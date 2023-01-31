ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US consumer confidence lags as 2023 gets under way

By Matt Ott
 3 days ago

American consumers are kicking off 2023 slightly less confident than they were at the end of last year as inflation and the possibility of a recession loom.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to 107.1 in January, down from 109 in December. Last month's reading was the highest the index has reached since April.

The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — rose to 150.9 from 147.4.

The board’s expectations index — a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions — deteriorated to 77.8 in January from 83.4 in December. A reading under 80 often signals a recession in the coming year, the Conference Board said.

Here's what the Fed interest rate hike means for you

The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level in 15 years as part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation by making borrowing more expensive.The rate increase will likely make it even costlier to borrow for homes, autos and other purchases. But if you have money to save, you’ll probably earn a bit more interest on it.The latest rate increase is smaller than the Fed's half-point rate hike in December and its four straight three-quarter-point increases earlier last year. The slowdown reflects the fact that inflation, while still high,...
Johnson piles pressure on Sunak: ‘Cut taxes to get economy growing’

Boris Johnson has sugegsted that Rishi Sunak should cut taxes to “get the economy growing again” – even though the prime minister has repeatedly said his priority is bringing down inflation and the UK’s debt.In a surprising intervention, the former prime minister, who last year was forced to quit after a series of scandals, said he had “no doubt” his successor would reduce the burden of taxes, suggesting doing so would win the Tory party the next election.Mr Johnson said: “The fiscal position was pretty robust when I left office – we had scope to do all sorts of...
