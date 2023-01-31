Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelter in place, arrest made after unauthorized individual entered Montville High School
MONTVILLE, NJ – Montville High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after an unauthorized individual was spotted in the building. Police said the individual was confronted and left without incident. “As a precaution, the school was ordered into a shelter-in-place situation. There was no threat to students or staff,” the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said. After investigating the incident by the Montville Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, and Morris County Sheriff’s Office, charges will be filed against the alleged intruder. The suspect is currently in custody. The suspect’s name was not released at this time. The MCPO said The post Shelter in place, arrest made after unauthorized individual entered Montville High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust
LINDEN, NJ – Police officers conducting a routine traffic stop ended up finding multiple guns, hollow point bullets and a large capacity magazine in a car occupied three adults and three juveniles. On Friday, police made the traffic stop on Summit Terrace at around 11:00 pm. “During the stop, Officers observed a handgun lying on the floorboard of the vehicle. A second handgun was also recovered from the vehicle,” the Linden Police Department said. “One of the occupants, a 17-year-old male from Linden, ran from the scene. The other occupants were arrested without incident.” THe suspect was chased by police The post Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her car: Police
Police say they found Dwumfour inside her car outside her home, with multiple gunshot wounds.
15-year-old leads New Jersey cops in vehicle pursuit before crashing
Clifton police reported that CLIFTON, NJ – A 15-year-old with a previous arrest for leading police in a pursuit in Paterson was at it again this week, this time in Clifton. On Tuesday, police identified a stolen 2010 Accura on Lexington Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee. According to police, the pursuit took place through the eastside streets of Clifton and eventually into the Passaic. “During the chase, the driver of the stolen vehicle was driving so recklessly, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an unoccupied (parked) The post 15-year-old leads New Jersey cops in vehicle pursuit before crashing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Asbury Park
ASBURY PARK, NJ – A male victim was shot and killed in broad daylight on Tuesday in the area of Ridge and Springfield Avenues in Asbury Park. Police are continuing the investigation in conjunction with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. At around 2:15 pm, two Asbury Park police officers responded to the sound of gunfire in their vicinity to find an adult male was shot one time. The victim was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead thirty minutes later. A fatal shooting that took place in Asbury Park yesterday is under active investigation, Monmouth County The post Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Asbury Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Clark Police Announce Arrest in ULTA Shoplifting Incidents
CLARK, NJ – The Clark Police Department on Feb. 3 announced that an arrest has been made following an investigation into two shoplifting incidents that occurred at the ULTA store located in Clark Commons. According to police, on Dec. 24, 2022, a store manager observed a woman placing 16 bottles of perfume into a bag and exiting the store without paying for the items, which were valued at $1,643. Police state that, on Jan. 19, 2023, the same female returned to the store and again filled a bag with merchandise totaling $1,600 before leaving without payment. An investigation into both incidents led to the arrest of Alliyah Hines who admitted to police that she shoplifted the merchandise from ULTA on both aforementioned date and two additional days, totaling $4,000 in merchandise. The ongoing investigation revealed there have been a total of 10 shoplifting incidents in the Clark ULTA store since November 2022 adding up to $20,000 in stolen merchandise. Anyone with information about these shoplifting events is asked to call Detective McDonald at (732) 388-3434 or use the Anonymous Tip Line at (732) 453-8500.
Newark police asking public to help identify carjackers
NEWARK, NJ – Police are asking the public to help them identify a pair of carjackers wanted since December for a carjacking on Bloomfield Avenue. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the victim double-parked his black 2016 Audi A4 in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue to run an errand at a business. “The vehicle was left running with two juvenile passengers inside. Two male suspects entered the vehicle, locked it from the inside, and drove off,” Frage said. “The suspects then ordered the juveniles to get out of the vehicle.” Frage said one suspect was wearing The post Newark police asking public to help identify carjackers appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-year-old victim identified in Midland Park house fire
MIDLAND PARK, NJ – Police announced that a 16-year-old male died inside a home during a fire Thursday night. Police and firefighters responded to the fire on Franklin Avenue at around 6:32 pm. “During fire suppression, first responders located 16-year-old Alexander Lopez-Pena deceased on the first floor of the residence,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said, “Additional occupants of the home were transported to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries.” The investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department. Police confirmed that the fatality was The post 16-year-old victim identified in Midland Park house fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old slashed in face, police searching for suspects
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for slashing a 15-year-old male victim in the face in the Bronx. On January 22, the two men approached the boy while he was walking in front of 1750 East 172nd Street. In an unprovoked attack, they slashed the victim in the face with an unidentified cutting instrument, according to police. They fled the scene in a white sedan. The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was treated for facial lacerations. The post 15-year-old slashed in face, police searching for suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cambria Heights New Year’s Eve shooter in custody
NEW YORK, NY – The gunman wanted for shooting a 17-year-old male on New Year’s Eve in the Cambria section of Queens has been arrested by officers from the NYPD’s 105th Precinct. Michael Tiru, 23, was arrested and charged with attempted assault, criminal weapons possession and reckless endangerment. Tiru shot the 17-year-old in the abdomen in the area of Linden Boulevard and 228th Street at around 11:45 pm on New Year’s Eve. Police said Tiru, and possibly others, opened fire in the direction of a group of people standing near the intersection. The post Cambria Heights New Year’s Eve shooter in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect ‘with Russian accent’ robbed Holmdel Kay Jewelers store at gunpoint
HOLMDEL, NJ – Every kiss might begin with K, but an armed robber at the Holmdel Kay Jewelers store wasn’t interested in engagement rings. On Tuesday, at around 6:30 pm, an unknown suspect entered Kay Jewelers, 2131 Route 35, showed a handgun and demanded the store employees turn over all “men’s gold.” “The employees complied and the suspect left the store on foot. No one was physically injured during this incident. It’s believed he walked to the rear of the building, in the direction of Kohls Plaza,” the Holmdel Police Department reported. According to police, the suspect was described as The post Suspect ‘with Russian accent’ robbed Holmdel Kay Jewelers store at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-year-old reported missing in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a teenage girl reported missing Since Thursday evening. Adrianna Rebaza, 16, was last seen between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Recreation Center on 211 West Kinney Street in Newark. She was wearing a black North Face jacket, black yoga pants, brown socks, black crocs footwear, and carrying a pink purse. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Adrianna. She is described as 5’2” tall, 120 pounds, with a medium brown complexion, black hair, and brown eyes. Director Fragé urges anyone with information about The post 16-year-old reported missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police tie suspect to five strong-arm robberies in New York City
The New York City Police Department has identified a suspect in five different robberies that occurred in December and January throughout the city. Typically, the suspect approaches an unsuspecting victim and forcibly removes their belongings. In connection with the five robberies, the police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the male suspect. In the early evening of Friday, December 9, at approximately 7:20 pm, an unknown male individual forcedfully removed the victim’s wallet, containing cash, from her hand and fled. At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, the victim, a 76-year-old woman, was walking down the subway The post Police tie suspect to five strong-arm robberies in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ man accused of illegally entering Morris Co. high school
MONTVILLE, N.J. -- A New Jersey man is accused of illegally entering a high school in Morris County.Nineteen-year-old Charles Banaciski III is charged with unlicensed entry.Prosecutors and police say he was seen walking around Montville Township High School at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.When confronted by staff, Banaciski allegedly claimed to be a student and then left the school.He was arrested 20 miles away at his home in Bloomfield.
Hammer-wielding suspect sought in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – A man armed with a hammer is wanted in connection to two incidents that took place in Queens on Wednesday. At around 3:30 am, a 65-year-old man was attacked while standing on the southbound platform of the Northern Boulevard subway station. He was approached by an unknown male individual who proceeded to grab the victim’s glasses, causing scratches to his face. The individual then pulled out a hammer from his jacket pocket and swung it at the victim, striking him in the left shoulder. The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment on scene. The The post Hammer-wielding suspect sought in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a subway slashing suspect who attacked a 37-year-old man inside a subway station in Midtown on Tuesday. Police said the attack occurred at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday when an unknown suspect approached the victim on the platform inside the 5th Avenue and 53rd Street subway station. The man was found by police with several lacerations on his body, head and leg. Police said the weapon used appeared to be a pocket knife. The victim refused medical treatment. The suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made, The post Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Camden County man paid $20k in bitcoin to have 14-year-old murdered
CAMDEN, N.J. – Federal officials today revealed that a Camden man had paid $20,000 in bitcoin to have a 14-year-old New York boy killed after the boys parents found out about his inappropriate contact with the juvenile. The child was 13 at the time of the alleged activity. John Michael Musbach, 31, of Haddonfield, pleaded guilty in federal court to an indictment charging him with one count of knowingly and intentionally using international commerce and the internet for a contracted murder. The Department of Justice’s case claimed that in the summer of 2015, Musbach exchanged explicit photographs and videos with The post Camden County man paid $20k in bitcoin to have 14-year-old murdered appeared first on Shore News Network.
14-year-old charged for shooting incident aboard MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old male suspect was charged for the near fatal shooting that took place on an MTA bus in the Bronx. On January 21, at around 6 pm, police were dispatched to the area of the Clason Point New York City Housing Authority development after reported 911 calls regarding a shooting. Upon their arrival in the area of Story and Metcalf Avenues, police found a 17-year-old male victim with a single gunshot wound to the chest aboard the Bx5 bus. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was listed in critical, but stable The post 14-year-old charged for shooting incident aboard MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
94-year-old driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll plaza
BARNEGAT TWP, NJ – A 94-year-old man was killed while driving his vehicle into a toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway on Thursday. The New Jersey State Police reported that Mario Medici, of Howell, drove his vehicle onto the median and barrier between toll plaza lanes at the Barnegat toll plaza at around 3:00 pm. Police do not know what caused the man to lose control. He was pronounced dead at the scene. More New Jersey News: The post 94-year-old driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 35 In Eatontown.
There was a crash with injuries reported on Route 35 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 southbound north of Route 537 (Tinton Avenue) in Eatontown, the New Jersey Department of Transporation reported. The right lane of two lanes was shut...
