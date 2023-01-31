Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Waverly City School Board votes to part ways with district Superintendent
WAVERLY, Ohio — In a vote on Tuesday, the school board of Waverly School District in Pike County voted not to retain their district superintendent. Superintendent Ed Dickens’ contract was not renewed in a board meeting on Tuesday. The vote was 4-1, with the majority saying that the district wanted to “be better and go in a different direction.”
Queer Columbus: Hilliard schools lawsuit threatens safety of kids
Eight families are for allowing teachers to wear rainbow Pride badges that read “I’m here.” The lawsuit claims that to wear these badges is “to specifically solicit from children as young as 6-years-old, private, intimate conversations about sexual behaviors.”. Queer kids are asked to grow up...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
City of Chillicothe awarded $25,000 grant for canopy restoration
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Mayor Luke Feeney announced this week that the City of Chillicothe has been awarded a $25,000 “Canopy Restoration” grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Forestry. This grant will allow the city to preserve and expand its existing tree canopy in city parks and neighborhoods.
District cancels classes at all Pickerington schools Friday following adult suicide
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington Local School District canceled all classes Friday following a parent suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School Thursday morning. Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said they were notified by school administration of a possible criminal act that was committed by a stepfather. The alleged act did not occur on school property, Cheney said.
Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jeffrey S. Dickey, 56
Jeffrey S. Dickey, 56, of Clarksburg, passed 7:02 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital-Southeast, Newark, OH following a brief illness. He was born June 16, 1966 in Chillicothe to Ralph S. Sr. and Judith Echard Dickey. Surviving are his father, Ralph S. Dickey Sr, of Clarksburg; a...
Pickerington School Evacuated and Closed After Campus Suicide
Students were evacuated Thursday morning from a junior high school in Pickerington after an adult died by suicide on campus.
NBC4 Columbus
Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
WSYX ABC6
Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State University
Depression can be a debilitating experience, but it doesn't have to be faced alone. Ohio State University is offering free therapy for individuals interested in treating their depression without medication. The study, aimed at exploring ways to improve the treatment of depression, is offering 12 weeks of psychotherapy sessions to eligible participants.
Union H.S. Graduate Davison Igbinosun Transfers to Ohio State University Football Program
UNION, NJ -- All-State football player Davison Igbinosun, a 2022 Union High School graduate who was one of the top-rated defensive backs in the nation last year, will be transferring from Ole Miss to Ohio State University. Igbinosun, a 6-2, 185-pound cornerback who will have three years of athletic eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal after his freshman football season at Ole Miss. According to published reports, his decision occurred after Chris Partridge, the New Jersey native who was the defensive coordinator at Mississippi, was replaced last month. “He’s got the prototypical corner body,” Union football coach Lou Grosso said. “He’s right...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Randy Howard Gardner, 65
Randy Howard Gardner, 65, of Washington Court House passed away January 31, 2023, with his family at his side. Randy was born November 15, 1957, in Montgomery County, Ohio to Howard Jr. and Erma (Edwards) Gardner. He was a member of the Washington Senior High School class of 1976. Randy...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. school district mourns the loss of beloved teacher
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Ross County school district is mourning the loss of one of its beloved teachers. Robin Bumgardner, 55, Chillicothe, passed away on Friday after an extended battle with cancer. She served as a teacher with the Union-Scioto Local School District for over 20 years. Unioto High...
NBC4 Columbus
New medical marijuana drive-thru dispensary first in central Ohio
New medical marijuana drive-thru dispensary first in central Ohio. New medical marijuana drive-thru dispensary first …. New medical marijuana drive-thru dispensary first in central Ohio. Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge...
WSYX ABC6
Warming center opening in Licking County Friday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming Centers in Licking County will be open Friday night in preparation for cold temperatures. The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force said its threshold for opening a warming center is 10 degrees. The weather forecast along with anticipated snow accumulation and wind chill...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Beverly Jean Mounts, 74
Beverly Jean Mounts, age 74, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. She was born July 25, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio. She was a caregiver, landscaper, and former employee of Armco/Steelox in Washington C.H. She is survived by one daughter,...
iheart.com
Chillicothe Receives Grant for Continued Growth of the City's Tree Canopy
More trees will be added to the existing tree canopy in different areas of Chillicothe thanks to a State-awarded grant. Chillicothe Mayor Luke Feeney on Wednesday announced the city has been awarded a $25-thousand Canopy Restoration Grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry. The funding will...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Annalee Chester, 85
It is with great sorrow that our dear mother, Annalee Chester, passed on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at her residence unexpectedly. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was always there when we needed her. Annalee cherished her family and many friends. She was born May 7, 1937, in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
