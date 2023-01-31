Read full article on original website
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City, Shirley Heinze Land Trust to host nature walk
Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a free nature walk led by Shirley Heinze Land Trust at noon Friday, Feb. 17 at the St. Francis Nature Preserve. The 30-minute walk will begin at the start of the trail in the west employee parking lot at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.
nwi.life
Northwest Health to offer Free Blood Pressure Screenings throughout February
In observance of American Heart Month, Northwest Health will be offering free blood pressure screenings every Tuesday in February. The screenings will be conducted by the hospital’s chest pain and stroke coordinators in the main lobby at each of the three Northwest Health hospitals. Screening dates and locations include:
WGNtv.com
Northwest Indiana couple surprised to find peace sign on ultrasound
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A couple in Northwest Indiana was elated to see their daughter flashing the “peace sign” in a recent ultrasound. After having their first two children at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Kyle and Abby Weener, of Hammond, walked in Tuesday expecting a normal visit.
nwindianabusiness.com
Around the Region
Learn about people, companies making difference at work and in their communities. The Regional Development Co. honored top referring lenders and individuals at its annual membership meeting Nov. 3 at Byway Brewing in Hammond. Those honored include Bank of the Year: Centier Bank; Lender of the Year: Greg Gottschalk, Amy Kezy and Lydia Post, also of Centier Bank; Millionaires Club (more than $1 million in loans): Kezy, Centier Bank; Dan Duncan, Peoples Bank; Keith Leathers, Home State Bank; Bill Winterhaler, Centier Bank; Lydia Post, Centier Bank; Tim Warner, Centier Bank; Dan Shelby, Peoples Bank; Kathy Ireland, Horizon Bank; and Sam Boufis, Wintrust Bank.
valpo.life
Life Care Center of Valparaiso’s management team sets high standards for staff, strives for everyday excellence
There’s nothing quite as reassuring as putting the life of you or a loved one in the hands of a management team with almost 300 years of combined experience. Life Care Center of Valparaiso is a nursing home and rehabilitation center located in the heart of the Region. Its facilities and amenities have built up a positive reputation in the community, but its outstanding staff is what truly makes the facility stand out against the competition.
WNDU
New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
nwi.life
La Porte Civic Auditorium renovates with 21st Century in mind
A key part of the La Porte community, the La Porte Civic Auditorium has been a staple throughout the Region since 1930. In an effort to both modernize the Civic Auditorium and maintain its history, renovations have been planned for the almost 100-year-old building. “The importance of the Civic to...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
tourcounsel.com
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Indiana
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Michigan City, Indiana. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is one of the popular outlet malls...
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point conducting job recruitment fairs
Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point are conducting job recruitment fairs in February for a variety of career opportunities across the Region. Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Dyer are co-hosting a recruitment fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Franciscan Health Munster in the St. Clare Conference Room at 701 Superior Ave. in Munster. Attendees should enter through Cancer Center Door T.
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Vitamin D/seasonal depression, allergy pills, sleep medicine
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city’s work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. 3...
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
'My day came': Homeless man sleeping at O'Hare moves into Humboldt Park home thanks to donations
ABC7 first shared Norbert Pikula's story a few weeks ago, and now, thanks to support from the community, the 77-year-old now has a place of his own.
hometownnewsnow.com
Car Takes Out Pole at Hammer's
(La Porte County, IN) - A motor vehicle striking a NIPSCO pole resulted in several hundred power outages in the Michigan City area late this morning. At about 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to the area of U.S. 20 and Johnson Road. Witnesses say a NIPSCO pole was broken in two and the upper half of the pole was dangling above the ground from the power lines.
School Lunch Lady Stole $1.5 Million Worth Of Chicken Wings
Now, this is not something you see every day. Bond was set at $150,000 Thursday for a Dolton woman accused of stealing over $1.5 million of food, primarily chicken wings, while working as a consultant for a school district in south suburban Cook County, according to Fox 7. Her name...
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
Delivery driver robbed, shot in both legs while dropping off food
A food delivery driver was shot last night during a street robbery in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Chicago police said. It happened at about 10 p.m. near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai.
WGNtv.com
Police: McDonald’s employee threw food at, punched DoorDash driver in Portage
PORTAGE, Ind. — A McDonald’s employee was arrested this week after allegedly throwing a bag of food at a DoorDash driver and punching them in Northwest Indiana. At around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Portage police responded to a McDonald’s, located in the 6100 block of North Central Avenue, on the report of a physical disturbance.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana
Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
