Gigi Hadid opens up about her schedule with her two-year-old daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid has spoken out about motherhood and her daily routine with her two-year-old daughter , Khai.

The model opened up about starting her days with her daughter, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, during a recent interview with WSJ Magazine . She shared that she usually wakes up around 7:30 or 8:30 am and that her two-year-old does the same.

“Whatever time she’s waking up, I’m waking up,” she said. “I have a very mom morning routine.”

Hadid explained that for her first meal of the day, she’s usually eating “whatever Khai’s having.”

“I make her pancakes and sausages every day,” the 27-year-old continued. “For Christmas, she asked me what I was going to ask Santa for and so I said I wanted a new pancake pan. I ordered myself, via Santa, this cool pancake pan—each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes. It’s really fun.”

She also described how some of her daily activities with her daughter are part of her exercise routine.

“Running after my 2-year-old. We walk a lot. We do yoga together,” Hadid said. “With lifting her and running around all day and going to the park, I get moving.”

Over the years, Hadid has detailed how motherhood has played a role in her everyday life. During an interview with InStyle in February 2022, she said many of her conversations with her friends have been focused on their children.

“We only talk about babies and sleeping and what bottles don’t leak,” she said. “One of them was like: ‘Hey, do you ever want to get dinner without the kids?’ I was like: ‘Yeah, girl. Let’s go.’”

She also said she was still sometimes in awe that she had a child.

“It’s wild. A lot of my mom friends feel like that, and we’re nearing the first couple years [with our kids],” she said. “You’re obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you’re like: ‘Oh my god. Where did you come from?’”

Elsewhere in her interview with WSJ. Magazine , Hadid spoke about how she “hand writes” her daily schedule in an effort to keep her professional and personal life organised.

“If I’m good at something, it’s organization, scheduling and making sure that all of my different projects are getting time. That also helps me give a lot of time to Khai,” the runway model said.

She also confessed how “janky” her schedule can be, adding: “It can be like Khai’s craft paper. This month it’s [on] a yellow piece of paper. And it’s literally a square calendar with six lines to make seven days. I take a picture on my phone, and I edit through the month, then I’ll do all the edits and rewrite it the next month.”