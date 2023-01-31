Read full article on original website
Dave & Buster’s of Lafayette Construction Has Officially Started
It’s been the talk of the town for over a year; Lafayette is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s in the Ambassador Town Center(Costco Development) phase 2, between Costco & Lourdes. See initial confirmation (here). — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/not-april-fools-dave-busters-has-filed-permit-to-build-in-lafayette/. While on our usual Friday afternoon escapades, we spotted some...
theadvocate.com
Grilled redfish, tacos and a waffle sandwich: Best things we ate this week
For my husband's birthday, we decided to go fancy and headed out to 18 Steak at L'Auberge. Since it was a celebration, he ordered the jumbo lump blue crabcake appetizer ($23). The crabcake was served with Madagascar sauce, Creole rémoulade and charred pearl onion. He proclaimed it to be delicious and said it was one of the best he's had since leaving Maryland. He also ordered the dry-aged Delmonico 18-ounce rib-eye ($69), which was cooked exactly to his rather particular ordering specifications — something we both appreciate. I ordered the grilled redfish on the half-shell ($42). My redfish was served with seasonal squash, charred lemon, Gulf shrimp and a hollandaise sauce. It was wonderful, too. I noticed that they also served steaks "Pittsburgh style," which is my favorite way to eat a steak. When my birthday rolls around, I know what I plan to order!
Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant Construction Has Begun
The highly anticipated Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant has officially begun construction on its new Lafayette, LA location at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road. Read more about Superior Grill (here) — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/superior-grill-mexican-restaurant-coming-soon-to-the-former-randols-property-on-kaliste-saloom/. Announced December 2021, we have been getting message, after message, after comment tags asking if Superior Grill is still...
theadvocate.com
The French Press to open second location; Find out where it will open
The French Press, which first opened in downtown Lafayette 14 years ago, will open a second location, owners announced this morning. Owners Justin and Margaret Girouard will open The French Press Ambassador in the Englewood Plaza at 3822 Ambassador Caffrey in the former Brick & Spoon space as early as March. The second location will put the brand closer to a growing section of Lafayette, Justin Girouard said.
kadn.com
What's Developing In Lafayette: Kasai Steakhouse and Sushi, The Cookie Door and Acadiana Gelsoft
Ben Powers, of Developing Lafayette, stopped by News15 at Noon to share the details of the latest businesses popping up in Acadiana. Kasai Steakhouse and Sushi, The Cookie Door and Acadiana Gelsoft are the latest businesses to open their doors.
theadvocate.com
Abbeville seafood processing company among LED's Lantern Award winners
An Abbeville seafood company was among the winners of the Louisiana Economic Development’s Lantern Awards. D&T Crawfish was the Acadiana region winner for the 44th annual event, to be held Wednesday at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The award recognizes Louisiana manufacturers that combine business success with exception community service.
wbrz.com
Baker police looking for multiple people who stole $800 worth of liquor from Walgreens
BAKER - Police officers in Baker are looking for multiple people who went into a store and walked out with more than $800 worth of liquor without paying for it. According to the Baker Police Department, the thieves left in a white car. Anyone with information on the robbery should...
Lafayette Not in Top 20 Mardi Gras Cities in Recent Rankings
Here are the top 10 best cities to celebrate Mardi Gras (besides New Orleans). Surprisingly, Lafayette isn't even in the top 20.
KLFY.com
The list goes on and on at Gabe’s Cajun Foods
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Gabe’s Cajun Foods in Rayne has had a 30 year run serving customers from across Acadiana. Located at 1410 The Blvd., you can spot Gabe’s by the frog outside the door. He’s sitting on a hamburger, serving as a warm welcome to customers before they even make it in.
Registration now open for recycling, additional garbage cart
Acadiana Waste Services is set to take over solid waste and recycling collection services in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish
theadvocate.com
Lafayette's Johnston Street re-opened after contractor breaks water main
All lanes of Johnston Street re-opened to traffic after a contractor struck a water main, causing the closure of a section of the street until noon Wednesday. A contractor, not Lafayette Utilities System Fiber or its contractor, was boring into the ground to install fiber lines when it hit the water main, Alex Antonowitsch, LUS spokesman, said.
theadvocate.com
What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?
Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
4 corners residents upset with plans for proposed new gas station
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some residents disagree with a proposed plan for a vacant lot on University Avenue at Four Corners. They are asking the Lafayette City Council to reject or hold off on a proposal to build a new convenience store gas station in their neighborhood. The property where the store would be built […]
Lake Charles American Press
Developer plans truck stop, fuel station in Welsh
A local developer is planning to build a new truck stop on the north side of Interstate 10 in Welsh, just north of the Henderson Implement building,. Welsh Mayor Karl Arceneaux said Thursday the developer recently purchased six-and-a-half acres to build the truck stop. “I think this means growth for...
Lafayette customers can register for AWS recycle services and additional garbage can
Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) is taking over solid waste and recycling collection services in the Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish beginning Nov.1.
Pair accused of attempted armed robbery at BR gas station
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a pair of men accused of attempted armed robbery. It happened on Tuesday, Jan. 31 after 11 p.m. Two unknown suspects allegedly entered a gas station located at 15940 Tiger...
theadvocate.com
Take our Black History Month driving tour through the Baton Rouge area; see map
From historic schools to juke joints and civil rights sites, this self-guided driving tour showcases a variety of interesting sites and important history in Baton Rouge. The Advocate features staff developed this self-driving tour — and Black History Month is a great time to check it out. You may...
Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project
On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Check Out This Classic Home for Sale in Washington, La
This home, also known as Magnolia Ridge, is located in the town of Washington, La, and will take you back in time.
