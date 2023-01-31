Read full article on original website
zip06.com
In a Pickle
Mark Vorio and Cheryl Velardi play together in a drop-in pickleball game at the North Branford Parks and Recreation gymnasium on Jan. 30. Drop-in games run from 10:30 a.m. through about 11:45 a.m. through the winter.
zip06.com
Brown and D’Auria Named Students of the Month by East Haven Rotary Club
The East Haven Rotary Club recently honored its latest Student of the Month recipients for the months of November and December. The recipients of this distinction are Lainie D’Auria and Natalie Brown. D’Auria and Brown are very accomplished and hard-working women who are both members of this year’s junior class at East Haven High School (EHHS).
New Britain Herald
Local legend has passed on
A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
zip06.com
People in the News
• Gianna Fusco of North Haven was named to the Southern New Hampshire University President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. • Melissa Montesi of North Haven was named to the Nichols College Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. • Karis Curtis and Matt O’Connell of North...
Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
zip06.com
Madison Historical Hosts Valentines Events
The Madison Historical Society (MHS) will celebrate Valentine’s Day with two events at the historic Allis-Bushnell House, 853 Boston Post Road, Madison. On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon, there will be a card-making craft for children; on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., there will be a holiday party for adults.
zip06.com
The Bullet that Missed
The third installment of the Thursday Murder Club’s adventures is as much fun and original as the first two. The adventures follow Elizabeth, determined to protect Joyce’s life, while the rest take her lead. We also meet some new people, which gives hope for a fourth book in the series.
zip06.com
Janyce (Gannon) Gilman
Janyce (Gannon) Gilman, 88, of Branford, passed away peacefully with her family beside her on Jan. 24. She was born in New Haven to the late Walter and Anna (Meroth) Gannon. Janyce was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Gilman after 51 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her brother Edward J. and Walter F. Gannon and two sisters, Ann (Nancy) Halligan and Arlene Murphy.
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
zip06.com
Drama Club Ends 2022 with ‘Sound of Music’ Performance
The North Branford Drama Club performed four performances of The Sound of Music on Dec. 15 to 18 at the North Branford High School Auditorium. The cast consisted of North Branford High School students and North Branford Intermediate School and Elementary students. The High School Advanced Construction Technology class constructed the sets. The show was directed and choreographed by Robyn Genzano and Assistant Director Cindy Genzano.
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
zip06.com
Regrets Only
Paige Lancaster has lost her job writing for a successful TV detective series, moved with her young daughter to her hometown to regroup, and found herself in the midst of a real-life murder mystery. Everyone in this upscale Connecticut town seems to have secrets, and there are suspects aplenty. This is a very entertaining quick read, and I couldn’t put it down until I knew who did it!
darientimes.com
Bridgeport schools aim to diversify largely white teaching staff
BRIDGEPORT — Black and Hispanic or Latino students make up about 87 percent of all students enrolled in the city’s public school system, making the district’s student body among the most diverse in the state. But despite the student diversity, nearly 70 percent of the district’s about...
Ellington Man Scores $3.3M From Scratch-Off Ticket Purchased At Convenience Store
A $10 scratch-off ticket bought at a convenience store in Connecticut proved worth the investment when it racked up millions of dollars in winnings. Tolland County resident Adam Lobaugh, of Ellington, bought a "$150,000 A Year For Life" ticket and won the top prize, choosing the one-time gross cash option of $3.3 million, on Thursday, Feb. 2, according to the Connecticut State Lottery.
zip06.com
Build a Better Town
Nothing in life is free. Of course, children need learning opportunities. If Mayor Joseph Carfora and Superintendent Erica Forti can accept an airport partnership in the East Haven Public Schools system, they can accept environmental careers and engineering to make a less air-polluted world. Joseph Melillo Middle School is under a flight path polluting children and our drinking water in Lake Saltonstall. We cannot ignore the obvious. This has greater health, social, and environmental costs.
zip06.com
NMCC Hosts Empowerment Workshops for Girls
The North Madison Congregational Church (NMCC) brings its popular Girls Empowerment Workshops back for a fourth year. The series, designed for middle schoolers, has been offered for the last three years. Attendees will learn from professional women, such as life coaches and yoga teachers, and enjoy fun activities and conversations...
zip06.com
The Last Chairlift
Don't be put off by the length of this novel; rather, embrace it as the story of a life fully lived, an exploration of family—biological and chosen, sexual politics and identity, what it is to be a writer, what it is to be human. Funny, devastating, outrageous, truthful, and always engaging, pick up this book now so you can read it before hearing about it; it is sure to be discussed.
zip06.com
Essex Garden Club Offers $5,000 Scholarships
The Essex Garden Club is accepting applications for its 2023 college scholarships. Eligible applicants include high school seniors and undergraduate or graduate college students who are residents of Centerbrook, Essex, or Ivoryton and are pursuing studies related to the environment in an accredited two-year or four-year college program. Prior-year recipients are also encouraged to apply.
Some outages reported as Connecticut endures deep freeze
Eversource reported about 3,800 residents without power as Connecticut descended into an epically cold, windy night. A wind chill warning remained in effect through late Saturday morning, with wind chills expected to fall to about -40 F.
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
