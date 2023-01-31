Read full article on original website
Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team
With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
Lakers may get their 2023 first-round pick back from Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers traded a lot of draft capital to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis but it was instantly worth it as the team won the NBA Championship in AD’s first season with the team. One of the picks the team traded was a pick swap...
2023 NBA All-Star reserves revealed
The 14 reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were announced on Thursday and joined the player pool for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Paul George (LA Clippers) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz) Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Celtics legend may join Kentucky coaching staff
One of the top defensive players in recent NBA history may be coming back to his alma mater to be an assistant coach. Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim reports that Rajon Rondo is “working” toward joining John Calipari’s coaching staff at the University of Kentucky starting in the 2023-24 season. Rondo would be a student Read more... The post Celtics legend may join Kentucky coaching staff appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. While Westbrook has settled... The post Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Paul George Selected as Western Conference All-Star
The NBA announced today that LA Clippers guard/forward Paul George has been selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, February 19th at 5 p.m. PST on TNT. . George will make...
No changes to Pelicans injury list for Saturday home game vs. Lakers
LA LAKERS (25-28, 12TH IN WEST) Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis. NEW ORLEANS (26-27, 10TH IN WEST) CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas.
Pelicans News Around the Web 2/1/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on February 1, 2023. New Orleans put forth the type of effort and performance Tuesday that may have been enough to post a victory while facing the vast majority of NBA teams.
Jrue Holiday Selected to NBA All-Star Game
Bucks guard earns second career All-Star selection. Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. This is the second career All-Star selection for Holiday, who will join teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 72nd NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19. The NBA head coaches selected the reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
"It's A Blessing" | Utah Forward Lauri Markkanen Named To The 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Right before Will Hardy stood up from his postgame press conference following Wednesday's victory over Toronto, he had one more parting message for the contingent of media members sitting in front of him. His message was short and succinct. "First of all, none of us are hoping. …. We are...
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
Domantas Sabonis Named 2023 Western Conference NBA All-Star
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Today, the NBA named Sacramento Kings center-forward Domantas Sabonis as a 2023 Western Conference All-Star reserve. The honor marks the third All-Star nomination of Sabonis' career and his first with Sacramento. A seven-year veteran, Sabonis is averaging 18.8 points (61.5 FG%, 36.8 3pt%, 74.6 FT%), 12.3...
Paolo Banchero Named Kia NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January 2023
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the Kia NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January 2023. It is the second straight month that he has earned the monthly honor. Banchero becomes the third player in franchise history to be named the league’s Rookie...
Les East on Nuggets loss, Western Conference standings, NBA All-Star | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Les East of Crescent City Sports joins the show (7:43) to talk about Tuesday night’s performance against the Denver Nuggets and his positive and negative takeaways from the game. East also discusses realistic goals for the Pelicans in the second half...
Around the Globe: Joel Embiid powering surging Sixers
Start ringing the bells in Philadelphia. After a shaky start, the Sixers have completely flipped the switch and are starting to look like the contenders they were pegged to be coming into the 2022-23 season. They’ve lost just five games in the last 60 days, during which they’ve strung together...
Kia MVP Ladder: Joel Embiid boosts his case, but remains at No. 2
Trekking the reactionary route after Joel Embiid’s 47-point stunner against Nikola Jokic seemed reasonable in the aftermath, but a deeper dive shapes the lack of major movement in this week’s Kia Race to the MVP Ladder. No disrespect to Embiid, the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for...
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays for Feb. 2
The NBA churns along with seven more games on the schedule Thursday. The Warriors will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set when they take on the Nuggets, so don’t be surprised if they rest some of their starters. The Grizzlies will also be playing for the second consecutive night, facing the Cavaliers on the road. Let’s dig into the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA Announces Schedule Change
The NBA announced today that the Pelicans’ home game against the Atlanta Hawks on February 7, originally set to air on TNT, will now be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans. The game will remain at its originally-scheduled tip-off time of 6:30 p.m. CT.
