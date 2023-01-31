ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

SnowTALK! 2/3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy this weekend...especially Saturday Night into Midday Sunday. Gusts up to 40 mph possible. But that will also help us get much warmer with highs in the 40s/50s. Still watching an active setup next week with a front/storm system combo that will help with the warmer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Behind the Forecast: Winter’s impact on our car batteries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summer heat's impact on our vehicles may last into the winter months. Heat is more detrimental to our car batteries than cold. Batteries Plus explained that "in most cases, extreme heat all but kills the battery and then the added stress of the freezing temperatures finishes it off."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Search for Kentucky Derby Festival ‘Thundernator’ begins soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search for the next person to begin the Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show is coming soon. Information on this year's Thundernator search will be shared with the public on Feb. 6. The individual named "Thundernator" will be rewarded with a VIP...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New pilot project begins in Louisville to create colorful downtown crosswalks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local artists have an opportunity to create colorful crosswalks in downtown Louisville thanks to a new pilot project. The Community Crosswalks program, announced by the Louisville Metro Office of Advanced Planning in collaboration with the Office of Arts & Creative Industries, is calling attention to four of Louisville's major intersections.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky Derby Museum Store reopens after renovations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum Store has a new look ahead of Derby 149. The old light wood was painted white, and the layout of the store was adjusted to be more open to guests. This is the first renovation project for the store since it opened in this spot in 2000. Kristina Gerard, the Director of Retail Operations, said the whole thing cost about $30,000.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Both directions of Clark Memorial Bridge closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers who use the Clark Memorial Bridge should be aware of traffic being blocked. Crews have both directions of the bridge closed right now due to a police incident, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center hosts track meet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the largest track meets the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center has ever hosted takes place Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. The PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic happens on Friday and features over 700 athletes from 20 colleges and universities. On Saturday, the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Beyoncé performing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beyoncé will be making a stop in Louisville for her 2023 Renaissance World Tour. She will be performing at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on July 17. Ticketing begins Feb. 6 with early presale access to Beyoncé's BeyHive fan club. Live Nation said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

House fire in Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a house on fire in the 4400 block of South 8th Street on Thursday evening. The Louisville Fire Department said the call came in around 8:40 p.m. and arrived on scene three minutes later. Officials said there were 25 firefighters on scene and it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-265 South crash causes all lanes to be blocked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday morning commuters in Louisville should be aware of traffic blocked due to a crash on Interstate 265. All lanes along with the left and right shoulders are blocked on I-265 South at mile marker 25.4, which is in the I-64 area. Drivers can expect about...
LOUISVILLE, KY

