single in four years, “Daisy Chain,” ahead of a performance at Desert Daze, a festival that was founded by one its head member Phil Pirrone. “We recorded two albums during the pandemic and Wednesday will mark the beginning of the next era of JJUUJJUU,” the band shared at the time. They followed that up with another new single, “Crappy New Year,” and today they’re back with yet another one, the expansive “Nowhere.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
slowthai – “Feel Good”
Last month, UK rapper slowthai announced his third studio album, UGLY (an acronym for “U Gotta Love Yourself”), which will arrive on March 10 and features contributions from Ethan P. Flynn, Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye, beabadoobee guitarist Jacob Bugden, drummer Liam Toon, and Fontaines D.C. on the title track. We’ve already heard “Selfish,” and now slowthai is sharing another single from the album: “Feel Good.”
