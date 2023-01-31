ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Standing on the shoulders of his predecessor, Dr. Little judged HBCU Band Director of the Year

By Jackson Advocate News Service
jacksonadvocateonline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Will Smith appears at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College hosted Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith at its campus on Tuesday, January 31 for “Will Smith Day.” The Jackson college is preparing to launch a new film academy in Fall 2023. Tougaloo leaders said Smith’s visit inspired students within the School of Humanities and the Department of Mass Communication. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking for Chipotle to be held in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony for Chipotle Mexican Grill will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. in Madison. The restaurant will be located at 164 Grandview Boulevard, which is south of Zaxby’s. Chipotle is an American chain of fast casual restaurants specializing in bowls, tacos and burritos made to order […]
MADISON, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

CALLAWAY HIGH ALUMNUS AND OLE MISS SOPHOMORE POINT GUARD DAESHUN RUFFIN STEPS AWAY FROM TEAM TO FOCUS ON PHYSICAL, MENTAL HEALTH – BY ROBERT WILSON

Callaway High alumnus and Ole Miss sophomore point guard Daeshun Ruffin – the first Mississippi Player of the Year to play for the Rebels in 23 years – announced in a statement Tuesday night that he is stepping away from the team “in hopes of regaining 100 percent mental and physical health.”
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Water town hall leaves some Jackson residents with unanswered questions

JACKSON, Miss. — A town hall meeting about water had many Jackson residents hoping to get some questions answered. The mayor was there, but the third-party administrator wasn't, so some people said their questions are still unanswered. Residents continue to be frustrated, but what's different this time is that...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Chipotle Mexican Grill to break ground in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love burritos, quesadillas, and tacos, keep reading. Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to break ground in Madison, February 15. The city broke the news on its official Facebook page. Currently, there are three Chipotle locations in the state, one each in Oxford, Southaven, and...
MADISON, MS
WLBT

Crisler resigns as director of Hinds Co. juvenile detention center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is searching for a new director for its juvenile detention center, after the previous director resigned to run for sheriff. On Thursday, Marshand Crisler submitted his resignation as executive director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, a day after he qualified to again run for Hinds County Sheriff.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
leisuregrouptravel.com

Where to Eat in Ridgeland

The world is your oyster — and fried catfish, fresh shrimp, blackened chicken and more — at Ridgeland’s restaurants. “Good food brings people together. Come share memories around the table in Ridgeland.” –Ridgeland Tourism Commission’s Director of Sales & Events Kelly Durrett. From a...
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

JSU head coach T.C. Taylor announces new defensive coordinator

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s twenty-second head football coach T.C. Taylor has named the new defensive coordinator of the Tigers, who recently coached for a familiar foe. Coach Taylor was introduced as the next head coach of JSU to fans for the first time as well Wednesday night...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

West Jackson resident says he would like to be included in the CCID

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - James Brooks has been a resident of West Jackson for over 40 years. He believes that his area could benefit from being under Capitol Police’s jurisdiction. “I’m starting to feel very envious of those people who are included in the CCID. And I’m left out...
JACKSON, MS
fox5ny.com

Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues

JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Flora Supper Club will offer fine dining

FLORA — Chef David Raines has announced he’s converting his celebrated Dave’s Triple B Barbecue Restaurant into an exclusive supper club more reflective of his extensive culinary training. The historic red brick building along the railroad tracks will be home to The Flora Supper Club and other...
FLORA, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor says funding won’t correct water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba hosted a town hall in South Jackson to give neighbors an update on the water crisis. This comes as the city has been awarded nearly $800 million in federal dollars through an omnibus bill that passed at the end of 2022. “Even with the funding, there […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy