ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 6

Micah Jessen
3d ago

For all the skeptics out there this will stop funding the violent drug cartels, improve quality to help prevent overdose situations, bring billions in tax revenue plus it will not make more drug users!! People that don’t currently do drugs wont all of s sudden start doing them. This is a huge win for everyone!

Reply
2
Related
Vice

This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack

A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
Vice

The DEA Shut Down a Pain Doctor. Now 3 People Are Dead.

First, there was the double suicide—a husband and wife from Georgia who took their lives one week after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) suspended the license of their doctor, David Bockoff, a pain specialist in Beverly Hills. After Bockoff lost his ability to prescribe fentanyl and other powerful painkillers on Nov. 1, dozens of his patients became “opioid refugees” with nowhere to turn. The third death came barely a month later.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
scitechdaily.com

New Research Reveals Dangerous Consequences of Stopping Opioid Treatment for Chronic Pain

Discontinuation of opioid therapy for pain may increase the risk of overdose in patients. Opioid-related overdose has become a major contributor to accidental deaths in the United States and Canada. A new study recently published in the journal PLOS Medicine, led by Mary Clare Kennedy of the University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, indicates that stopping prescribed opioids may increase the risk of overdose.
Healthline

Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms

Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
Fox News

Fox News

953K+
Followers
5K+
Post
736M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy