Suffolk, VA

Virginia Mercury

Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia

The announcement that Norfolk’s downtown mall is up for sale isn’t quite a death knell for the complex, but it’s surely a worrisome clanging. It’s naïve to think otherwise, given the track record of malls across Virginia and nationwide in recent years.    The news about MacArthur Center in Norfolk, though, is especially dispiriting. The three-story […] The post Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Free Admission Thursdays at Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Black History Month in February, the Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) will have Free Admission Thursdays all month long. According to a press release, “The Garden celebrates the 220 African American Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers who cleared dense vegetation and planted the first azaleas at NBG in the late 1930s.”
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
NORFOLK, VA
princessanneindy.com

Back Bay Market, new in southern Virginia Beach, is a showcase for local flavor

BACK BAY — Back Bay Market and Deli is a go-to spot for all things local – from homegrown collards to salads based upon recipes from church cookbooks. Owners Steve and Jennifer Keough opened the market this month at the site of the former Brinkleys Market at the intersection of Gum Bridge and Charity Neck roads. The business offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and side dishes, including the traditional ham sandwich inspired by the former owner of the original Brinkleys, Elizabeth Brinkley.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
maceandcrown.com

ODU And EVMS Are Merging, What Comes Next?

On Thursday, Jan. 19, President Brian Hemphill sent an email invitation for an ODU-EVMS Integration Forum which is set to address the university’s upcoming merger with Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS). The presentation, which will act as an information release and Q/A session, will take place on Monday, Jan. 30 at 2:00 p.m.. As of now, much of the details of this merger have been unreleased to the student population, but Hemphill and his cabinet aim to rectify that.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Local retired Navy captain, former Vietnam POW dies at 96

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A legendary Hampton Roads Navy aviator has passed away. Retired Navy Captain and pilot Jim Mulligan died at his home on January 18, 2023. Mulligan spent nearly seven years in confinement as a Prisoner of War during the Vietnam War. He earned a Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star, and a Purple Heart.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
seattlemedium.com

MSNBC President Rashida Jones Scheduled To Headline Hampton University Journalism School’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

The Scripps Howard School of Journalism & Communications at Hampton University (SHSJU) will host its 20th anniversary celebration on February 10. MSNBC President Rashida Jones plans to travel to Washington, D.C. in March to receive the First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. Although the award is...
HAMPTON, VA

