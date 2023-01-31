Read full article on original website
Micah Jessen
3d ago
For all the skeptics out there this will stop funding the violent drug cartels, improve quality to help prevent overdose situations, bring billions in tax revenue plus it will not make more drug users!! People that don’t currently do drugs wont all of s sudden start doing them. This is a huge win for everyone!
Reply
2
Related
Animal tranquilizer found in 90%+ of Philly drug supply, 'Tranq' is eating users' skin leading to amputations
Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood is known as an open air drug market. Now, the area in North Philadelphia is at the center of the Tranq epidemic.
Surge in child fentanyl poisonings 'just the beginning' of fentanyl crisis
A new study shows children are dying of fentanyl poisonings at a faster rate than any other age group.
If Chinese spy balloon escapes US airspace, get ready for an even bigger disaster
A Chinese spy balloon has been floating over America this week. That's shockingly bad news. But things will get even worse if the balloon is allowed to leave American airspace.
This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack
A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
Fentanyl Crisis Can Be Resolved By Eliminating Illegal Cannabis Market Says Oklahoma AG
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (R) believes that the ever-growing and deadly fentanyl problem could be controlled by seizing illegal cannabis operators. “It is coming up from Mexico, not that Mexicans are bringing it. It’s Chinese nationals,” Drummond told Fox 23 News. People behind illicit marijuana operations, says...
Some pharmacies in Mexico passing off fentanyl, meth as legitimate pharmaceuticals
Pharmacies in several Mexican cities are selling counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl and meth and passing them off as legitimate pharmaceuticals.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Dharmesh Patel: Son of California doctor who allegedly drove family off cliff had 'no injuries' after fall
The 4-year-old son of Dharmesh Patel, a California doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff, had 'no injuries at all' after the crash, according to DA Steve Wagstaffe.
California public schools ‘saturated’ with teachers who learned critical race theory when training: report
CriticalRace.org, which monitors critical race theory (CRT), examined teachers’ training programs in the University of California Schools of Education system.
California doctor cycling on scenic roadway rammed by Lexus then stabbed to death by driver: police
A Southern California doctor was killed Wednesday while cycling when a motorist attacked him, authorities said.
Gavin Newsom’s wife made over $1.4 million after charging schools to screen her documentaries: report
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife charged public schools in the state to screen her documentaries, making as much as $1.5 million, according to the watchdog group Open The Books.
The DEA Shut Down a Pain Doctor. Now 3 People Are Dead.
First, there was the double suicide—a husband and wife from Georgia who took their lives one week after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) suspended the license of their doctor, David Bockoff, a pain specialist in Beverly Hills. After Bockoff lost his ability to prescribe fentanyl and other powerful painkillers on Nov. 1, dozens of his patients became “opioid refugees” with nowhere to turn. The third death came barely a month later.
scitechdaily.com
New Research Reveals Dangerous Consequences of Stopping Opioid Treatment for Chronic Pain
Discontinuation of opioid therapy for pain may increase the risk of overdose in patients. Opioid-related overdose has become a major contributor to accidental deaths in the United States and Canada. A new study recently published in the journal PLOS Medicine, led by Mary Clare Kennedy of the University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, indicates that stopping prescribed opioids may increase the risk of overdose.
CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a "safety signal" in the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is investigating whether the shot creates an increased stroke risk for people 65 and older.
Christian mom sues after 4-year-old was allegedly forced to participate in LGBT pride march: 'Just horrific'
Christian mother Izoduwa Montague sued after her young son's primary school in London allegedly forced him to partake in a LGBT pride march despite her religious objections.
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
Healthline
Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms
Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
Ron DeSantis files legal complaint against Orlando foundation for allegedly sexualizing kids with drag show
The DeSantis administration filed a formal legal complaint against an Orlando venue for illegally exposing young children to "lewd activity" during a Christmas drag show.
Ron DeSantis is 'happy to see Black people killed' MSNBC analyst claims after CRT removed from AP course
Professor Jason Johnson related the the death of Tyre Nichols to critical race theory saying those opposed to CRT in school are "happy to see Black people be killed."
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Fox News
953K+
Followers
5K+
Post
736M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 6