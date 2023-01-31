ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols: Tim Scott blames Dems for failed police reform meant to ensure ‘only the best wearing the badge'

By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Teddy Jackson
3d ago

Tom Scott making more ignorant comments about something he knows nothing about. If he and Lindsey stop holding hands maybe something can get done. Please tell me how to reform something that deals with the worst of the worst. A few bad apples does not identify all the officers. Some are iyt there because they really care. Then you have Tom Scott doing the blame game. Look in the mirror Tom you are the problem.

Reply(3)
21
Shirley Giddens
3d ago

Mr Scott does what he's told to do if his colleagues had told him he would've bent over to get it done the fact that the democrats had starch in their spines and didn't let that dog hunt he had to go and sit his self down until they tell hi. to jump

Reply(1)
21
MS WILDCAT 5660
3d ago

And this ladies and gentlemen is why he should never even think about running for president because this will be a great campaign ad against him

Reply
8
 

