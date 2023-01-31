ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Guthrie gets meaningful first tattoo at 51 with Drew Barrymore

By Melissa Minton
 3 days ago

Savannah Guthrie is following in BFF Drew Barrymore’s footsteps.

The “Today” host revealed on Tuesday that she inked her first tattoo, inspired by the actress.

Guthrie, 51, had the words “all my love” tattooed on the inside of her right forearm to honor her father, who died from a sudden heart attack when she was just 16 years old.

“This is an exact carbon copy of my father’s handwriting,” she said on the NBC show.

“‘All my love.’ He wrote a love letter to my mom and this is his writing. And, so that’s the first time in my life, I’m 51 years old, that I’ve had a tattoo, that I ever wanted a tattoo. And it’s not only his writing, so he’s with me, but I’m trying to make it my mantra for life.”

The talk show host has previously considered getting inked, telling Barrymore one year ago that the “Charlie’s Angels” star’s own designs were an inspiration to her.

Drew was not only in attendance at the tattoo session for emotional support, but also added to her own collection of ink — which includes her children Olive’s and Frankie’s names on her wrist and the word “breathe” in block letters on the opposite arm.

Guthrie showed off her meaningful ink, which is a tribute to her late father.
savannahguthrie/Instagram
Barrymore added three fish, also on her forearm.
savannahguthrie/Instagram

She added three simple oblong fish on lower half of her forearm, though the actress did not reveal the meaning behind her latest design.

The duo are good friends and producers of the new animated Netflix series “Princess Power,” based on Guthrie’s book, “Princesses Wear Pants.”

