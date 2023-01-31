ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonganoxie, KS

KSNT News

NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
QSR magazine

Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
republic-online.com

Fire damages Grandstand Burgers in Paola

PAOLA – A fire caused extensive damage to Grandstand Burgers in Paola in the early-morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 2. Members of the Paola Fire Department were dispatched to the restaurant at 812 S. Silver St. at 12:45 a.m. Thursday, according to a fire department Facebook posting.
PAOLA, KS
WIBW

Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
TOPEKA, KS
Startland News

Know where your meat comes from? For KC shoppers, it’s in a vending machine outside this popular coffee spot

If a farm-to-table beef vending machine is going to successfully plug into a hungry market, Tim Haer has just the place to meet the challenge, he said. “Kansas City — at one point in time — had the largest stockyard in the nation and we were known as Cowtown USA,” noted the startup worker-turned-Green Grass The post Know where your meat comes from? For KC shoppers, it’s in a vending machine outside this popular coffee spot appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Owen Buckley, owner of Red Bridge Shopping Center, to discuss grocery store in public meeting tonight

Various speakers will provide updates on Sun Fresh, Barstow construction, 103rd Street flood prevention plans, and Bannister Rd. gas station construction. Tonight’s Center Planning and Development Council meeting will include speakers on a variety of topics that impact neighborhoods in south Kansas City. The meeting will be held at the Trailside Center, 9901 Holmes Rd., starting at 7 pm, Tuesday, January 31.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas

One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

12 Overland Park neighborhoods targeted for ash tree removal

Overland Park is one step closer to cutting down thousands of ash trees to counteract the effects of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle. The Overland Park Community Development Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend approval of a $980,000 bid with contractor Looks Great Services of Mississippi to remove 2,434 of the trees on public right-of-ways around the city.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

🍝 5 to Try: What’s the best pasta in Johnson County?

We want our readers to give us their recommendations for the best past in Johnson County. Maybe you prefer something straight-ahead and traditional: tomato sauce and meatballs, anyone?. Or maybe you like to venture into new carbo-rific territory: add some seafood, go gluten-free. It’s up to you. Whatever your...
KAKE TV

Speeding ticket fines may increase in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met today in Topeka to discuss a potential increase in penalties for speeding cars going 30 miles per hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30 MPH or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195. There will be an additional $20 for every mile per hour over.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KU students react to Travis Kelce celebrating in Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It was a Tuesday night to remember for students at the University of Kansas. Not because of KU’s win over Kansas State University in the Sunflower Showdown, but because Kansas City Chiefs star Tight End Travis Kelce. “The entire first half I had no idea,” KU Cheer Team Member Presley Ward said […]
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Leawood restaurant one of America’s ‘most romantic,’ OpenTable says

Bristol was the only local eatery to make the list. OpenTable created its list based on analyzing more than 13 million customer reviews of restaurants nationwide. Bristol was the only restaurant in the state of Kansas to crack the romantic 100. OpenTable reviewers rated Bristol highly for its “indulgent” seafood...
LEAWOOD, KS
247Sports

Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class

Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
LAWRENCE, KS
thepitchkc.com

The Nelle closes after six years in business

The Nelle, a space focusing on providing resources to women and LGBTQ+ folks in the Kansas City area, was reported to have its final day Jan. 31, according to Startland News. The Nelle, located in the Crossroads Arts District, was a membership-based organization that created social events, arts programming, and gym classes to connect and motivate members. A gym, event space, and workroom were also available. With all of these amenities, the business was meant to be a “third space” for women and members of the LGBTQ+ community to network and feel empowered.
KANSAS CITY, MO

