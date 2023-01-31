Read full article on original website
Can Apple Avoid Layoffs? Analysts Look For Answers in This Week’s Earnings Report
With Meta, Amazon, Google and Microsoft laying off tens of thousands of employees in recent months, Apple is alone among the biggest U.S. tech companies in not announcing major layoffs. Is the iPhone maker’s business really sound enough to be immune to job cuts or are layoffs inevitably coming? That’s one of the questions analysts are eager to hear Apple CEO Tim Cook address on the company’s upcoming quarterly earnings call on Feb. 2.
Netflix is Preparing For Its Dreaded Password Sharing Crackdown But Details Are Scare
Netflix plans to launch its password sharing crackdown in the U.S. in the coming months, after testing a fee in Latin America. It updated it website with some details on how it will prevent password sharing, and the Streamable, a site covering the streaming industry, reported additional plans. But as more information come to light, the less is clear about what the changes will actually look like for customers.
Activist Investor Ryan Cohen Buys a Stake in Nordstrom and Pursues Board Shakeup
Ryan Cohen, an activist investor and founder of Chewy, bought a “sizable stake” in Nordstrom and plans to shake up its board of directors, the Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 2. The stock surged in premarket trading following the announcement and opened today (Feb. 3) at $26.80, a 28 percent increase.
PayPal Lays Off 2,000, Citing Challenging Economic Conditions
PayPal will lay-off about 2,000, or 7 percent of its global employees, according to a statement from CEO Dan Schulman on its website Jan. 31. The fintech company follows other big tech players in cutting jobs throughout the month of January, with Google slashing more than 12,000 employees from its workforce, Microsoft laying off 10,000, and Salesforce letting go of 8,000.
Gautam Adani Loses His Title as Asia’s Richest Person After Hindenburg Report
Gautam Adani has lost his position as Asia’s richest person, after the fallout from a short seller report targeting Indian conglomerate Adani Group caused a staggering drop in the founder’s net worth. Adani, who was previously the world’s third richest person, with an estimated fortune of $121 billion,...
Big Tech Has Hit Bottom and Is Poised for a Comeback
This story is syndicated from the Substack newsletter Big Technology; subscribe for free here. Big Tech’s disaster scenario just played out, and now the bounce back is beginning. Inflation is moderating, the Federal Reserve is relaxing, cost discipline is back, and expectations are so low they’re getting easy to beat. Suddenly, the tech giants have momentum again.
Apple Won’t Replace its VP of Industrial Design, a Role Made Famous by Jony Ive
IPhone XS and iPhone XS Max displayed in an Apple store in Shanghai. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Apple will not replace its outgoing vice-president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, according to a report by Bloomberg. Hankey worked at Apple for more than 20 years and served as the top product designer for the company for three years. She will leave in the coming months.
Bed Bath & Beyond, an Original Meme Stock, Faces Bankruptcy
Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond could be filing for bankruptcy in the coming weeks as the company’s debt levels rise and payments are missed. The company has not found a buyer ahead of a potential bankruptcy filing and is running out of cash and time to increase its liquidity. The company could file for Chapter 11 protection within a few weeks, two sources told the New York Times.
