Memphis, NY

Just Me
3d ago

Routine traffic stops pick up tons of drugs headed to your neighborhood cuz the driver was to stupid to know the car didn’t have a plate

TheDailyBeast

Two Men Say Cop in Tyre Nichols Case Once Threatened to ‘Blow’ Their Faces Off

One of the Memphis cops arrested for the murder of Tyre Nichols had pulled a gun out and threatened to shoot two other residents in the face two years earlier, the pair recalled. Brothers Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, said they were standing outside a gas station in August 2020 when police cars surrounded them. The brothers, who had been smoking weed, got into Harris’ car in fear and tried to drive away before police caught up to them two miles down the road. Now-former Memphis cop Emmitt Martin III grabbed Harris as he got out of the car after crashing it. Harris tried to run but Martin pinned him to the pavement and pulled out his gun, according to Harris. “I’ll blow your face off,” Martin said, according to Harris. He also threatened to shoot Hervey in the face, and Harris’ mother said she was called just hours after the incident and heard the same. Harris reported the incident to an attorney days later, who told NBC News he’d spoken to Harris and told him internal affairs “probably wouldn’t do anything” about Martin.Read it at NBC News
MEMPHIS, NY
TheDailyBeast

White Cop Who Wanted Colleagues to ‘Stomp’ Tyre Nichols Is Suspended

A white Memphis cop involved in the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols, who was allegedly caught on body-cam saying he hoped other officers would “stomp his ass,” has been relieved of duty, authorities said Monday. Memphis police told the Associated Press that Preston Hemphill, 26, was “relieved of duty” shortly after the Jan. 7 traffic stop, but his name wasn’t made public until Monday.He is the sixth Memphis officer to be punished for the traffic stop that led to a brutal beating and the eventual death of Nichols. The department also revealed Monday that it had relieved a seventh,...
MEMPHIS, NY
Black Enterprise

[GRAPHIC] Video Released Showing Brutal, Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols

Video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died three days after a traffic stop by police, was released on Friday Jan. 27, by Memphis officials. The video shows officers blow by blow, kick by kick, “deplorable, excessive use of for by police like we haven’t witnessed since the likes of the Rodney King video,” the family attorney, Ben Crump said on CNN Friday.
MEMPHIS, NY
Source Money

Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.

Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
UTICA, NY
New York Post

Memphis cop Desmond Mills Jr. might not have been able ‘to see’ during Tyre Nichols beating: lawyer

A lawyer for Desmond Mills Jr., one of the five former Memphis cops charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, has indicated his client may not have been able “to see” — because the officers accidentally pepper-sprayed themselves during the vicious beatdown. “Some of the questions that remain will require a focus on Desmond Mills’s individual actions; on what Desmond knew and what he was able to see when he arrived late to the scene; on what Desmond knew and what he was able to see after he was pepper-sprayed; and on whether Desmond’s actions crossed the lines that...
MEMPHIS, NY
New York Post

New York dad shoots 14-year-old honor roll daughter, turns gun on himself

An upstate New York dad allegedly shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll daughter before turning the gun on himself — after he told his estranged wife in a chilling phone call: “This is how it ends for us.” Ava Wood, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed Friday with a bullet wound to the head after her mother, Heather Wood, told police she failed to show up for school, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. Her father, Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in another bedroom at the 6 Triangle...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
