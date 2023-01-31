Read full article on original website
Robin Vandivier
3d ago
No, no, no. That's taxpayer $$$ and not every taxpayer wants to fund religious establishments, or those that are not a part of their personal faith. Religious organizations need to pay taxes if they want taxpayer dollars.
fed up
3d ago
NO...maintain separation of church and state.....where does it end
Laura Jenkins West
3d ago
wtf..... I used to be so proud of my state. Can't say that anymore :(
Risch, Crapo Back Bill Requiring Parental Approval Regarding Child's Gender in Schools
U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, both Republicans from Idaho, have signed on as co-sponsors to the PROTECT Kids Act. According to the bill’s description, The Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act would require elementary and middle schools to “obtain parents’ consent before changing a minor child’s gender markers, pronouns, or preferred name on any school form, allowing a child to change the child’s sex-based accommodations, including locker rooms or bathrooms.”
Records show powerful, wealthy funders outside Idaho back school choice campaign
The national special interests groups who have poured millions of dollars into efforts to make education savings account programs a reality in states like Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Wisconsin and New Hampshire are the same donors who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars during Idaho’s midterm election to ensure school choice-friendly legislators occupied as many seats […] The post Records show powerful, wealthy funders outside Idaho back school choice campaign appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho
The Idaho House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill Thursday that would limit the number of people eligible for an absentee ballot. Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, pitched the bill, saying the recent popularity of absentee ballots is detrimental to the voting process and opens the door to fraud. He did not cite any examples […] The post Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KTVB
Idaho bill to ban gender affirming care for minors is met with opposing perspectives
Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) proposed the legislation Jan. 31. He offered a similar bill during the 2022 legislative session; it died in the senate.
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
Crapo, Risch, Fulcher Condemn Decision to Keep Grizzlies on Endangered Species List
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and U.S. Representative Russ Fulcher, all from Idaho, are condemning the decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to keep Endangered Species Act protections for Idaho’s grizzly bears. “Idaho’s wildlife is best managed through collaborative efforts among federal,...
idahofreedom.org
Media lies about Wayne in effort to silence conservatives
One of the greatest gifts of this country is the ability to own property. No one has the right to question what property you bought or why, and everyone’s decisions are unique to his or her own circumstances. In 2021, I sold my home in Boise and bought an...
idahoednews.org
State commission reprimands teachers for offensive comments, physical altercation
Idaho’s Professional Standards Commission (PSC) took action Thursday against eight teachers who violated the state’s Code of Ethics for public educators. The standards commission is an 18-member volunteer board made up of teachers, school administrators and higher education officials, who have the authority to approve, suspend and revoke teaching and administrative licenses in Idaho.
‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature
The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
koze.com
Gov. Little Notifies Federal Gov’t of Idaho’s Intent to Sue on Grizzly Delisting
BOISE, ID – Idaho Governor Brad Little notified the federal government today of his intention to sue for its failure to uphold the law and make a required finding on the State of Idaho’s petition to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list. In a letter, Little says Idaho does not send this notice lightly.
Radical Idaho Satanists Plan Capitol Gender Affirming Ceremony
As if the state didn't have enough drama involving the legislative session and schools, a group of Satanists announced they would be holding a gender. This event is not the first time that Idaho's statehouse has been used for 'Satanic' rituals and events. We were the first to report on their parade during the National Day of Prayer. You can see the photos below.
Police Have 'Politicized’ Restrictive Pursuit law, Says Washington State House Committee Chair
State Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, chair of the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee, said police “politicized” the current law that says police officers in Washington state can’t give chase to suspects in vehicles unless they have probable cause that a violent crime or sex crime has been committed.
Bill Moves Forward Exempting Idaho Contractors From Gender Requirements on Public Works Jobs
The Senate State Affairs Committee advanced a bill to exempt state public works contractors from requirements about gendered multi-use restroom or locker facilities on job sites after a short hearing Wednesday morning. The seven Republican members of the committee voted to send the bill to the Senate floor with a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fred DuBois, Idaho's anti-Mormon politician
In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gave the church considerable political power. Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an...
‘A line has been crossed’: Idaho Supreme Court alarmed at harassment and threats targeting state's judges, their families and staff
BOISE - Idaho judges, their spouses and children, and employees of the courts have been targeted with harassment and threats, the Idaho Supreme Court said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. The statement suggested that the attacks are meant to undermine the independence of the judicial branch and to interfere with...
Brad Little Notifies Biden Administration of Idaho's Intent to Sue on Grizzly Bear Delisting
IDAHO - On Thursday, Idaho Governor Brad Little notified the Biden Administration of his intention to sue the federal government for "its failure to uphold the law and make a required finding on the State of Idaho's petition to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list." According to the...
Post Register
State objects to Vallow Daybell motion to dismiss
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In the case of Idaho v. Lori Vallow Daybell, Daybell's attorney's filed a request to dismiss the case on the grounds that the court violated her 6th amendment rights to a speedy trial. The state has filed an objection to the defendant's motion to dismiss...
Idaho lawmakers begin bill to expand Idaho
The Idaho State Legislature began work on the Greater Idaho Bill in committee on Wednesday.
kboi.com
Idaho Supreme Court says judges are under attack
Idaho judges, their spouses and children, and employees of the courts have been targeted with harassment and threats, the Idaho Supreme Court said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. The statement suggested that the attacks are meant to undermine the independence of the judicial branch and to interfere with Idahoans’ constitutional...
