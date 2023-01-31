Louise Thompson rushed to hospital with ‘unexpected’ medical ‘situation’

Louise Thompson has been admitted to hospital due to an “unexpected situation” following her diagnosis of lupus .

The Made in Chelsea star posted on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (31 January) to update followers about her health.

While she did not explain whether the admission to hospital is related to her lupus diagnosis, Thompson urged her fans to “take nothing for granted” and “tell everyone that you love them right now”.

The 32-year-old posted a photograph from her hospital bed which showed her left hand covered in tubes and tape, with other tubes around her legs.

She wrote: “I’ve been quiet on here recently because I had a bit of an unexpected situation again. Don’t really know what to say right now, except for a huge thanks to everyone that’s kept the old ticker ticking.

“I feel like I’ve very much used up my quota of NHS services at this point. Eek. I can’t help but feel a bit guilty about it all.”

Thompson shared that she had been diagnosed with drug-induced lupus in December , which she said caused her to suffer from “really, really intolerable joint pain”.

It came after she struggled with mental health problems and PTSD following the traumatic birth of her son Leo in November 2021.

She added in her latest update: “I guess the only message for today is to take nothing for granted. Oh, and without sounding too dramatic, tell everyone that you love them right now.”

Lupus is a long-term condition that causes joint pain, skin rashes and tiredness. According to the NHS, it has no cure, but the symptoms can be managed with early treatment.

Drug-induced lupus occurs when drug exposure leads to the development of systemic lupus erythematosus. It is most commonly caused by hydralazine, which is used to treat high blood pressure, procainamide for irregular heart rhythms, and isoniazid for tuberculosis.

Thompson opened up about her diagnosis in an emotional video posted to Instagram last year.

She told her fans: “I feel like I’m constantly navigating so many different things and I could just cry, it all just feels so heavy… I’ve always been so able-bodied and so active, exercise has been such a big part of my life and it’s just so rough having to adapt to all of these new medical conditions, so that’s been really tough.”

Thompton and her fiancée Ryan Libbey welcomed their son more than a year ago , but the birth was hampered by life-threatening complications.

She spent an extended period of time in hospital due to complications during labour and told followers she had “danced with death”.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor said she “couldn’t think of anything worse than being pregnant again… and worse yet the idea of going through childbirth”.

“I am still trying to get to grips with what has happened to me (a slow and gruelling process) and I’m working on being the absolute best mother I can be to my one baby boy,” she said, reflecting on being asked if she wanted more children.

“That’s not to say that it will NEVER happen because I’ve been told by many people that things can change, but I just can’t imagine it for me… ever again.”