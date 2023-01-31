Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
IGN
The Great War: Western Front Preview - A Rare WWI RTS
As I am writing this, the wikipedia article "List of World War II video games'' includes over 1000 entries. But the prequel to end all prequels, World War I, doesn't even have 200 games to speak of. The Great War: Western Front might, in fact, be the first World War I RTS worth mentioning in the modern era. It's not especially pretty, but neither was the Battle of the Somme. And the ways it models early 20th Century warfare feel surprisingly authentic without dragging everything down to a snail's pace.
IGN
Way of the Hunter - Official Aurora Shores DLC Announcement Trailer
Journey to Alaska in Way of the Hunter's Aurora Shores expansion. Watch the announcement trailer to see the landscapes and wildlife of the Aurora Shores expansion, featuring 14 different species from Kodiak Bears to Roosevelt Elks and more. The Aurora Shores DLC for Way of the Hunter is coming soon...
IGN
Suffer The Night - Official Announcement Trailer (Warning: Flashing Lights)
Check out this terrifying announcement trailer for Suffer The Night, an upcoming game that blends first-person survival horror with the vibe of 80s slasher flicks. Suffer The Night will be available on PC via Steam in 2023. A demo is available now on Steam. In Suffer the Night, players take...
IGN
Rhythm Sprout - Official Launch Trailer
Rhythm Sprout is a rhythm action game where you'll enjoy chill lo-fi walks and fight bosses to K-POP, EDM, and Hip Hop tracks. The game contains over 30 handcrafted levels and the ability to add modifiers to certain levels like Turbo Mode, Mirror Mode, Shuffle Mode, and more. Rhythm Sprout launches today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Chapter 3 Security Doors
In Chapter 3, Course Correction, you can find four locked Security Doors. This guide will explain where the Security Doors are, the clearance you need, and what's in them. You can find this locked door to the Cargo Hall Storage on the way to Engineering. You will need a Level 1 Security Clearance to open it. Once it's opened, you will find:
IGN
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
IGN
Amazon Seems to Have Purchased The Tomb Raider Franchise for Around $600 Million, Here is What We Know
The upcoming Tomb Raider game has been the talk of the town. Recently, we have been informed that the development for the title is going "full steam" ahead and will be releasing before Perfect Dark. It has also been revealed that a new TV series for the franchise is also being developed by Amazon.
IGN
Destiny 2: An Interesting Bag of Toys - Xur Location & Inventory (Feb. 3-7)
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Lord of Wolves, Raiju’s Harness, Doom Fang Pauldron, and Felwinter’s Helm.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Beta Brings Discord Voice Chat Support; Nvidia Shares a Workaround Around the Chat App
A new beta update is introducing new features to the PlayStation 5, which includes Discord voice chat and Variable Refresh Rate support for 1440p resolution. However, only invited beta participants from the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany, and France will be able to try out these features for now. In...
IGN
What's New on the IGN Store: The Mandalorian, Halo, Dragon Ball, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include some new Star Wars products no matter which era you're a fan of, including The Mandalorian. And, we're showing...
IGN
Pokemon Go Best Ultra Premier League Team
The Ultra Premier Battle League has arrived in Pokemon Go, bringing with it a set of challenging battles for you to partake in, and reap the rewards from. But which Pokemon are the best to put on your team to give you the best chances of success?. This page acts...
IGN
Netflix's Squid Game Reality Show was Reportedly an 'Inhumane Disaster'
Squid Game, Netflix's 2021 drama about a deadly competition for a massive cash prize, captured hearts for its critical stance on capitalism. Now, Netflix is creating a reality spinoff called Squid Game: The Challenge, and it seems that its filming conditions aren't far from the inhumane conditions presented in the original show, with several contestants speaking out about unsafe filming environments and claiming that the game was rigged.
IGN
Mutants - Praenost
Mutants are boss fights Frey will run into while she explores Forspoken's various regions. Each fight will see the protagonist go up against a powerful monster, with the player having to exploit their weaknesses to succeed. The guide below will run you through fighting every mutant in Praenost, with entries...
IGN
Belfry Towers - Praenost
Offering Frey a stylish bird's eye view, Forspoken's Belfry Towers can be found in every single one of Athia's regions. Activating one will provide additional experience, a new fast travel point and a better lay of the land when searching on a map. Below, you'll find our Belfry Tower guide...
IGN
Sims 4 Growing Together Release Date and Details
Just in time for the free Infant update for The Sims 4 base game, the new Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack is sure to increase the ways you can extend your Sims family tenfold. Explore San Sequoia and mingle with the locals, from the Micaelsons to the influential Robleses, and explore new social dynamics.
IGN
Best Gear and Early Upgrades
Frey's magical abilities aren't the only thing that will help her survive in Athia. She will also be able to gear up with Cloaks, Necklaces, and even Nail Designs. But with such a wide selection of available gear items, it can be overwhelming knowing which ones are the best. On this page, we go over the best gear in Forspoken and where to find them.
IGN
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff Guide Feb 2023
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff is a formidable member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the help of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders don't always use the same team lineup against you, so to prepare for the battle, you'll need to bear in mind the possible combinations you might end up facing.
IGN
Chapter 3 Logs
In Chapter 3, Course Correction, you can find six Text Logs and three Audio Logs. This guide will explain where the logs are and how to find them. This text log can be found in the Engineering corridor on the Engineering deck. Go to the end of the corridor and you will find a pallet jack. The text log will be on top of it.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Skins Release Date and Details
Season 3 for Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and despite all the anticipation, we still are left on the fence as to what Season 3 might bring. No matter what, a new season means a new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, jam-packed with tracks of free and paid cosmetics. This includes the recently teased Mythic Kiriko Skin... Amaterasu Kiriko!
Comments / 0