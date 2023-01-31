Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Deny Reports Around Decreased Production for PS VR2 Due to Poor Pre-Order Response
Sony PlayStation has vehemently denied reports of the company cutting down production of its next-generation gaming system in the PlayStation VR2. In a statement shared to GamesIndustry.biz, Sony PlayStation said that it's "seeing enthusiasm from PlayStation fans for the upcoming launch, which includes more than 30 titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Resident Evil Village."
PS5: Sony thanks fans as it gives update on supply of PlayStation 5
Sony has thanked fans for their patience as it announced that the PS5 should now be much easier to buy.Since it was released in late 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been somewhere between impossible and difficult to buy. Retailers that offered it immediately sold out, and price on the secondary market have been consistently high.The problems were the result of supply issues that related to coronavirus lockdowns, a global chip shortage and other problems. While Sony has said that demand for the console has been high throughout the release, it was largely a problem of supply, with the company struggling...
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
Engadget
Sony will stop offering the PlayStation Plus Collection after May 9th
If you own a PS5, make sure to claim the included games before then. All good things must come to an end. Since September 2020, Sony has offered the to PlayStation 5 owners with an active PS Plus membership. That bundle comes with some of the PlayStation 4’s best games, including Bloodborne, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, Batman: Arkham Knight, Fallout 4 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Come May 9th, however, Sony will no offer the PlayStation Plus Collection, the company .
dotesports.com
A new PlayStation 5 model to hit markets later this year, though not in the way you might think
It feels like every other year a new console generation or version of an already existing console makes its way onto the market. PlayStation’s version of this console reimagining usually comes in the form of the “Slim” or the Pro. However, there seems to be a slim...
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Worried About Console's Future After New PlayStation Video
A new promotional video over on the PlayStation YouTube page from Sony itself has some PS4 users worried about the future of the PlayStation console. It's been over two years since the release of the PS5 in November of 2020, yet the PS4 remains relevant. This year it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary and it's featured and highlighted in PlayStation's "Upcoming Games in 2023" video. Featured in the video are 15 games, all of which are coming to PS5, but only eight of these games are coming to PS4. In other words, about half, and a good portion of these games are the smaller indie titles featured. Some of the biggest AAA releases of the year are skipping the PlayStation console.
The Verge
What to expect from Samsung’s February Unpacked event
On February 1st, Samsung will hold its first in-person smartphone launch since the Galaxy S20 way back in February 2020. The company is widely expected to announce its new flagship smartphone lineup at the event, namely the Galaxy S23 series. But, as is tradition, Samsung will almost certainly include a couple of additional product announcements for good measure. Here’s a roundup of everything we’re expecting at the event, which is due to kick off at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM GMT on Wednesday.
knowtechie.com
Sony looks to the future with more PS5-only games in 2023
It looks like the time has finally come for Sony to put the PlayStation 4 back on its shelf and focus on PS5 development. A recent video on the official PlayStation YouTube channel hypes up a bunch of the games that are coming to PlayStation in 2023. Those with a...
Say Goodbye To The PlayStation Plus Collection
Sony has announced that the PlayStation Plus Collection will be shuttered very soon, much to the surprise of PS5 players. The collection of hit PlayStation games has been available as an incentive for PS5 players ever since the console launched in 2020, allowing PS Plus members a chance to download and play AAA titles such as "The Last of Us Remastered" and "Fallout 4" as part of their subscription. Now, according to a new blog post from the gaming giant, players only have a few short months to download these games.
IGN
Sony Testing Discord Voice Chat on PlayStation 5 With Beta Users
A new PS5 system software beta has added Discord voice chat and Variable Refresh Rate support for 1440p displays, among a number of other upgrades. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, the new system software is available for beta participants in the U.S., Canada, Japan, UK, Germany, and France. Its main feature is the addition of Discord voice chat, which allows cross-platform calls through the popular Discord system. Users will need to link their Discord and PlayStation Network accounts to use the service, and then begin a call on the Discord mobile app before transferring it to their console. It seems a little more fiddly than a standard PSN party, but will no doubt be very welcome to those who frequently play with friends who are on Xbox and PC.
PlayStation VR 2 could be a major disappointment for Sony, report claims
Sony’s PlayStation VR 2 could be looking to be a major disappointment, according to a new report.The company has reduced its sales projections for the launch of the virtual reality headset, according to a new report from Bloomberg.The company has been forced to halve the forecast of the number of the headsets it will ship, to two million from one million, according to the report.Sony is expecting to sell 1.5 million units between the upcoming April and March 2024, for instance. That would give it a relatively small share of the market.The original PSVR headset – which was released in 2016,...
The Verge
Sony’s PlayStation Plus greatest hits bundle for PS5 owners goes away in May
Sony will stop offering the PlayStation Plus Collection, which gave PS5 players who subscribed to PlayStation Plus access to more than a dozen classic PS4 titles, on May 9th, the company announced on Wednesday. The PlayStation Plus Collection was a great perk for PS5 owners who were Plus subscribers early in the console’s life, but now that perk will be going away.
game-news24.com
Sony is going to permanently remove the PS Plus Collection library in May
Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed it is closing its PS4 collection this spring. The collection will showcase 19 best-selling PS4 titles, available to all PS5 subscribers. The library will be open on July 9. The PS Plus Collection is a whos who of PS4 hits, with titles such as God of...
Almost a third of PS5 owners skipped the PS4 generation, Sony says
A fair chunk of PS5 owners might well be new to PlayStation
digitalspy.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 UK pre-order deals
Samsung’s latest trio of flagship S23 series smartphones has been unveiled, marking the first major new handset release of the year and the emergence of another true competitor to the iPhone 14 and the Pixel 7. It isn’t a big overhaul from last year, but you’re getting a speedy new processor, better cameras and a refined design.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $2.99
PlayStation has made a critically-acclaimed PS4 game, which also happens to be one of the best strategy games on the PlayStation console, just $2.99 for a limited time. Normally the game costs $19.99, so this represents a massive savings of 95 percent. As you would expect, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on PSN. Developed by legendary strategy game developer Firaxis and published by 2K Games, the game in question is none other than 2016's XCOM 2.
Will Sony be at E3 2023?
E3 is coming back for 2023, though there's little known about its exhibitors. So, will Sony be making an appearance?
The Verge
Microsoft is pulling many beloved games off the Xbox 360 store next week
Microsoft will be removing a bunch of beloved games from the Xbox 360 Marketplace on February 7th, according to a support page on the Xbox website (via Wario64), meaning you won’t be able to buy them after that date. It’s not all bad news. If you’ve already bought a...
