ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Deputies investigate shooting south of Billings

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJ1FQ_0kXQM0M700

Authorities are investigating a shooting on Cormier Road south of Billings on Monday night.

Details were thin, but Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirmed at 7:30 p.m. that at least one person had been shot. (Update 9 p.m. Linder said one other person was injured, but he was unsure if that person was shot.)

No arrests were immediately made, but deputies were interviewing several witnesses. Linder said there was no threat to the public.

Deputies responded to the call around 5 p.m. Several patrol vehicles and an ambulance were spotted near the intersection of Cormier Road and Blue Creek Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Here's the statement released by Yellowstone County Sheriff's Capt. Kent O'Donnell:

"On Monday 1/30 at approximately 4:35 pm Billings Communications Center received a 911 call of a possible shooting in the 9900 block of Cormier Rd. This is a rural location approximately 15 miles south of Billings near the Crow Indian Reservation. A short time later a second 911 call of a shooting was reported. Cellular phone service is limited in this area. Initially it was unknown if there were multiple shootings with multiple victims or a single event. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputies and BIA Officers responded. Deputies located a victim and possible witnesses. A second victim was located a short distance away. Both victims were transported to Billings Hospitals. A person of interest was detained. At this time there is no threat to the public. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office conducting multiple interviews and investigating the scene. Additional information will be available tomorrow when the Sheriff’s Office releases an official statement."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Suspect of shooting near Crow Reservation ID'd, charged with attempted homicide

UPDATE: JAN. 31 AT 8:28 a.m. The following is a release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office:. On Monday, 1/30/23, approximately 4:40 PM, Deputies and medical personnel were dispatched to a disturbance in approximately the 9900 block of Cormier Rd. It was reported that people at the scene had been shot.
NBCMontana

Billings attempted homicide under investigation

BILLINGS, Mont. — An attempted homicide in Billing is under investigation after two females suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a Billings hospital. A male suspect, Carl Chester Alden, 32, was taken into custody. The shooting is under investigation. The following was sent out by Yellowstone County Sheriff...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Transient Gets 6 Years In Prison For Dealing Meth

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana has announced the conviction and sentencing of a transient male in Billings for trafficking methamphetamine in Billings and Glendive in 2022. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said Michael David Brumfield, age 55, a transient, pleaded guilty back in September 2022 to...
BILLINGS, MT
Laramie Live

Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana

Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Adult Resource Alliance, volunteer positions

Mike Larsen tells of big news – having recently receiving a federal demonstration grant for a new program designed to use volunteers to help seniors stay independent in their own home. A recent survey identified the number one concern of seniors is how to stay independent and in their own home. Mike Larsen and the Adult Resource Alliance are asking people to volunteer, even as little as two hours per week. Many of the volunteer positions are very flexible – allowing volunteers to work on their own schedule while satisfying the goal of the organization.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

[VIDEO] Did You See the Strange Object Floating Above Billings Wednesday?

Skygazers around the Billings area are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County Wednesday afternoon. Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at. Below is a video I shot from my deck around 4 pm on 2/1/23.
BILLINGS, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy