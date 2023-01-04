ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Down Territory: Patrick Mahomes set to take on dominant Philadelphia Eagles

By Will Clark
 3 days ago
The two home teams in the NFL championship games held serve this week with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs punching a ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs won a nail-biter over the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow with some Patrick Mahomes magic with a score of 23-20.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have breezed through the NFC with dominant victories in back-to-back weeks over the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Wire editors, Luke Easterling and Doug Farrar, break down the conference championships and the upcoming Super Bowl LVII on this week’s edition of 4 Down Territory.

