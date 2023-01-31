On Thursday, Jan. 19, President Brian Hemphill sent an email invitation for an ODU-EVMS Integration Forum which is set to address the university’s upcoming merger with Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS). The presentation, which will act as an information release and Q/A session, will take place on Monday, Jan. 30 at 2:00 p.m.. As of now, much of the details of this merger have been unreleased to the student population, but Hemphill and his cabinet aim to rectify that.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO