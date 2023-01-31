ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shahs of Sunset’ alum Lilly Ghalichi reveals nose job, shares recovery photos

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

Lilly Ghalichi is “so happy” with her new nose job.

The “Shahs of Sunset” alum debuted her plastic surgery results via Instagram Stories on Monday.

“So … this happened,” the 39-year-old captioned a bandaged selfie. “Most people would hide this, some maybe even deny this.

“My nose was very cute, but I couldn’t breathe and it was crooked and collapsed a little,” she continued. “I’m so beyond impressed. … I can breathe! It’s straight!”

Ghalichi went on to post photos of her progress, from her bandage removal to subsequent swelling.

Lilly Ghalichi unveiled her recovery photos after a recent nose job.
WireImage

She hopes her transparency “help[s]” people also left “unhappy with a previous procedure.”

The Bravolebrity last went under the knife in October 2019 after one of her breast implants ruptured.

After having it replaced, Ghalichi wrote via Instagram that going back to her natural chest would be “scary” because she fears she may “be left disfigured” without her implants.

The reality star noted that she would not get a boob job if she could “go back in time,” although she does feel “womanly” and “more beautiful” with her implants.

Ghalichi is the mother of daughter Alara and son Kashton.

Ghalichi dressed as a plastic surgery patient the following year for Halloween, completing her outfit with bloody scars and correction lines.

“Doctor, make me pretty 💉,” she captioned an October 2020 selfie . “Did I smash it?”

The reality star appeared on “Shahs of Sunset” from Seasons 2 to 3.
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

The attorney is best known for her two seasons on “Shahs of Sunset” from 2013 to 2014. Since leaving the show, she has gone on to welcome two children with husband Dara Mir.

Ghalichi gave birth to daughter Alara , now 4, in September 2018, followed by son Kashton , now 7 months, four years later.

She and Mir have been married since May 2017 . Although the couple filed for divorce two times in less than two years, they ultimately reconciled .

