Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 2 investigation finds many rural Georgia communities are dealing with doctor deserts
Some families told us that they’re traveling more than an hour away just for checkups.
uga.edu
Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia county pensions are not keeping up with inflation
Many county pension plans do not provide cost of living increases.
Thousands of Georgia veterans lose access to medicine at local pharmacies with health care switch
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Veterans covered by Tricare must now switch from getting their prescriptions filled at local pharmacies to getting them by mail. Due to contract changes, at least 15,000 pharmacies were booted from the Tricare network. Tricare provides health care benefits to thousands of American veterans across...
Medical Marijuana Is NO Longer Legal For Purchase In Georgia: The Medical Cannabis Commission Rescinded On Feb.2.2023
Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
WANE-TV
WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio
CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill to raise tax on vapes, cigarettes aims to stop smoking
ATLANTA — Bipartisan legislators propose a hike in the state’s cigarette and vape taxes, but the decision has next to nothing to do with padding the state treasury. Georgia lawmakers last raised the state’s tobacco tax twenty years ago, making the excise tax 37 cents per pack. Tobacco users in Georgia pay the second-lowest rate in America, according to the CDC. Tobacco taxes range from $5.01 a pack in Washington, DC, to 44 cents in North Dakota.
southgatv.com
National Signing Day 2023 wraps up in south Georgia
SOUTH GEORGIA – The 2023 National Signing Day wrapped up in south Georgia on Wednesday with athletes signing all over the country. Check out the video above for all the locations that South Georgia TV covered for the 2023 National Signing Day!
WJCL
Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record
MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: India agrees to a 70% reduction on pecan tariffs levied against farmers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Senator Jon Ossoff made a huge announcement on Wednesday, impacting Georgia pecan farmers. Ossoff announced India's government has agreed to reduce tariffs on America's pecan farmers by 70%. Although the new tariff agreement is a done deal, Ossoff said a date for commencement has not yet...
Georgia officials mum on incentives offered to global auto parts supplier
(The Center Square) — A global auto parts supplier plans to spend nearly $76 million on a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. However, it is not clear whether Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of any incentives state officials offered the company. Seoyon E-HWA plans to create 740 new direct and indirect jobs as part of the project. Officials said production at the new facility, located at the Savannah...
allongeorgia.com
Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Bill Would Ban Plastic Grocery Bags in Georgia
Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re difficult to recycle and easy to toss away – ending up in landfills or in waterways.
Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during the winter of 1811-12 in the […]
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
GPB morning headlines for February 1, 2023
North Georgia banker, Republican Johnny Chastain, has won the House seat held by the late House Speaker David Ralston. Gov. Brian Kemp and top leaders celebrated Kia Day at the Capitol yesterday to honor the car maker's ongoing investments in Georgia’s economy. Consumers are feeling the squeeze of higher...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
valdostatoday.com
GA ranks 6th most luxury-obsessed area in U.S.
ATLANTA – Georgia ranks sixth for the most luxury-obsessed area in the U.S. according to a new study by Gamira utilizing Google Trends data. New research has discovered the top 10 most luxury obsessed areas in the U.S, with Washington, D.C earning the top spot. . Customized jewelry experts Glamira...
Comments / 0