Robin Vandivier
3d ago

No, no, no. That's taxpayer $$$ and not every taxpayer wants to fund religious establishments, or those that are not a part of their personal faith. Religious organizations need to pay taxes if they want taxpayer dollars.

fed up
3d ago

NO...maintain separation of church and state.....where does it end

Laura Jenkins West
3d ago

wtf..... I used to be so proud of my state. Can't say that anymore :(

Big Country News

Risch, Crapo Back Bill Requiring Parental Approval Regarding Child's Gender in Schools

U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, both Republicans from Idaho, have signed on as co-sponsors to the PROTECT Kids Act. According to the bill’s description, The Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act would require elementary and middle schools to “obtain parents’ consent before changing a minor child’s gender markers, pronouns, or preferred name on any school form, allowing a child to change the child’s sex-based accommodations, including locker rooms or bathrooms.”
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Records show powerful, wealthy funders outside Idaho back school choice campaign

The national special interests groups who have poured millions of dollars into efforts to make education savings account programs a reality in states like Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Wisconsin and New Hampshire are the same donors who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars during Idaho’s midterm election to ensure school choice-friendly legislators occupied as many seats […] The post Records show powerful, wealthy funders outside Idaho back school choice campaign appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho

The Idaho House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill Thursday that would limit the number of people eligible for an absentee ballot. Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, pitched the bill, saying the recent popularity of absentee ballots is detrimental to the voting process and opens the door to fraud. He did not cite any examples […] The post Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
idahofreedom.org

Media lies about Wayne in effort to silence conservatives

One of the greatest gifts of this country is the ability to own property. No one has the right to question what property you bought or why, and everyone’s decisions are unique to his or her own circumstances. In 2021, I sold my home in Boise and bought an...
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

State commission reprimands teachers for offensive comments, physical altercation

Idaho’s Professional Standards Commission (PSC) took action Thursday against eight teachers who violated the state’s Code of Ethics for public educators. The standards commission is an 18-member volunteer board made up of teachers, school administrators and higher education officials, who have the authority to approve, suspend and revoke teaching and administrative licenses in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Radical Idaho Satanists Plan Capitol Gender Affirming Ceremony

As if the state didn't have enough drama involving the legislative session and schools, a group of Satanists announced they would be holding a gender. This event is not the first time that Idaho's statehouse has been used for 'Satanic' rituals and events. We were the first to report on their parade during the National Day of Prayer. You can see the photos below.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fred DuBois, Idaho's anti-Mormon politician

In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gave the church considerable political power. Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

‘A line has been crossed’: Idaho Supreme Court alarmed at harassment and threats targeting state's judges, their families and staff

BOISE - Idaho judges, their spouses and children, and employees of the courts have been targeted with harassment and threats, the Idaho Supreme Court said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. The statement suggested that the attacks are meant to undermine the independence of the judicial branch and to interfere with...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

State objects to Vallow Daybell motion to dismiss

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In the case of Idaho v. Lori Vallow Daybell, Daybell's attorney's filed a request to dismiss the case on the grounds that the court violated her 6th amendment rights to a speedy trial. The state has filed an objection to the defendant's motion to dismiss...
IDAHO STATE
kboi.com

Idaho Supreme Court says judges are under attack

Idaho judges, their spouses and children, and employees of the courts have been targeted with harassment and threats, the Idaho Supreme Court said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. The statement suggested that the attacks are meant to undermine the independence of the judicial branch and to interfere with Idahoans’ constitutional...
IDAHO STATE
