The Bachelor 2023 recap: Contenders, pretenders and power rankings after ep. 2

It’s Week 2 in the Forever Love journey of Zach Shallcross on The Bachelor, and that can only mean one thing: the first set of dates where we still have no idea who anyone is because 20 women is too many women to tell apart!

The first grouping of women — Davia, Mercedes, Genevie, Cat, Brooklyn, Katherine, Kylee, Brianna and Bailey — go to a club where they meet up with superstar singer Latto of “Big Energy” fame. Former Bachelor villains Victoria, Tahzjuan and Courtney join the fun, because why not. It’s a relative dud of a date as the women compete in a “Bad [expletive]” competition. There didn’t seem to be a clear winner, and Zach said a grand total of about four words.

Tahzjuan brought the most drama of the evening as she interrupted the second part of the first group date to ask Zach if she could join the season, and also overwhelmingly insult the entire group. He ultimately said no, but Tahzjuan’s efficiency rate was incredible with enemies made when compared to time on screen.

Christina Mandrell got the validation of the one-on-one date and used it to meet his family and tell him she’s a mother.

The rest of the ladies went on the second group date, which was literally just Zach making out with each of them in succession. Honestly, that was really it.

Some Brianna-Christina drama was really the only thing happening at the Rose Ceremony, which could be an indicator of future issues.

Let’s get into the contenders, pretenders, those that have work to do and our Top-5.

Contenders

Katherine – Stood out on the group date. Seemed to have a connection and they had a little kissing session. Katherine got the group date rose, which is a huge ego boost.

Jess – Zach opened up to Jess about having a childhood illness that nearly killed him. He clearly likes her. She earned the second group date’s rose.

Work Left to Do

Christina Mandrell – She met the family on the first date, but also shared that she is the mother to a five-year-old daughter. Zach’s honesty was kind of refreshing as he said it’s awesome she’s a mother, but that he’d be lying if he didn’t say he was a little scared of the idea of becoming an immediate dad. He gave Christina a rose to stick around, but they’ll have to have real conversations going forward.

Brooklyn – She makes a great point about them all dating one guy and not wanting to hear about other women’s experiences, but this feels like she’s on the precipice of becoming the woman that everyone else thinks is catty.

Gabi – Look, I’m sure this is stressful, especially as a collection of other women gushing about how great their time with your mutual boyfriend was. But Gabi, get out of your own head! You’re gorgeous! You seem like a nice person! Just stop wasting your hard-earned time making up dumb nicknames. She redeemed herself at the cocktail party with a gift of peanut butter cups and a solid make out. It moved her from Pretenders into this category in real time.

Pretenders

Brianna – She came into the first night with the public vote, meaning she was safe. In the first chance she got with Zach, she immediately started crying and mentioned wanting to go home. Why are you crying? Later, Brianna confronts Christina over a comment made on night one. Her feelings are valid, I just worry that the stress of the mansion might be too much. Zach said he felt he couldn’t be natural around her, which speaks to the awkwardness of their interactions.

Power Rankings

We’re going to keep a Top-5 each week as Zach’s journey for love continues.

5. Ariel

4. Christina Mandrell

3. Katie

2. Katherine

1. Jess