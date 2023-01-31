Read full article on original website
Buffalo Sabres Linked to Huge Goaltender Trade
The Buffalo Sabres will play their first game at KeyBank Center in almost two weeks, tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are the best team in the Eastern Conference, not named the Boston Bruins. It will be a tough test for a Sabres team who is just one point behind the final wild card spot and four points back of the first wild card spot, with four games in hand on the team who holds that position (the Washington Capitals).
Blackhawks’ Max Domi Garnering Interest from 2 New Teams
Recently, I wrote a piece going over four teams that are currently linked to Max Domi. The Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, and Dallas Stars are all hoping to acquire the 27-year-old forward, and it ultimately makes sense when looking at how well he has been playing this campaign. In 48 games on the year, he has 14 goals to go along with a solid 35 points. As a result of this, he would be a solid addition to each of these clubs’ forward groups if acquired.
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Zadina & More
The NHL is officially in its All-Star break as Dylan Larkin and the rest of the All-Stars have made their way to Sunrise, Florida for the weekend’s events. While next few days will provide some levity from the NHL season, that hasn’t stopped the news cycle from being filled with notable moves and quotes, especially in the Detroit Red Wings’ neck of the woods.
Ducks: 3 Teams That Could Target John Gibson at 2023 Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is one month away, and the rumor mill is starting to heat up immensely because of it. One goaltender who is starting to garner a lot of buzz is Anaheim Ducks star, John Gibson. The 29-year-old has struggled these last few seasons, and this trend has, unfortunately, continued in 2022-23. In 34 appearances on the year, he has a 10-20-4 record, 3.96 goals-against average (GAA), and .898 save percentage (SV%). Although this is certainly not impressive play, the primary reason for his struggles has been Anaheim’s significantly weak defensive group.
Flyers News & Rumors: Hayes, Tortorella, van Riemsdyk
The Philadelphia Flyers won’t lace up the skates again until Feb. 6 when the New York Islanders travel to the Wells Fargo Center. They’ll rest and watch Kevin Hayes compete in the NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, FL over the weekend. Meanwhile, trade rumors surrounding James van Riemsdyk and Tony DeAngelo have pickup while head coach John Tortorella continues his search for answers within a broken organization.
Kings’ Kevin Fiala Trade Is Paying Off
In the 2021-22 season, the Los Angeles Kings made a big step toward being contenders again. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2016. They had spent a few years in the doldrums of the league, and accrued a lot of trade pieces they could use to make a splash and improve their team headed into the 2022-23 season.
Sharks’ Market for Meier Heating Up with 7 Teams Interested
Now that the Vancouver Canucks have traded Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, the new biggest trade target available is San Jose Sharks star winger Timo Meier. The Sharks have made it known that they are open to trading the 26-year-old as they gear up for a full-on rebuild, and trade rumors surrounding him are starting to increase significantly as we get closer to the deadline. It is quite easy to understand why, too, as he has an impressive 28 goals and 48 points in 51 games this campaign. That is excellent when noting that he does not have the best offensive weapons to work with while playing for the Sharks.
Blackhawks & Golden Knights Could Produce Kane Blockbuster
The trade deadline is just one month away (March 3), so trade rumors are naturally starting to increase significantly. One of the biggest trade targets available is Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, and there are an abundance of teams looking to bring in the veteran winger. Teams like the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and Colorado Avalanche have been viewed as potential favorites for the future Hall of Famer, but I’d now argue that there’s another team that we should keep a close eye on in the sweepstakes – the Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL Rumors: Could The Islanders Add Another Big Name At The Deadline
Looking At What Players Islanders Could Add If They Go All In. Stefan Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: Rosner writes if general manager Lou Lamoriello is serious about going all-in this season, he must add another top-six forward to his group. With $11.381 million in projected deadline cap space after...
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Linked to 3 New Teams by NHL Insider
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, so the rumor mill is naturally starting to heat up because of it. We recently saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, and now Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the biggest rental candidate available because of it. Although he is having a down year by his standards (34 points in 45 games), Chicago’s weak roster can certainly be blamed for that. As a result, a move to a contender could help spark his offensive game again, and that’s why interest in his services is starting to skyrocket.
Canadiens’ Prospect Harvey-Pinard Earning his Role
The Montreal Canadiens are not just suffering losses, they are also suffering man-games lost to injury. They are one of the top teams in the NHL in that category. If the goal of the 2022-23 season was to be as competitive and entertaining as possible, the number of injuries — nine players are on injured lists as of Jan. 31 — make that an almost impossible task.
Canucks & Kings Have Means to Complete Demko Blockbuster
The Los Angeles Kings enter the All-Star Break feeling pretty good about themselves. However they’re facing one of the most important decisions of their season leading up to the Mar 3 NHL Trade Deadline. This decision will have lasting ramifications for many seasons to come. Quietly, the Kings are...
Capitals News & Rumors: Ovechkin, Edmundson, Roy & Eller
In this All-Star Break edition of the Washington Capitals News & Rumors update, Alex Ovechkin will participate in the breakaway challenge alongside another legend of hockey. Meanwhile, could the team be looking into the possibility of acquiring Joel Edmundson from the Montreal Canadiens, and where does Lars Eller sit going forward?
3 Canadiens’ Prospects Earning a Spot on the Roster
The Montreal Canadiens have injuries piling up as they head into the All-Star Break and their bye week. The hope is that, with the extra time off, some or most of their players will return by the end of the break. With ten players currently on injured reserve (IR), long-term injury reserve (LTIR), or listed as day-to-day, the Habs have been short on the bench for the past few games. During this time, several prospects have been able to play with the big club, show their stuff, and possibly earn permanent time with the team.
Devils News & Rumors: Brunette, Trade Deadline Updates & More
The All-Star Break could not come at a better time for the New Jersey Devils. Five of their last six contests were decided in extra time, and even though they earned a record of 8-1-1 in their previous 10 games, the team hasn’t been thrilled with their play as of late.
Oilers Should Trade Cody Ceci Rather Than Tyson Barrie
The 2023 Trade Deadline is one month away and the Edmonton Oilers are set to make some moves to upgrade their team. They don’t have cap space to work with and will have to trade one or more roster players to make any sort of deal. There are the known potential trade candidates at forward with any of Jesse Puljujarvi, Warren Foegele, and Derek Ryan potentially moving on, but then there is the discussion about the defence.
Sabres’ Most Memorable All-Star Game Moments
Even though the NHL All-Star Game seems to have lost a lot of its shine in recent history, it remains a major attraction that gives the league the opportunity to show off its biggest assets (or at least attempt to). And though they haven’t always had the most marquee players...
Kraken Milestones To Watch After 2023 All-Star Break
When the Seattle Kraken return from the All-Star break, not only will they be looking to clinch their first-ever postseason berth, but plenty of players will also be looking to reach individual career milestones. Whether they are for their overall career or time spent just with Seattle, there will be plenty of reasons to celebrate over the final home stretch of the 2022-23 season. Here is a look at some potential milestones.
3 Keys to Jets Success in February
The Winnipeg Jets had an up-and-down January. They started the month 6-1-0, but then got way off their game and went 3-5-0 in the remainder of the month. After the All-Star Break and mandated five-day player break end, the Jets — who sit 32-19-1 and second in the Central Division — will play nine games (five at home, four on the road) in the remaining 18 days of February. Here, we’ll take a look at three keys to Jets success this month.
