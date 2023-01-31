ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Plays Hysterical Invisible Driver Prank at Drive-Thru

By Jarret Hendrickson
 3 days ago

Driverless cars are likely the way of the future. But for now, at least, cars are still going to be driven by people.

Or if you’re anything like TikTok user @iitsbirdo , you might try to prank people by making it look like your car is self-driving while you’re actually hiding. Check out the video below to see…

Well we haven’t seen that one before. Some of the comments from the drive thru workers are almost as entertaining as the prank itself. Here’s how the internet reacted to this one.

Many found the drive thru workers to be quite funny. With TikTok user @simp4444nay commenting, “I need to go work with them.” With TikTok user @carlyyy_ilb agreeing, writing that, “This is the most entertaining drive-thru LOL.”

TikTok User @iitsbirdo further praised the camaraderie demonstrated by the drive thru workers when he remarked, “THEY GOT A LIT AHHH WORK CREW, BE HAVIN FUN AT WORK.” (We’ve got to admit, they sure do seem like a fun bunch.)

And TikTok user @reeglockkkk chimed in with a similar take when they wrote, “The way they was waiting at the other window LOL.” To which TikTok user @th3y_luvvee also agreed, “Right I would’ve just cried laughing at that point.”

But they were not the only one to have this reaction, as TikTok user @colormemaya wrote, “Wait this whole thing got me crying.”

What do you think? Would you like to work at that drive thru?

