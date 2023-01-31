Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce Reveals Wife Will Be 38 Weeks Pregnant At Super Bowl: ‘She’s Bringing Her OB’
Super Bowl LVII is going to be very exciting for Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, 35, regardless of the outcome. Not only is Jason playing against his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 33, but he’s also bringing his pregnant wife Kylie Kelce as one of his guests to the game. And Kylie won’t be sitting alone!
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
13 celebrities who are rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl
Celebrities including Bradley Cooper, Pink, Taylor Swift, and Kevin Hart are Eagles fans.
Patriots Send Simple Tweet After Tom Brady Officially Retires
Well, it finally happened: Tom Brady has retired from the NFL. On the one-year anniversary of his eventually bogus retirement announcement, Brady on Wednesday shared a video in which he said he’s ending his career “for good.” Barring another change of heart, there will be no joining of the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets — or reunion with the Patriots, for that matter — for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
Jerry Jones has ridiculous take on Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after running roughshod through
NBC Sports
Kraft, Belichick, release statements after Tom Brady's retirement
Exactly one year after his first retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady made it official. He's done for good. Once again, the announcement sparked a number of reactions and tributes across social media. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick joined in congratulating Brady with glowing statements about their longtime quarterback.
NFL World Reacts To Duce Staley Announcement
Duce Staley is reportedly leaving the Detroit Lions for a new coaching opportunity. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the assistant head coach/running backs coach is taking an unspecified position with the Carolina Panthers. The former Philadelphia Eagles running back and coach will reunite with ...
NBC Sports
Kittle's priceless question to injured Purdy in 49ers' loss
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the 49ers struggled through the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, Kittle walked up to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who was nursing an injury on his right throwing elbow, and asked a simple question.
Eagles rookie shares special message in surprise visit to South Philly school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Before they swoop into Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, some members of the Philadelphia Eagles are soaring into area schools to bring some pep to their pep rallies. One Philadelphia school got a big surprise Wednesday."I love the Eagles and I'm so happy that they won," first grader William Desimmone said.The love for the Eagles was on full display Wednesday morning.A pep rally was held at the Philadelphia Performing Arts School in South Philly."The Eagles are the best team and they have one more game to play," first grader Lucas Postigliona said, "I hope they win.""We are...
atozsports.com
Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
NOLA.com
Forget Chiefs-Eagles for a second. Who's favored to win NEXT YEAR'S Super Bowl?
For fans of the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles, the next two weeks are about the tension and excitement that comes with waiting for the chance at a Super Bowl victory. For the other 30 NFL teams? Well, it's never too early to start thinking about next year. And...
Here's where you can find Eagles' Jalen Hurts mural in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl fever has taken over Philadelphia as Eagles fans prepare for the big game. One local bar painted an Eagles mural, featuring Jalen Hurts, on its outside patio wall -- right next to the Phillies NL Champs mural. The Rook in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood first caught out attention back in October when the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series to secure a World Series berth. Now, they are showing their support for the Eagles. Drew Montemayor, a local artist who is the graphic designer for The Rook, spent Wednesday working on a mural of Hurts with the Eagles' logo behind him.The Eagles will head to Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Wife of 49ers Captain Says She 'Didn't Feel Safe' Among the Eagles Fans
Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers captain and linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel safe" among Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship Game last Sunday.
Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows
The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023 Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken his relationship with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows public. The football star stunned fans when he was joined by Burrows on the field to celebrate his team's NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023. Prior to their public debut, Hurts kept his romance with Burrows out of the spotlight. The NFL pro — whose Instagram is devoted to snaps from his...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants trade up; Jets get QB help; Eagles overhaul secondary in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rounding...
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks set to interview with 49ers Monday
Steve Wilks was identified as a candidate to be the next 49ers defensive coordinator before DeMeco Ryans was officially hired as the new head coach of the Texans and his meeting with the team about the job has now been set. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilks is...
Comments / 0