ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Mississippi legislature shoots down Medicaid expansion bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Another legislative session, another year where many Medicaid expansion bills die on both the House and Senate floors. According to a report by Mississippi Today, neither committee chair from the House or Senate debated over the nearly two dozen bills that would provide health care coverage for poor working Mississippians.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi initiative proposal survives Capitol deadline

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators have narrowed down the list of issues they will consider with two months remaining in their three-month session. Tuesday was the session’s first major deadline, with House and Senate committees passing or killing general bills filed in their own chamber. There are later deadlines for considering tax and budget […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Armed teachers, other bills still alive in Mississippi

Mississippi legislators have narrowed down the list of issues they will consider with two months remaining in their three-month session. Tuesday was the session’s first major deadline, with House and Senate committees passing or killing general bills filed in their own chamber. There are later deadlines for considering tax and budget bills.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Governor Wants ‘Parents Bill of Rights,’ But Public Ed Org Calls It ‘Anti-Teacher’

JACKSON, Miss.—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told lawmakers Monday that he wants them to pass a “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” which would allow parents to inspect school curriculums and opt their children out of certain educational materials. It would also prohibit schools from using transgender students’ requested pronouns.
WJTV 12

Doctors push Mississippi lawmakers to legalize fentanyl test strips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Medical professionals in Mississippi want lawmakers to pass a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips. The strips are currently considered as drug paraphernalia in the state. House Bill 722 argues that the test strips would save thousands of lives each year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), more […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
localmemphis.com

How Mississippi lawmakers could help pet owners avoid costly vet bills

JACKSON, Miss — More Mississippi dogs, cats, reptiles and birds may soon be insured against costly medical bills thanks to legislation that passed in the state Senate Wednesday. Senate Bill 2228, by Sen. Walter Michel, a Republican from Ridgeland, would create "a comprehensive legal framework within which pet insurance...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi Senate committee passes bill to allow schools to arm workers

(The Center Square) — Against a key deadline in the Mississippi Legislature on Tuesday, the Senate Education Committee advanced several bills that are now headed for a full chamber vote. The day is the last one for bills to advance from committees. Any bill that doesn’t receive committee approval is dead for the session, which is scheduled to conclude in April. The committee approved a measure that would allow armed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bslshoofly.com

Medical Marijuana in Mississippi

It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M. Jackson, Miss.—Republican Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann kicks off his reelection campaign with...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Mississippi House moves forward sports betting bill before deadline

An amended version of a sports betting bill that included language creating a task force to study mobile sports wagering gained initial approval in a House committee Tuesday. Supporters hope the bill could lead to full implementation of sports wagering next year. The amended version of House Bill 606 passed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckersdental.com

10 worst states for dental health

Mississippi is the worst state for dental health, according to personal finance website WalletHub, receiving an overall score of 33.42 out of 100 points. The states were ranked based on two major metrics: Dental habits and care and oral health. Those two categories were split up into 26 smaller metrics with varying weight. WalletHub published the rankings Feb. 1.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem

A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi's Reeves seeks income tax elimination in state of the state address

(The Center Square) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivered his State of the State address Monday night, calling for the abolition of the state's income tax and bragging about the state's $4 billion budget surplus and education gains. The Republican will be running for reelection in 2023 and delivered his address from the steps of the state Capitol. "In 2003, Mississippi was among the worst performers when it came to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thegazebogazette.com

State Senator Challenges Lt. Governor in GOP Primary

Chris McDaniel — a four-term Mississippi legislator who has lost two races for U.S. Senate in the past decade, including a bitter 2014 election that he refused to concede — announced Monday that he will try to unseat Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann in this year’s Republican primary.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi-based electric cooperatives to receive $158M in federal loans

(The Center Square) — Nonprofit electric cooperatives that serve customers in Mississippi and Alabama will receive $158 million in federal loans to extend service to new customers and implement smart grid improvements. A $125 million loan will allow Singing River Electric to extend service to 13,191 consumers and build and improve 770 miles of line. Smart grid improvements that are also part of the loan will add up to more than $19.1 million. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy