ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Gigi Hadid opens up about her schedule with her two-year-old daughter Khai

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23h2S1_0kXQIlQ300

Gigi Hadid has spoken out about motherhood and her daily routine with her two-year-old daughter , Khai.

The model opened up about starting her days with her daughter, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, during a recent interview with WSJ Magazine . She shared that she usually wakes up around 7:30 or 8:30 am and that her two-year-old does the same.

“Whatever time she’s waking up, I’m waking up,” she said. “I have a very mom morning routine.”

Hadid explained that for her first meal of the day, she’s usually eating “whatever Khai’s having.”

“I make her pancakes and sausages every day,” the 27-year-old continued. “For Christmas, she asked me what I was going to ask Santa for and so I said I wanted a new pancake pan. I ordered myself, via Santa, this cool pancake pan—each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes. It’s really fun.”

She also described how some of her daily activities with her daughter are part of her exercise routine.

“Running after my 2-year-old. We walk a lot. We do yoga together,” Hadid said. “With lifting her and running around all day and going to the park, I get moving.”

Over the years, Hadid has detailed how motherhood has played a role in her everyday life. During an interview with InStyle in February 2022, she said many of her conversations with her friends have been focused on their children.

“We only talk about babies and sleeping and what bottles don’t leak,” she said. “One of them was like: ‘Hey, do you ever want to get dinner without the kids?’ I was like: ‘Yeah, girl. Let’s go.’”

She also said she was still sometimes in awe that she had a child.

“It’s wild. A lot of my mom friends feel like that, and we’re nearing the first couple years [with our kids],” she said. “You’re obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you’re like: ‘Oh my god. Where did you come from?’”

Elsewhere in her interview with WSJ. Magazine , Hadid spoke about how she “hand writes” her daily schedule in an effort to keep her professional and personal life organised.

“If I’m good at something, it’s organization, scheduling and making sure that all of my different projects are getting time. That also helps me give a lot of time to Khai,” the runway model said.

She also confessed how “janky” her schedule can be, adding: “It can be like Khai’s craft paper. This month it’s [on] a yellow piece of paper. And it’s literally a square calendar with six lines to make seven days. I take a picture on my phone, and I edit through the month, then I’ll do all the edits and rewrite it the next month.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I could’ve sued her’: Vanilla Ice comes forward with alleged reason for ending Madonna relationship

Vanilla Ice has come forward with his reasoning for ending his brief relationship with Madonna.The “Ice Ice Baby” rapper – real name Rob Van Winkle – dated the pop singer for eight months in the 1990s.In 2021, Vanilla Ice claimed that Madonna “actually proposed” to him when they were together, but that he decided to say no as he was “too young”.While Madonna has yet to speak publicly on whether she proposed to the rapper, the music star doubled down on the claim in a new podcast interview, during which he also shared his alleged reason for ending the...
The Independent

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor reveal they were each other’s ‘rebounds’ before starting relationship

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor revealed that they were each other’s “rebounds” when they first started dating prior to getting married in the early ‘00s. During a recent episode of Taylor’s and David Lascher’s podcast Hey Dude…The 90s Called!, the pair recalled how they met in 1999 while working on the pilot of Heat Vision and Jack, which never aired.Stiller noted that once filming for the show was over, he went to New York to work on a movie and invited Taylor with no expectation of a serious relationship happening between them.“We were both each other’s, I would say,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon denied entry to Marc Jacobs fashion show after arriving late

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was seemingly shut out of a Marc Jacobs fashion show for arriving late.The 26-year-old model was seen being turned away by security on Thursday outside the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, where the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2023 show was taking place. A viral TikTok video posted by @mickmicknyc captured the moment Leon was denied entry.“Big drama at the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show as Leon wasn’t allowed in as she arrived exactly at 6pm,” read the TikTok video, which showed Leon and her companion arriving outside the venue.The eldest daughter of Madonna – who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Ed Sheeran returns to Instagram after ‘turbulent’ period in personal life

Ed Sheeran has officially returned to Instagram after being largely absent from social media for “the last couple of years”The “Shape of You” singer has shared few personal posts on Instagram in recent years, but ended his break on Tuesday (31 January) with a selfie video.In the video, which Sheeran captioned: “Back in the bitz,” he addressed fans directly and promised to be making more personal posts on the platform going forward.“Hi guys, so I realise I haven’t been that engaged in my social media or my fan base online over the last couple of years,” he said, before...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy