Fire Erupts inside San Angelo’s Homeless Camp
SAN ANGELO, TX — Overnight just after 12:30 a.m., the San Angelo Fire Department and police responded to a fire inside the homeless encampment located just west of N. Bryant Blvd. at 14th St. Over the radio, crews were notifying one another initially that it was a grass fire....
Driver Walks Away from High Speed Rollover on US 87
SAN ANGELO, TX — Traffic was diverted on US 87 north just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night when a Ford F-150 pickup flipped after hitting the guardrail. The guardrail sustained substantial damage as did the truck. The speed limit along the stretch of the highway is 75 mph,. Grape...
Power outages come to the Concho Valley
More than 1,000 residents of the Concho Valley were left without power as the remains of winter storm Mara left the region on Thursday, February 2, 2023
Pontious Possum Rises from Pothole to Predict Future of College Hills
SAN ANGELO, TX – Pontious Possum of College Hills has spoken! Only six more months of construction on College Hills Blvd., jokes the local Home Builders Association. In a post on their Facebook, on Feb. 3, 2023, the Home Builders of San Angelo joked that Pontious Possum of College Hills had emerged from his pot hole to give you a time line on college hills.
Icy Conditions Cause Crash on Loop 306 by Furniture Row
San Angelo first responders were called to the 4300 block of Houston Harte near Home Depot for a major vehicle crash around 2:30 p.m. According to law enforcement across radios, the vehicle hit a light pole in the median. San Angelo Fire Department and San Angelo EMS also responded to...
ktxs.com
San Angelo police officers awarded for their actions
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has awarded several officers for their actions in the 2022 year. Officers were encouraged to nominate each other and submit their nomination to the officer’s chain of command for review. The nominations then went to the "Meritorious Review Board", who then send their recommendations to the Chief of Police for approval.
Amber Alert Issued for Toddler in Immediate Danger
The suspect is Jaeshaun Brown, 20. He is a Black man, 5’7″ and 130 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black clothing. The suspect vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Accord with the license plate number PJB2582. Call the San Antonio...
Undercover Black Ice: The Hidden Danger Lurking on San Angelo Roads
The only good thing about winter weather in San Angelo is that it usually doesn't last very long. Unlike places further north where icy conditions can linger for months, there are 70-degree temperatures right around the corner in our forecast. Driving in an ice storm is almost impossible. The Drive...
2023 San Angelo Livestock Show Detailed Schedule
SAN ANGELO, TX – The 2023 San Angelo Livestock show kicked off on Thursday. With that brings in families, students, and their projects to town in hopes of making the Premium Sale this April. The San Angelo Livestock Show offers everything from Robotics to a Llama show. The main...
Black Ice on US 87 Causing Multiple Rollover Crashes
SAN ANGELO, TX – Multiple rollover crashes have been called this morning on US 87 in Tom Green County keeping first responders busy. According to scanner reports, on Jan. 31, 2023, more than 5 rollover crashes have occurred in Tom Green County from Grape Creek and Wall on US Highway 87. Luckily, as of now there have been no major injuries.
San Angelo Police Officers Recognized for Heroism
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department Thursday acknowledged five Police Offices who have earned Meritorious Service Awards for Extraordinary Acts of Bravery in 2022. The SAPD released the following information about the Officers and their heroic acts. On an annual basis, the SAPD encourages their employees to...
West Texas Weekend events, Feb. 3-5
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 11 a.m. - Fabulous Fun Fashion Show, Abilene Woman's Club Foundation, 3425...
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
One fatality reported due to icy road conditions in Schleicher County
According to investigation reports, the vehicle was traveling on icy roads around 9:40 p.m. last night.
Map: Road conditions in the Concho Valley
The Texas Department of Transportation reports ice on roadways throughout San Angelo, the Concho Valley and West Central Texas. Check roadway conditions on this map before driving.
The schedule you need for the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show
Interested in going out to the stock show? Here is the schedule:
Here's When San Angelo Trash Service Will Resume
SAN ANGELO – Republic trash and recycle trucks will resume pickup routes Thursday. According to information from the city of San Angelo, trash service will not operate Wednesday, Feb. 1, and is planning for a late start Thursday, Feb. 2, due to inclement weather. Please place bins out for...
LIVE! Daily News |The Biggest Story of the Day
The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
LIVE! Daily Show | The Stock Show Begins
SAN ANGELO, TX — On the February 2, 2023 LIVE! Daily news, a crosswalk sign melted in front of the historic Cactus Hotel but it didn’t burn the canvas awnings. Then we give you a break down on the best thing to do this Valentine's Day, and you will want to see our new segment, the Biggest Story of the Day all about the opening of the San Angelo Stock Show. Plus Tina Roland of the San Angelo Republican Women gets you pumped up about their upcoming meeting. All of this plus COVER1 hoops on the video above.
Multiple Crashes on Icy Area Roadways
There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for West Texas including the Concho Valley and the City of San Angelo for the next three days. Expect road conditions to worsen overnight as frozen precipitation increases. Temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing until at least Wednesday afternoon with wind...
