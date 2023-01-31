Read full article on original website
Polar Plunge returns to Virginia Beach!
The Polar Plunge advocates for creating inclusive environments at schools, places of employment, healthcare spaces, and social and sports settings.
How an NSU student's design ended up in 700 Target stores across the country
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk State University art student’s design is now in stores across the country. What started as an assignment for Mekenzy Linder’s art class, ended with her design on the shelves at Target. "I was like, maybe this is a pretty good design," she...
Chesapeake Chuck predicts early spring for Hampton Roads
Chesapeake Chuck is expected to make his predictions Thursday for the annual Groundhog Day event at the Virginia Living Museum.
Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia
The announcement that Norfolk’s downtown mall is up for sale isn’t quite a death knell for the complex, but it’s surely a worrisome clanging. It’s naïve to think otherwise, given the track record of malls across Virginia and nationwide in recent years. The news about MacArthur Center in Norfolk, though, is especially dispiriting. The three-story […] The post Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Mermaid hunt: Norfolk launches interactive map of mermaid sculptures
The interactive map will not only include the location of the mermaids around the city, but it will also give a brief history of the sculpture and its artists.
WAVY News 10
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WAVY News 10
Free Admission Thursdays at Norfolk Botanical Garden
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Black History Month in February, the Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) will have Free Admission Thursdays all month long. According to a press release, “The Garden celebrates the 220 African American Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers who cleared dense vegetation and planted the first azaleas at NBG in the late 1930s.”
Story of Loving v. Virginia is being turned into an opera
More than a half century after their legal battle began, Richard and Mildred Loving's love story lives on with an opera about their fight to marry each other.
Norfolk's newest internet, phone and streaming provider operating in select neighborhoods
NORFOLK, Va. — Some Norfolk businesses and homeowners now have a new option when it comes to streaming, making calls, and going online. Metronet has officially started in certain sections of the city. For years Norfolk residents had only one service provider. People living in the city call the...
WAVY News 10
Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
princessanneindy.com
Back Bay Market, new in southern Virginia Beach, is a showcase for local flavor
BACK BAY — Back Bay Market and Deli is a go-to spot for all things local – from homegrown collards to salads based upon recipes from church cookbooks. Owners Steve and Jennifer Keough opened the market this month at the site of the former Brinkleys Market at the intersection of Gum Bridge and Charity Neck roads. The business offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and side dishes, including the traditional ham sandwich inspired by the former owner of the original Brinkleys, Elizabeth Brinkley.
Preserving the historic African-American Cornland School in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — From the passing view of George Washington Highway southbound, most people may only see plywood over broken windows. But Mildred Brown remembers this place as being so much more. At 92 years old, Brown knows the seemingly abandoned structure off Glencoe Street is a piece of...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
maceandcrown.com
ODU And EVMS Are Merging, What Comes Next?
On Thursday, Jan. 19, President Brian Hemphill sent an email invitation for an ODU-EVMS Integration Forum which is set to address the university’s upcoming merger with Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS). The presentation, which will act as an information release and Q/A session, will take place on Monday, Jan. 30 at 2:00 p.m.. As of now, much of the details of this merger have been unreleased to the student population, but Hemphill and his cabinet aim to rectify that.
The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently
NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
A family affair: Chesapeake triplets join Navy together
Three Western Branch siblings have enlisted in the Navy, and the best part? They're triplets.
Local retired Navy captain, former Vietnam POW dies at 96
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A legendary Hampton Roads Navy aviator has passed away. Retired Navy Captain and pilot Jim Mulligan died at his home on January 18, 2023. Mulligan spent nearly seven years in confinement as a Prisoner of War during the Vietnam War. He earned a Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star, and a Purple Heart.
Virginia Restaurants Named Among 100 Best In America By Yelp
Yelp has released their 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with two Virginia restaurant making the cut.Richmond-area Bocata Arepa Bar came in at number 67, making the Venezuelan street food joint a hit .The restaurant is said to have the "best arepa in Virginia", according to Yelp.The owners …
seattlemedium.com
MSNBC President Rashida Jones Scheduled To Headline Hampton University Journalism School’s 20th Anniversary Celebration
The Scripps Howard School of Journalism & Communications at Hampton University (SHSJU) will host its 20th anniversary celebration on February 10. MSNBC President Rashida Jones plans to travel to Washington, D.C. in March to receive the First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. Although the award is...
