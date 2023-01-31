Read full article on original website
Just Me
3d ago
Routine traffic stops pick up tons of drugs headed to your neighborhood cuz the driver was to stupid to know the car didn’t have a plate
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Two Men Say Cop in Tyre Nichols Case Once Threatened to ‘Blow’ Their Faces Off
One of the Memphis cops arrested for the murder of Tyre Nichols had pulled a gun out and threatened to shoot two other residents in the face two years earlier, the pair recalled. Brothers Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, said they were standing outside a gas station in August 2020 when police cars surrounded them. The brothers, who had been smoking weed, got into Harris’ car in fear and tried to drive away before police caught up to them two miles down the road. Now-former Memphis cop Emmitt Martin III grabbed Harris as he got out of the car after crashing it. Harris tried to run but Martin pinned him to the pavement and pulled out his gun, according to Harris. “I’ll blow your face off,” Martin said, according to Harris. He also threatened to shoot Hervey in the face, and Harris’ mother said she was called just hours after the incident and heard the same. Harris reported the incident to an attorney days later, who told NBC News he’d spoken to Harris and told him internal affairs “probably wouldn’t do anything” about Martin.Read it at NBC News
White Cop Who Wanted Colleagues to ‘Stomp’ Tyre Nichols Is Suspended
A white Memphis cop involved in the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols, who was allegedly caught on body-cam saying he hoped other officers would “stomp his ass,” has been relieved of duty, authorities said Monday. Memphis police told the Associated Press that Preston Hemphill, 26, was “relieved of duty” shortly after the Jan. 7 traffic stop, but his name wasn’t made public until Monday.He is the sixth Memphis officer to be punished for the traffic stop that led to a brutal beating and the eventual death of Nichols. The department also revealed Monday that it had relieved a seventh,...
Memphis Police ‘Shielded And Protected’ White Cop In Tyre Nichols’ Arrest Video, Ben Crump Says
Memphis Police Department "shielded" white cop Preston Hemphill, unlike the Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death, Ben Crump said. The post Memphis Police ‘Shielded And Protected’ White Cop In Tyre Nichols’ Arrest Video, Ben Crump Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Tyre Nichols Stepfather Rebukes Rumors He Was Sleeping With Police Officer’s Ex-Girlfriend
A rumor circulating on social media has one of the Memphis police officers of beating Tyre Nichols because he had slept with the former girlfriend of recently terminated police officer Demetrius Haley. Nichols’ stepfather said that was “just a rumor.”. Rodney Wells, Nichols’ stepfather, addressed the theory as...
Tyre Nichols death: 2 Memphis officers involved in stop joined department after it lowered hiring standards
Two of the five former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers arrested following the death of Tyre Nichols were hired after the department loosened hiring requirements.
[GRAPHIC] Video Released Showing Brutal, Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols
Video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died three days after a traffic stop by police, was released on Friday Jan. 27, by Memphis officials. The video shows officers blow by blow, kick by kick, “deplorable, excessive use of for by police like we haven’t witnessed since the likes of the Rodney King video,” the family attorney, Ben Crump said on CNN Friday.
Tyre Nichols arrest videos 'not looking good for the officers': Former NYPD detective
A retired NYPD detective expressed concern over videos detailing the detainment of Tyre Nichols by five now-former officers in Memphis on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.
Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
Memphis cop Desmond Mills Jr. might not have been able ‘to see’ during Tyre Nichols beating: lawyer
A lawyer for Desmond Mills Jr., one of the five former Memphis cops charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, has indicated his client may not have been able “to see” — because the officers accidentally pepper-sprayed themselves during the vicious beatdown. “Some of the questions that remain will require a focus on Desmond Mills’s individual actions; on what Desmond knew and what he was able to see when he arrived late to the scene; on what Desmond knew and what he was able to see after he was pepper-sprayed; and on whether Desmond’s actions crossed the lines that...
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY funeral planned for Michael Hunter, President Biden’s brother-in-law
Michael E. Hunter, the brother-in-law of President Joe Biden, died Thursday at his home, according to a funeral home. He was 72. Hunter’s family is best known locally as the former owners of Hunter Dinerant in Auburn, N.Y., a diner that Biden and his two sons would visit on their trips to Central New York.
TUCKER CARLSON: Another attempt by leaders of our country to inflame racial hatred in the United States
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the killing of Tyre Nichols and voices his concerns over people using his death to justify riots on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
New York dad shoots 14-year-old honor roll daughter, turns gun on himself
An upstate New York dad allegedly shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll daughter before turning the gun on himself — after he told his estranged wife in a chilling phone call: “This is how it ends for us.” Ava Wood, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed Friday with a bullet wound to the head after her mother, Heather Wood, told police she failed to show up for school, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. Her father, Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in another bedroom at the 6 Triangle...
St. Joe’s to buy part of big Onondaga County orthopedic surgery center for $25 million
St. Joseph’s Health will pay about $25 million to buy a stake in an outpatient surgery center in North Syracuse owned by the Syracuse area’s largest orthopedic medical practice. The deal between St. Joe’s and Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists will give St. Joe’s a 25% ownership share of the...
