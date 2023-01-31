Don't be put off by the length of this novel; rather, embrace it as the story of a life fully lived, an exploration of family—biological and chosen, sexual politics and identity, what it is to be a writer, what it is to be human. Funny, devastating, outrageous, truthful, and always engaging, pick up this book now so you can read it before hearing about it; it is sure to be discussed.

MADISON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO