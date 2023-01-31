SAN ANGELO, TX — On the February 2, 2023 LIVE! Daily news, a crosswalk sign melted in front of the historic Cactus Hotel but it didn’t burn the canvas awnings. Then we give you a break down on the best thing to do this Valentine's Day, and you will want to see our new segment, the Biggest Story of the Day all about the opening of the San Angelo Stock Show. Plus Tina Roland of the San Angelo Republican Women gets you pumped up about their upcoming meeting. All of this plus COVER1 hoops on the video above.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO